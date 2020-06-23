SimSim Histogram and Arrow UpDown

The indicator calculates and summarizes data from 25 standard indicators. What standard indicators to use, the trader chooses himself. As a result of the calculation, we obtain the current signal level. Positive values of the signal indicate a possible purchase, negative values indicate a sale.





The indicator implements a testing system that can be tested by downloading the demo version. And the main user chooses the indicators necessary for him and indicates the parameters of these indicators. An indicator can be a great addition to your trading strategy. The indicator is not redrawn, all decisions are made only after the candle is closed with a new signal, and the signal remained on candle No. 1.





This indicator alone can replace two earlier products:

















You pay for one indicator, and you get two indicators.

FIRST Trial on TRIAL - THEN RENT or PURCHASE !!!



I nput parameters



Minimum signal level (100)% / Minimum Signal (0-100)%

Shopping colors

Color for sales

Color neutral

Text color / text color

Text Font Size

Indicator Line Thickness Type of signal arrow

Vertical line style./ Vertical line style.

# Signal in the window is (0) -no./№ There is no signal in the window (0).

Minimal bar in history





For indicator testing only

Profit level

Stop loss level

Save test result in file folder