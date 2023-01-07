Pound sterling M5 scalping

Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more.

Advantages:

  • does not use martingale.
  • not a net.
  • every trade has a stop loss.
  • professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD pair.
  • robot scalper, trades intraday on the M5 period.

How does this robot trade?

To analyze the market, the robot uses price models and strategic market patterns of two indicators: Parabolic Stop and Reverse system and Bollinger Bands. The robot first analyzes the market for price movement using price entrapolation statistics. Next, the robot reads these indicators and compares the trends of their movement in the present and past. If there are coincidences of patterns that indicate a market reversal or rollback, then the robot will open a deal. The robot will calculate the lot size for each trade in proportion to the size of the balance. This proportion can be adjusted by the trader using the "Percentage_of_lots" parameter. After the robot has opened a trade, it starts to accompany it by modifying the trailing stop. Also, each transaction has its own stop loss, which is set to limit the possible loss.

Robot Specifications:

  • timeframe (period) M5
  • currency pair GBPUSD
  • deposit from 500$
  • recommended spread up to 10 pips.

Recommendations:

Download the demo version of the robot from the site, install Metatrader4 on your terminal and test its operation with at least 90% simulation quality. In "All ticks" mode. You can leave the spread "by default". But if you test on weekends or late in the evening, then it is better to specify the spread in manual mode 5-8 points. And see how this robot trades. Look at the maximum drawdown and potential result. Already at the testing stage, you will understand how it works and you can easily analyze it.



Why such a high price?

All robots that we test in real time and at our own expense, we put at a high price. Potentially effective products we put at a high price, and less potentially effective products, we put at a lower price.



Why does the robot open fewer trades in real time than in the tester?

If you encounter a problem that the robot opens more trades in the tester, there may be several reasons for this:
  1. Your broker's spread is constantly high (more than 10 pips) and the robot cannot trade effectively. Recommendation - change broker.
  2. The "Tick_volume" parameter is too large. Recommendation - make the value of the "Tick_volume" parameter a little smaller.
 

Robot settings:

  • Percentage_of_lots - ratio of the proportion of the lot size of deals to the size of the total balance. The higher the value, the larger the lot will be. The smaller the value, the smaller the lot will be. Experiment with this setting.
  • Period_BB - Bollinger Bands indicator period.
  • Period_sar - Sar indicator period.
  • StopLoss - stop loss size in points.
  • TrailingStop - trailing stop size in points.
  • Tick_volume - false trades filter parameter. If the parameter has a large value, the filter will cut off more false signals and the robot will open fewer trades, but they will be more accurate.
  • dynamic_array, progressive_analysis_array - specify the size of statistical data on which the robot will analyze the market movement.
  • Magic - the robot's unique magic number.
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