SSM ZakopiecFX Follow The Trend

This indicator I use with RENKO and RangeBar candle

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Clear Trend Signals

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Alignment with HH/HL HL/LL Strategy

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If you have problem with Template look at this shorts video

My template is here for download SSMZakopiecFX

set template SSM ZakopiecFX

Jedna z moich strategii SSM RangeBar of ZakopiecFX https://youtu.be/6l-4e7xmVd8

O trendzie https://youtu.be/v11hM7Nuysw

English : Strategy with RangeBars https://youtu.be/jBaDCAPTtHc