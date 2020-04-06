BTC High Definition

BTC High Definition (H1) is an Expert Advisor built to trade BTC on the H1 timeframe with a “clean-market” approach: it filters noise, prioritizes higher-quality moves, and targets consistency with controlled risk. It is optimized for IC Markets (ECN/RAW-like conditions with competitive spreads) and can be adapted to other brokers with similar execution.

Market and timeframe

Symbol: BTC (BTCUSD / XBTUSD depending on the broker)

Timeframe: H1

Recommended account type: ECN / RAW spread

Execution: Market execution (fast), ideally with low latency

Minimum deposit and suggested capital

Minimum deposit: 200 USD

Recommended: 300–500 USD for more cushion during floating drawdowns and spread expansion around volatility/news

Key strengths

H1 logic: less overtrading, stronger filtering, and more structured entries.

Volatility & market-condition filters: seeks trades only when price action is favorable, avoiding low-quality zones.

Built-in risk management: designed to survive streaks and keep drawdown under control.

Adaptable setup: key parameters (spread limits, risk, sessions, filters) can be tuned for IC Markets-like brokers.

Backtest highlights (Strategy Tester)

Initial deposit: 200.00 USD

Total net profit: 1,611.16

Profit Factor: 1.78

Recovery Factor: 12.52

Sharpe Ratio: 6.11

Expected Payoff: 4.50

Max balance drawdown: 124.28 (18.83%)

Max equity drawdown: 128.68 (19.50%)

Total trades: 358

Profit trades: 300 (83.80%)

Loss trades: 58 (16.20%)

Short trades win rate: 177 (87.01%)

Long trades win rate: 181 (80.66%)

Largest profit trade: 17.90

Largest loss trade: -41.17

Max consecutive wins: 26 (330.70)

Max consecutive losses: 2 (-78.11)

Recommended setup (IC Markets and similar brokers)

Use low-spread conditions (RAW/ECN) with stable commissions.

Avoid brokers with extreme BTC spread spikes or slow execution.

Keep the EA strictly on H1 and use the exact broker symbol.

If your broker uses a suffix (e.g., BTCUSDm / BTCUSD.), adjust the symbol or enable auto-symbol selection if available.

Important notice
Strategy Tester results depend on historical data quality, tick modeling, spreads, commissions, slippage, and broker conditions. Always forward-test on demo or a small live account before scaling, and manage withdrawals/growth according to your risk tolerance.
