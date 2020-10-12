Breakout Sniper draw trendlines by using improved fractals and plots the breakout and reversal points.





NO REPAINT AUTOMATED TRENDLINES MULTI TIMEFRAME

*** SINCE THE STRATEGY TESTER OF MT4 PALTFORM DOES NOR SUPPORT, YOU NEED TO TEST "CURRENT TIMEFRAME" INPUTS ONLY.***

A trendline is a line drawn over pivot highs or under pivot lows to show the prevailing direction of price.

Trend lines are a visual representation of support and resistance in any time frame. They show direction and speed of price, and also describe patterns during periods of price contraction.



By using the Multi Period and Multi Timeframe





- Easily identify the potential reversal and breakout levels.

- Plot the patterns like triangles, head and shoulders, wedge patterns, cup and handle patterns etc.

- Indicator draws arrows only when a breakout happens.

- You can see the uncompleted/forming trend lines as well.

- Support and Resistance levels.

-Fibonacci Retracement Levels.





INPUTS:





Signal Mode: After Close ( Puts Arrow after the candle closing above/below the trend line )

Instant ( Puts Arrow as soon as the price breaks above/below the trend line )





Time Frame 1 : Choose the TF

Fractal Period : Enter the period for the chosen TF





Time Frame 2 : Choose the TF

Fractal Period : Enter the period for the chosen TF





Time Frame 3 : Choose the TF

Fractal Period : Enter the period for the chosen Time Frame





*** If you would like to see only one Timeframe and one period, set the others same as the first one.





Colors :

* Chose the colors of the Completed Trendlines.

* Colors 1 ... For the first TF and Period

* Colors 2 ... For the second Timeframe and Period

* Colors 3... For the third Timeframe and Period.





NOTES

Colors of the uncompleted lines are set NONE as a default. Chose a color if you would like to see the uncompleted/forming lines.

If there are same trendlines in different TF and/or Periods, the color of the bigger TF/Period are shown on the chart.

To test the bigger timeframes on strategy tester, the more history must be loaded.











