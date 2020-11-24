ZigZag Alert
- Indicators
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 13 January 2024
- Activations: 5
ZigZag Alert
The indicator is based on the standard ZigZag.
Displays on the chart and signals the emergence of a certain formed pattern.
At the user's choice, the indicator signals are displayed in the terminal, or an e-mail to the address,
or sends a notification to the mobile terminal.
Pattern conditions for the upward movement signal:
Displays on the chart and signals the emergence of a certain formed pattern.
At the user's choice, the indicator signals are displayed in the terminal, or an e-mail to the address,
or sends a notification to the mobile terminal.
Pattern conditions for the upward movement signal:
the price at point 4 must be higher than the price at point 2, the price at point T must be higher than the price at point 2.
When moving down, on the contrary, moving up.
Description of indicator settings:
- InpDepth - setting of the ZigZag Depth indicator
- InpDeviation - setting the ZigZag Deviation indicator
- InpBackstep - setting the ZigZag Backstep indicator
- _Alert - enable or disable notifications in the terminal
- _SendMail - enable or disable email notifications
- _SendNotification - enable or disable notifications in the mobile terminal
- Subject - email header
- TextDown - downward movement signal text
- TextUp - text of the upward motion signal
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