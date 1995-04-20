Stochastic Higher Time Frame mg
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 2.31
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Stochastic for MT4.
- Stochastic oscillator is one of the best indicators on the market - perfect tool for many traders. HTF means - Higher Time Frame.
- OverBought zone - above 80; OverSold one - below 20.
- HTF Stochastic indicator is excellent for Multi-Time Frame trading systems especially with Price Action entries.
- This Indicator allows you to attach Stochastic from Higher time frame to your current chart --> this is professional trading approach.
- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.
- HTF Stochastic Oscillator can be used for regular divergence detection as well.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.