Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator

  • Indicators
  • Libertas LLC
    Libertas LLC

    Libertas LLC

    4.5 (75)
    Libertas LLC is a software company by enterprising math nerds. We make high quality and complex mathematical tools in a user-friendly and easy to use package for retail investors.
    32 products
  • Version: 1.4
  • Updated: 12 November 2021
  • Activations: 20

"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy."

Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator is a modification of Carter's TTM Squeeze, giving faster entry points than the original. This identifies both entry and exit points for major price movements. Green and red histograms show up/down price movements. Darker histogram colors indicate the trend is fading. Black crosses on the midline signify price squeezes, while grey crosses signify a release from squeeze. 

Do you miss the original TTM Squeeze? This Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator allows you to switch between modified and traditional squeeze indicators.


Trading Strategies

There are many trading strategies described for the TTM Squeeze indicator. 2 simple effective strategies are:

1. "Release from squeeze":

  1. Wait for a squeeze period that lasts at least 3 bars
  2. On the first grey bar (release from squeeze), trade in the direction of the trend. (i.e., if the Modified TTM value is above zero, place a call; if it's below zero, place a put)
  3. Exit trade when price either enters the next squeeze (risky), or, when the trend fades, indicated by darker green/red histogram bars (conservative)

An excellent setup is when two or more major timeframes are in a squeeze. Enter the trade when the shorter timeframe is released from the squeeze. For example, both 5min and 15min periods are in a squeeze period. Enter trade when 5min period is released from squeeze. While squeeze patterns in higher timeframes generally indicates a larger move, anecdotally in forex, TTM squeeze works best on the 4 hour period and shorter.

The Modified TTM Squeeze also pairs well with ADX indicators.

2. "Follow the trend in non-squeeze periods":

When the indicator indicates a non-squeeze period, this tends to be more trendy and less choppy, and trading with the trend can be effective

  1. Enter when not in a squeeze period but the trend is fading (e.g., go long when indicator moves from red to dark red; short when moving green to dark green)
  2. Exit when the trend fades in the other direction (e.g., exit a long position when moving from green to dark green), or squeeze occurs

Short Timeframes / Scalping / Reducing Lag:

Trading strategies with this indicator are different for short timeframes (< 5min) and scalping:

1. Regular parameters, quick exits:

  • Enter when a trend is weakening (e.g., red to dark red -> enter long) or after releasing a squeeze
  • Exit after 3 bars (or if the trend weakens/goes into another squeeze), but don't wait for the trend to weaken

OR

2. Increase speed parameter:

  • Change the speed parameter from Regular to Fast or SuperFast

If scalping / trading on short timeframes, please spend extra time reviewing the free Demo to make sure the parameters work for you before purchasing!


Parameters

  • Speed Type (Regular/Fast/SuperFast): Changes the calculation methods to allow for faster entries/exits
  • Use modified TTM (Default=true): If false, changes indicator to the traditional TTM squeeze. If true, the indicator uses the modified TTM squeeze, with improved momentum calculation
  • Turn on alerts (T/F): If false, prevents any alerts
  • Alert when squeeze begins (T/F): If true, sends alert on squeeze onset
  • Alert when squeeze is released (T/F): If true, sends alert when squeeze is released
  • Alert when trend fades (T/F): If true, sends alert when up or downtrend fades (as indicated by a darker green/red line on histogram)
  • Allow alert message (T/F): If true, alerts will create a message box
  • Allow alerts sound (T/F): If true, alerts will play a sound
  • Allow alerts email (T/F): If true, alerts will send an email
  • BB length (Default=20): Number of bars used to calculate Bollinger Bands, used for squeeze
  • BB multiplier (Default=2.0): Number of standard deviations used for Bollinger Bands
  • KC length (Default=20): Number of bars used to calculate Keltner Channel, used for squeeze
  • KC multiplier (Default=1.5): Multiplier used for Keltner Channel

















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KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
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Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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5 (3)
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The  Laguerre VIX Trend Extrema   (LVTE)  indicator detects market tops and bottoms. As its name suggests, LVTE is a percentage price oscillator that identifies extreme ranges in market price. How to use:   Buy   when the indicator was in the lower "blue" range for more than 2 candles, and then moves up into grey.   Sell   when the indicator was in the upper "red" range, and then moves down into orange. Please see screenshots for examples! To make it simple, the indicator can show this by paint
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Libertas LLC
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Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC) is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the impro
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Libertas LLC
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Libertas LLC
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"Wouldn't we all love to reliably know when a stock is starting to trend, and when it is in flat territory? An indicator that would somehow tell you to ignore the head fakes and shakeouts, and focus only on the move that counts?" The Choppiness Index is a non-directional indicator designed to determine if the market is choppy (trading sideways) or not choppy (trading within a trend in either direction). It is an oscillating indicator between -50 (very trendy) and +50 (very choppy). There are man
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Libertas LLC
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Two Period RSI + Alerts compares long-term and short-term RSI lines, and plots a fill between them for improved visualization. Fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period RSI above long period RSI) or a downtrend (short period RSI below long period RSI). Short-term RSI crossing long-term RSI adds a more robust trend confirmation signal than using single period RSI alone. This is a tool to help visualize and confirm RSI trends. We hope you enjoy! Alerts Email, message, and
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Libertas LLC
4 (1)
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"Battles between bulls and bears continue to influence price development long after the combat has ended, leaving behind a messy field that observant technicians can use to manage risk and find opportunities. Apply "trend mirror" analysis to examine these volatile areas, looking for past action to impact the current trend when price turns and crosses those boundaries." RSI Mirrors and Reflections is a robust technique using multiple RSI periods, mirrors and reflections based on RSI values to ind
Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator MT5
Libertas LLC
5 (1)
Indicators
"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." The Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator is a modi
Ehlers Instantaneous Trend MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Catch major price movements, early in the trend. Alerts you to enter at the likely beginning of a trend, and if it's incorrect, quickly alerts you to exit to limit any loss. Designed to capture large, profitable price movements, with early entrance to maximize your returns. As shown in screenshots, typical behavior is several quick entrance/exists with small loss , and then capture of a large trend with high profits .  The Instantaneous Trend  indicator is a lag-reduced method to detect price t
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rassin85
34
rassin85 2020.06.17 20:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ronald de Groot
72
Ronald de Groot 2020.05.17 21:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Libertas LLC
36054
Reply from developer Jay Jantz 2021.11.12 18:45
Hi Ronald, I really appreciate your feedback here. Really excited to tell you we've just released a v1.4 which now includes a speed parameter that can be dialed up/down, hopefully this helps your strategy! Please PM us if you have any questions on using it. As always, we do ask that everyone tries out the free Demo before purchasing, we never want to be in a situation where you buy an indicator that doesn't fit your current trading style.
Peter
1128
Peter 2017.11.20 06:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Libertas LLC
36054
Reply from developer Jay Jantz 2021.11.12 18:40
Thank you so much! Fantastic to see your successes!
Shamsul Arefin
981
Shamsul Arefin 2016.12.29 11:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Libertas LLC
36054
Reply from developer Jay Jantz 2021.11.12 18:39
Hi Shamsul, I know we sent PM's a few years back but wanted to belatedly thank you for your feedback here as well. Based on your feedback we updated the indicator so color/thickness settings are not lost when switching between timeframes. Thank you!
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