ZigZag Alert

The indicator is based on the standard ZigZag.Displays on the chart and signals the emergence of a certain formed pattern.At the user's choice, the indicator signals are displayed in the terminal, or an e-mail to the address,or sends a notification to the mobile terminal.

Pattern conditions for the upward movement signal:

the price at point 4 must be higher than the price at point 2, the price at point T must be higher than the price at point 2.

When moving down, on the contrary, moving up.



Description of indicator settings: