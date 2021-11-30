Extremes Day

v. 1.0 This indicator can show with maximum accuracy up to 1 bar the presence of a Maximum/minimum on the chart, regardless of the timeframe. It has a flexible configuration. You can use either one value on all TF, or you can use your own value on each TF individually.

This indicator is already being improved and those who purchase it receive all updates for free.

Next, it is planned to display an indication of the strength of the pivot point at each extremum (in % or in color drawing). It will also be shown in advance that the formed pivot point, for example, is false, and it was all just a correction before further continuation of the trend.

Information on this indicator will be supplemented with text, pictures and videos about the use of this indicator in trading.

The indicator does not redraw, except if the Candle parameter is set to 0. There will be a lot of false signals. The most optimal parameters are set in the indicator immediately upon loading.

09.11.2021 v. 1.01 The following changes have been made to the indicator:

1. Added the choice of the language of future messages/information - EN or RUS;

2. Added a choice of output of both a text message and sound along with it;

3. Lines have been added to the last extremes of the current timeframe that show the strength of this extreme.

On 23.05.2022 the current version is V 1.2

