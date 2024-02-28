SSM ZakopiecFX Follow The Trend

4.68

This indicator I use with RENKO and RangeBar candle
Discover the Secret to Successful Forex Trading with Our Custom MT4 Indicator!

Have you ever wondered how to achieve success in the Forex market, consistently earning profits while minimizing risk? Here is the answer you've been searching for! Allow us to introduce our proprietary MT4 indicator that will revolutionize your approach to trading.

Unique Versatility

Our indicator is specially designed for users who prefer Renko and Rangebar candle formations. We understand that these chart types are favored by many experienced traders, which is why our indicator seamlessly integrates with them, providing unparalleled market analysis.

Clear Trend Signals

Forget about complex analyses! Our indicator utilizes vivid colors and a clear dot structure to unambiguously indicate market trends. Red and blue dots leave no doubt about the direction of price movement, enabling quick decision-making in your trades.

Alignment with HH/HL HL/LL Strategy

If you're seeking an indicator that works seamlessly with a strategy based on the HH/HL and HL/LL structure, you need look no further. Our tool not only identifies these formations but also facilitates their effective utilization in the investment process.

Absolute Clarity and Simplicity

Our top priority is to provide you with a tool that is not only effective but also easy to use. Our indicator is designed for clarity, allowing you to focus on making investment decisions rather than spending time analyzing complex data.

Recommended by Professionals

Our experts recommend using our indicator on multiple charts simultaneously, enabling comprehensive market analysis and maximizing potential profits. With this feature, you can be sure you won't miss any significant investment opportunities.

Start Your Journey to Forex Success Today!

You can join our Youtube Channel ZakopiecFX .

If you have problem with Template look at this shorts video
My template is here for download SSMZakopiecFX
set template SSM ZakopiecFX

Jedna z moich strategii SSM RangeBar of ZakopiecFX https://youtu.be/6l-4e7xmVd8
O trendzie https://youtu.be/v11hM7Nuysw
English : Strategy with RangeBars https://youtu.be/jBaDCAPTtHc

Reviews 26
Miłosz Foliński
34
Miłosz Foliński 2025.07.01 12:57 
 

Bardzo dobry wskaźnik, jestem bardzo zadowolony. Stosuję gównie na DAX, interwały M5 i M15. Świetna robota Robert :-)

Jakub Szyperski
23
Jakub Szyperski 2025.04.10 16:19 
 

Rewelacja , prosty wskaznik , zmienia zupelnie spojrzenie na trading. Polecam

Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
5820
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi 2024.10.09 20:07 
 

helps to assess the situation

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
More from author
JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel
ROBERT URBANSKI
3.5 (2)
Utilities
The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close),  Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ...... I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me Risk by lot Risk by percent SL by points SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution) TP by point TP by Risk/Reward Auto Trailing by P
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Tim Marco Talarowski
651
Tim Marco Talarowski 2025.09.03 13:11 
 

does not answer in time,not good communication especially to loyal customers.-.

Miłosz Foliński
34
Miłosz Foliński 2025.07.01 12:57 
 

Bardzo dobry wskaźnik, jestem bardzo zadowolony. Stosuję gównie na DAX, interwały M5 i M15. Świetna robota Robert :-)

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
Reply from developer ROBERT URBANSKI 2025.07.01 13:33
dzięki i pozdrawiam
Jakub Szyperski
23
Jakub Szyperski 2025.04.10 16:19 
 

Rewelacja , prosty wskaznik , zmienia zupelnie spojrzenie na trading. Polecam

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
Reply from developer ROBERT URBANSKI 2025.04.10 17:07
Dzieki mistrzu, oby tak dalej
Irfan
1742
Irfan 2024.11.30 02:34 
 

I left a comment in the comment section but there is no response so I am compelled to write it in review section with 1 start review. The author is not contactable or asking for monthly subscription for access to telegram group. "Hi, I have purchased this indicator and I want the trading strategy/manual. I am unable to contact the author. His mql5 messenger is for friends only and telegram link is a bot and asking for monthly paid subscription to join the telegram group. How shall I contact him."

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
Reply from developer ROBERT URBANSKI 2024.11.30 11:15
I give you answer for your comment. Access to group on telegram is paid. For user which purchased my product is free 1 month. Read info below your comment
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
5820
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi 2024.10.09 20:07 
 

helps to assess the situation

Quianno Volin Campbell
1376
Quianno Volin Campbell 2024.09.15 18:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

majed237
177
majed237 2024.09.08 00:17 
 

not goed

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
Reply from developer ROBERT URBANSKI 2024.11.30 11:12
Without strategy, work, practice is not god. Yes of course. I hard work and I have results like I published every day on YT and FB
Most traders are lazy, lazy, lazy
DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2024.08.20 12:39 
 

Good indicator, does what it's supposed to.

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
Reply from developer ROBERT URBANSKI 2024.08.20 12:45
Thanks, Yes if trader knows what is trading this indicator is very useful. I use every day, every trade,
hubson
25
hubson 2024.06.05 07:03 
 

Bardzo fajny wskaźnik, genialnie współpracuje z moją strategią na renko. Polecam!

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
Reply from developer ROBERT URBANSKI 2024.06.05 09:14
Super. Tak trzymaj swoja strategia i trzymanie zasad
Waldemar.P
19
Waldemar.P 2024.06.02 15:29 
 

Bardzo fajny wskaźnik prosty do ustawienia i łatwy w użyciu, polecam sprzedawcę szybki kontakt. Pozdrawiam

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
Reply from developer ROBERT URBANSKI 2024.06.02 20:40
Hejka Waldemar. dzieki i czekamy
FreeR
49
FreeR 2024.05.23 17:15 
 

Bardzo dobry wskaźnik a co najważniejsze łatwy w użyciu , polecam również sprzedawcę szybki kontakt i mega wiedza , dzięki za wskaźnik

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
Reply from developer ROBERT URBANSKI 2024.05.23 17:39
Hejka. Cieszę się, że sie przydał. najważniejsze, aby mieć swoja strategię a to ma wspierać przy decyzjach.
Wit28
24
Wit28 2024.05.17 19:20 
 

Bardzo dobry wskaźnik, mocny i wyraźnie pokazujący trend. Polecam używać. Dobra komunikacja z supportem. Zdecydowanie polecam.

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
Reply from developer ROBERT URBANSKI 2024.05.23 17:38
Dzieki Wit. Super, że bierzesz czynny udział podczas spotkań Membersów. Motywuje a Ty sie uczysz
bjezak1
19
bjezak1 2024.05.17 11:58 
 

Wskaźnik widać, że jest bardzo przemyślany przez autora, dlatego też na pewno przydaje się w "trajdingu". Do autora można łatwo dotrzeć i zobaczyć jego profesjonalne podejście tego co robi na rynku. Zdecydowanie polecam.

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
Reply from developer ROBERT URBANSKI 2024.05.17 16:30
Dzieki wielkie
nowywest
359
nowywest 2024.05.14 17:16 
 

Very good indicator, clear and legible. The rules for using it are explained very clearly. The indicator has a lot of potential. 100% Professional work.

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
Reply from developer ROBERT URBANSKI 2024.05.14 17:16
Thank you so much.
Grzegorz Bąk
25
Grzegorz Bąk 2024.05.14 09:24 
 

very good indicator, powerfull and clearly showing trend. Recommend to use.

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
Reply from developer ROBERT URBANSKI 2024.05.14 09:35
Thank Greg
Konrad Kościelecki
23
Konrad Kościelecki 2024.05.10 08:40 
 

Very effective indicator.

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
Reply from developer ROBERT URBANSKI 2024.05.10 11:35
Thank you bro
KarolPodbereski
21
KarolPodbereski 2024.05.07 16:00 
 

A perfect indicator for a beginner trader, and in the hands of an experienced one, it is fantastic

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
Reply from developer ROBERT URBANSKI 2024.05.07 18:44
It's nice to read this. We are not beginner ;) . Thank you Karol
binkz
34
binkz 2024.05.06 19:14 
 

Very easy to read and trade using this indicator. Recommended to try to make it easier for you for Trading. You won't be dissapointed. Regards, Marek

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
Reply from developer ROBERT URBANSKI 2024.05.06 20:21
Marek Thank so much. I hope your trading is much better with magic dots ;)
21221284
65
21221284 2024.05.06 18:23 
 

Witam, wskaźnik bardzo ułatwia pracę, zastąpił mi kilka wskaźników jakie używałem na TW. W połączeniu ze strategią i panelem do zarządzania robi świetna robotę , polecam i podpisuję się pod nim obydwoma rękami . Pozdrawiam i dziękuję .

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
Reply from developer ROBERT URBANSKI 2024.05.06 18:25
dzieki
fxstach
19
fxstach 2024.05.03 19:49 
 

Używam wskaźnika już 2 miesiąc i jestem mega zadowolony ! Używam go na renko i range barach ,wejścia i wyjścia są mega czytelne nie musze myśleć że mam rację czy w górę czy w dół, kropki prawdę powiedzą wystarczy skupienie i odpowiednio wybrany TF. Pilnowanie zasad i jazda .Prostota i skuteczność. Dzięki ZakopiecFx.

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
Reply from developer ROBERT URBANSKI 2024.05.06 18:25
dzieki Stach
12
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