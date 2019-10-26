Clusters Chart MT4

The indicator displays volume clusters or volume profiles to choose from.





Input variables





StepPoint - cluster step in points, if the value is zero, the step is assigned automatically.

AssociatedTimeframe - binding the indicator to the specified timeframe of the chart, if the value is equal to Current, the indicator works on all timeframes.

ClustersVolume - volume in clusters:

All - all volume.

Active - active volume (which produced the price movement).

ClustersAsDelta - difference between the volume of buyers and sellers.

ProfilesVolume - volume in profile clusters:

All - all volume.

Active - active volume (which produced the price movement).

ProfilesAsDelta - difference between the volume of buyers and sellers.

ProfilesValueArea - size of profile value area.

ProfilesValueAreaType - value area calculation mode:

OfPocND - distribution relative to POC level.

OfTotalVolume - distribution relative to the volume traded in the profile.

FramesDelta - display of aggregate delta for each clusters frame.

FramesCompare - normalize the visual length of clusters relative to the maximum volume cluster in the chart window.