Gann Time Clusters

2.5

Gann Time Clusters Indicator

This indicator is based on W. D. Gann's Square of 9 method for the time axis. It uses past market reversal points and applies the mathematical formula for Gann's Square of 9 and then makes projections into the future. A date/time where future projections line up is called a 'time cluster'. These time clusters are drawn as vertical lines on the right side of the chart where the market has not advanced to yet. A time cluster will result in a market reversal point (ex. bottom or top) forming at this exact time and/or higher volatility. The lines are drawn well in advance which makes this a unique indicator.


Benefits

  • The indicator does not repaint, move, or delete lines! It also does not lag because the lines are drawn many bars in advance.
  • Only 3 adjustable settings. So it is easy to use and understand.
  • It can be used for Forex trading and possibly for binary options trading.
  • This indicator can be used for news trading strategies since the future times it plots often result in high volatility. So it's similar to news times which are known in advance too and which often result in high volatility.
  • There is no need to constantly watch the chart, since all lines are drawn ahead of time and the future times are clearly marked.
  • It is easy to trade with. Since market reversals will occur, simply trade the reverse of whatever direction the market was moving. For example, if the market was moving down then place a buy order, and vice versa.


Settings

  • Minimum Cluster #This is the minimum number of projections required to coincide to be considered as a valid time cluster. So this controls the reliability and the number of future lines. The higher this input is set, the more reliable the future lines will be, but the fewer lines will be drawn. And vice versa for a lower setting.
  • Lookback Candles #This controls the number of past candles that the indicator will consider. The higher the number, the more reversal points will be used and greater the chance that future lines will be drawn, but the slower the indicator will be, and vice versa for a lower setting.
  • Line Color - This setting controls the color of the vertical lines drawn by the indicator.


Notes

  • The higher the number set for 'Minimum Cluster #', the better. The lower the 'Lookback Candles #', the better. If you see that too many lines are drawn on the chart, adjust the settings to be stricter until only a few lines are drawn. These will be stronger time clusters then. So you should balance the 2 settings with this tip in mind.
  • Updates will be made based on customer feedback. Feel free to comment or send recommendations. 
  • This indicator will work on any MT4 broker and chart.
  • The examples provided were taken from real live charts.
  • This is an indicator based on Gann Square of 9. If you don't like Gann Square of 9 or don't understand it then don't purchase. Complaining that this doesn't work is like saying Gann Square of 9 doesn't work.
  • IMPORTANT: Check out our site using the link in my profile to find FREE indicators and EAs!


Reviews 3
123Dogged
29
123Dogged 2018.11.08 20:00 
 

I have found Gann Time Clusters to be a good indicator. Recommended use: Try using this indicator with Murrey Math Lines or Camarilla Lines. Helps confirm reversals.

I have found Gann Time Clusters to be a good indicator. Recommended use: Try using this indicator with Murrey Math Lines or Camarilla Lines. Helps confirm reversals.

This is an extremely bad indicator, I wouldn't even take it even if it was available for free. Unfortunately I made the mistake of buying it. Please save your money, nothing here.

Индикатор полный отстой и обман ! НЕ БЕРИТЕ !!!

Indicator sucks and deception ! DO NOT TAKE !!!

