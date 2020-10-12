Breakout Sniper

5

Breakout Sniper draw trendlines by using improved fractals and plots the breakout and reversal points.


NO REPAINT AUTOMATED TRENDLINES MULTI TIMEFRAME

*** SINCE THE STRATEGY TESTER OF MT4 PALTFORM DOES NOR SUPPORT, YOU NEED TO TEST "CURRENT TIMEFRAME" INPUTS ONLY.***

     

A trendline is a line drawn over pivot highs or under pivot lows to show the prevailing direction of price.

Trend lines are a visual representation of support and resistance in any time frame. They show direction and speed of price, and also describe patterns during periods of price contraction.

By using the Multi Period and Multi Timeframe 


- Easily identify the potential reversal and breakout levels.

- Plot the patterns like triangles, head and shoulders, wedge patterns, cup and handle patterns etc.

- Indicator draws arrows only when a breakout happens.

- You can see the uncompleted/forming trend lines as well.

- Support and Resistance levels.

-Fibonacci Retracement Levels.


INPUTS:


Signal Mode: After Close ( Puts Arrow after the candle closing above/below the trend line ) 

                    Instant (  Puts Arrow as soon as the price breaks above/below the trend line ) 


Time Frame 1  : Choose the TF 

Fractal Period : Enter the period for the chosen TF


Time Frame 2 :  Choose the TF 

Fractal Period :   Enter the period for the chosen TF


Time Frame 3 :   Choose the TF

Fractal Period :   Enter the period for the chosen Time Frame 


*** If you would like to see only one Timeframe and one period, set the others same as the first one.


Colors :

* Chose the colors of the Completed Trendlines.

 * Colors 1 ... For the first TF and Period

 * Colors 2 ... For the second Timeframe  and Period

  * Colors 3... For the third Timeframe and Period.


NOTES

  • Colors of the uncompleted lines are set NONE as a default. Chose a color if you would like to see the uncompleted/forming lines.
  • If there are same trendlines in different TF and/or Periods, the color of the bigger TF/Period are shown on the chart.
  • To test the bigger timeframes on strategy tester, the more history must be loaded.




Reviews 5
Bernardo Carvalho
693
Bernardo Carvalho 2022.04.20 17:15 
 

Good

noretjvr
19
noretjvr 2020.10.14 18:20 
 

Excellent tool for clean easy trading. Very good! This very effective tool and easy to use and understand. I will recommend this to anyone. Well done!

TradingGDB
55
TradingGDB 2020.10.13 16:53 
 

All the wisdom of a great trader into the Breakout Sniper! The man behind this indicator is full of knowledge and skills. He shares his years of experience into this top-class indicator to help you to get more pips. This is undoubtedly the best indicator you can have to find the bottom or a ceiling before changing trends. With this indicator, you get sniper entry and exit to avoid wasting pips. Bless you!

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Currency Strength Matrix
Raymond Gilmour
4.5 (26)
Indicators
THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
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Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
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Issam Kassas
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Indicators
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Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
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Elmira Memish
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Extreme Value Sniper is a detrended price indicator  Indicator finds the potential reversal levels by checking value ranges and price cycles. MT5 Version of the product :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114550 It shows the overbought and oversold levels using the average range. Overbought Levels are between 4 and 10 Oversold levels are bewtween -4 and -10 Those levels can be used as a reversal levels. Extreme Value Sniper look for some special divergence and convergence patterns to c
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Elmira Memish
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Elmira Memish
Indicators
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Elmira Memish
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Elmira Memish
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Elmira Memish
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Elmira Memish
Indicators
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Elmira Memish
5 (1)
Indicators
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Elmira Memish
1 (2)
Indicators
Cycle Sniper MT5  Cycle Sniper MT4 Version and definitions :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51950 Important Notes:  MT5 Version does not include Breakout Mode and Late Entry Mode Features. MT5 Version does not include RSI and MFI filter. **Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system.** This indicator does not send any signal without a reason...You can observe and analyze the indicator and the signals it sends Cycle Sni
Smart Market Scanner and Dashboard
Elmira Memish
Indicators
Smart Market Scanner and Dashboard The trend is very important when trading a financial instrument. The trend can be identified by checking various of structures and indicators. Trend shifts can be identified by trendline breakouts and horizontal support/resistance levels. Scanner will scan the selected symbols and show you the direction/trend on selected timeframes. Algo is based on: Price Cycles, Fractals, Order Blocks, Hi-Lo Advantages: Multi timeframe Multi instruments including Currencies,
Dashboard and Scanner for MFI
Elmira Memish
Indicators
Scanner and Dashboard for Money Flow Index MT5 The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical oscillator that uses price and volume data for identifying overbought or oversold signals in an asset. It can also be used to spot divergences which warn of a trend change in price. The oscillator moves between 0 and 100. Advantages of the Scanner: - Full Alert Options. - Multi Timefrare  - Works for all instruments including Currencies, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies and Stocks. - Fully customisabl
Extreme Value Sniper MT5
Elmira Memish
Indicators
This is the MT5 version of Extreme Reversal Sniper MT4 Indicator Extreme Value Sniper is a detrended price indicator Indicator finds the potential reversal levels by checking value ranges and price cycles. ***Indicator does NOT repaint so it provides accurate NO REPAINT REVERSAL SIGNALS***  MT4 Version of the Indicator:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114426 It shows the overbought and oversold levels using the average range. Overbought Levels are between 4 and 10 Oversold levels are
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elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.02.08 17:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bernardo Carvalho
693
Bernardo Carvalho 2022.04.20 17:15 
 

Good

Elmira Memish
8809
Reply from developer Elmira Memish 2022.04.20 17:28
Thank you for sharing your experience
uce10314
226
uce10314 2020.11.03 01:08 
 

This breakout sniper is a true breakthrough in trading especially when used with other snipers

noretjvr
19
noretjvr 2020.10.14 18:20 
 

Excellent tool for clean easy trading. Very good! This very effective tool and easy to use and understand. I will recommend this to anyone. Well done!

TradingGDB
55
TradingGDB 2020.10.13 16:53 
 

All the wisdom of a great trader into the Breakout Sniper! The man behind this indicator is full of knowledge and skills. He shares his years of experience into this top-class indicator to help you to get more pips. This is undoubtedly the best indicator you can have to find the bottom or a ceiling before changing trends. With this indicator, you get sniper entry and exit to avoid wasting pips. Bless you!

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