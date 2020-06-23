SimSim Histogram and Arrow UpDown

The indicator calculates and summarizes data from 25 standard indicators. What standard indicators to use, the trader chooses himself. As a result of the calculation, we obtain the current signal level. Positive values of the signal indicate a possible purchase, negative values indicate a sale. 

The indicator implements a testing system that can be tested by downloading the demo version. And the main user chooses the indicators necessary for him and indicates the parameters of these indicators. An indicator can be a great addition to your trading strategy. The indicator is not redrawn, all decisions are made only after the candle is closed with a new signal, and the signal remained on candle No. 1.

This indicator alone can replace two earlier products:




You pay for one indicator, and you get two indicators.
FIRST Trial on TRIAL - THEN RENT or PURCHASE !!!


I

nput parameters

Minimum signal level (100)% / Minimum Signal (0-100)% 
Shopping colors
Color for sales
Color neutral
Text color / text color
Text Font Size
Indicator Line Thickness Type of signal arrow
Vertical line style./ Vertical line style.
# Signal in the window is (0) -no./№ There is no signal in the window (0).
Minimal bar in history

For indicator testing only
Profit level
Stop loss level
Save test result in file folder
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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SimSim Expert Assistant
Aleksandr Tyunev
Utilities
"SimSim Expert Assistant" утилита для сопровождению сделок трейдера в терминале МТ4. Утилита бесплатная, пользуйтесь. Кроме того, утилита открывает сделки по сигналам индикаторов SimSim Trading (через глобальные). Параметр индикатора "Signal shaping for SimSim Expert Assistan" указывает на это. Как работать с утилитой. Expert Assistant работает в терминале МТ4 и устанавливается в папку Expert, в утилите нет ни одного параметра при старте. Все параметры находятся в списке глобальных переменных
FREE
SimSim arrow open up or down
Aleksandr Tyunev
5 (1)
Indicators
SimSim arrow open up or down The indicator calculates and summarizes data from 23 standard indicators. What standard indicators to use, the trader chooses himself. As a result of the calculation, we obtain the current signal level. Positive values of the signal indicate a possible purchase, negative values indicate a sale.  The indicator implements a testing system that can be tested by downloading the demo version. An indicator can be a good addition to your trading strategy. The indicator
SimSim Histogram open up or down
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Histogram open up or down The indicator calculates and summarizes data from 25 standard indicators. What standard indicators to use, the trader determines for himself. As a result of the calculation, we obtain the current signal level, and color the histogram by color: buy, sell or neutral value. The indicator implements a testing system that can be tested by downloading the demo version. An indicator can be a good addition to your trading strategy. FIRST Trial on TRIAL - THEN RENT or
SimSim Tournament Currency Strength Table
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Tournament Currency Strength Table   This is a multi-currency indicator; it shows the relative strength of the currency and 28 major currency pairs. There are many similar indicators on the market, but let there be one more. In this indicator, unlike others, you can specify weighting factors for each timeframe. Weighting factors. Why are they? Each trader prefers to work with a specific time frame, which is the main one for him, and the signals from him are most important. Examples of s
SimSim Waves Indicator
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
Indicator. "Indicator wave or Indicator Ma". Using 23 standard indicators and the author's algorithm, the levels of purchases (from 0 to +100) and sales (from 0 to -100) are calculated. Then, using the calculated levels, the "Wave Indicator" draws a wave with 21 moving averages. The wave number is equal to the averaging period of the calculated levels. Waves # 1 - 7 Fast Moving Averages Waves from No. 8 -14 moving averages Waves from No. 15-21 slow moving averages Looking at the figures drawn
SimSim Trading Arrow
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
Это стрелочный индикатор. Он выбирает данные от 23-х стандартных индикаторов и расчитывает уровень сигнала который показывает предполагаемое движение цены инструмента торговли. Минимальный уровень сигнала индикатора установлен в пределах -100 до +100%. Используйте усреднение для формирования сигнала. Как работать с индикаторам. Следим за сигналом и принимаем решения. Индикатор перерисовывается только на нулевой свечи, поэтому решения принимаются после закрытия свечи с новым сигналом, и сигнал
SimSim Trading Line
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
Это линейный индикатор. Он выбирает данные от 23-х стандартных индикаторов и рассчитывает уровень сигнала, который показывает предполагаемое движение цены инструмента торговли. Минимальный уровень сигнала индикатора установлен в пределах -100 до +100%. Используйте усреднение для формирования сигнала. Как работать с индикаторам. Следим за сигналом и принимаем решения. При пересечении нулевого уровня индикатора снизу вверх можно рассматривать покупки. При пересечении нулевого уровня сверху вни
SimSim Trading Histogram
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
Это индикатор гистограмма. Он выбирает данные от 23-х стандартных индикаторов и расчитывает уровень сигнала который показывает предполагаемое движение цены инструмента торговли. Минимальный уровень сигнала индикатора установлен в пределах -100 до +100%. Используйте усреднение для формирования сигнала. Как работать с индикаторам. Следим за сигналом и принимаем решения, цвета гистограммы показывают когда возможны покупки а когда продажи, или нейтральный цвет - сделать паузу. Индикатор перерисов
SimSim Trading Simple Signal
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
MT4 trend indicator works without redrawing. Provides signals for entering trades, works on charts of any instrument. Трендовый индикатор МТ4, работает без перерисовки.  Выдает сигналы для входа в сделки, работает на графиках любого инструмента. Input parameters are for styling and messages only. / Входные параметры только для оформления и сообщений. All original signal calculations do not need additional parameters. / Все оригинальные расчеты сигнала, не нуждаются в дополнительных параметрах.
SimSim Line KijunSen Plus MA
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
A very simple but effective indicator. It is based on the KijunSen line of the Ichimoku indicator and the built average MA on this line. Buy or Sell signal: this is the intersection point of two lines!!! I myself often use the KijunSen line of the Ichimoku indicator for trading, if the price is HIGHER, I consider only PURCHASES, if only SALES are LOWER. And after averaging the KijunSen line and forming the KijunSen MA line, the intersection points of the two lines appeared, which can be interpr
SimSim Active Take and StopLoss Lines
Aleksandr Tyunev
Utilities
The utility works with horizontal lines: Prof1, Prof2, Loss1, Loss2. These lines, which have strictly fixed names, are independently drawn by the trader on any chart in his terminal. There are options to create all the lines at once or select any of the four. The purpose of the lines becomes obvious when looking at their names. The Prof1 and Prof2 lines indicate the Take Profit levels for the transaction, but are presented in a visual form, which makes it easier for the trader to perceive the i
SimSim Trading Simple Signal MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
MT5 trend indicator works without redrawing. Provides signals for entering trades, works on charts of any instrument. Трендовый индикатор МТ5, работает без перерисовки.  Выдает сигналы для входа в сделки, работает на графиках любого инструмента. Input parameters are for styling and messages only. / Входные параметры только для оформления и сообщений. All original signal calculations do not need additional parameters. / Все оригинальные расчеты сигнала, не нуждаются в дополнительных параметрах.
SimSim Line KijunSen Plus MA MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
5 (1)
Indicators
AA very simple but effective indicator. It is based on the KijunSen line of the Ichimoku indicator, on which the moving average MA is built. Buy or sell signals occur at the moments of intersection of these two lines. I often use the KijunSen line of the indicator for my trading: when the price is ABOVE this line, I focus exclusively on BUYING, while when it is BELOW this line, I focus on SELLING. In addition, after averaging the KijunSen line and creating the KijunSen moving average, the main
SimSim Multiple ADX MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Experts
Expert Series: SimSim Multiple ADX MT5 Advisor. Multi-currency and multi-period, uses the standard ADX (Average Directional Movement Index) indicator. The advisor works with data obtained as a result of optimization. Three steps to generate source files for the advisor to work. Step #1. We create a ????.Xml file.      T_Tf = H1 - Selection of time frame. Time frame.      K_Period = 21 - Averaging period.      P_Prof = 0 - Take Profit. Profit level.      S_Stop = 0 - Stop Loss. Stop level.  
SimSim Multiple ADXWilder MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Experts
Expert Series: SimSim Multiple ADXWilder MT5 Advisor. Multi-currency and multi-period, uses the ADXWilder indicator (Average Directional Movement Index by Welles Wilder). The advisor works with data obtained as a result of optimization. Three steps to generate source files for the advisor to work. Step #1. We create a ????.Xml file.      T_Tf = H1 - Selection of time frame. Time frame.      K_Period = 21 - Averaging period.      P_Prof = 0 - Take Profit. Profit level.      S_Stop = 0 - Stop
SimSim Active Take and StopLoss Lines MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Utilities
The utility works with horizontal lines: Prof1, Prof2, Loss1, Loss2. These lines, which have strictly fixed names, are drawn by the trader on any chart in his terminal. There are options to create all the lines at once or select any of the four. The purpose of the lines becomes obvious when looking at their names. The Prof1 and Prof2 lines indicate the Take Profit levels for the transaction, but are presented in a visual form, which makes it easier for the trader to perceive the information. Th
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