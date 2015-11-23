True Direction Oscillator

4.85

Or (TDO)  which is an index that measures the price rate of change using the principle of " Pure Momentum".

When a security price advances from 10 to 15 then the price rate of change is 150% but when it declines back from 15 to 10 then the price rate of change is 33.3% only. That is why technical analysis indicators like "Price Rate of Change" (ROC) or "Momentum" give higher readings for ascending price movements than those given to descending ones. TDO fixes this problem to help traders at reading momentum correctly.


Important Information

    TDO User's Manual:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/717970
        TDO F.A.Q :    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/722015
            TDO Video Library:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/722018
                TDO Expert Advisor Example:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/731141

                  TDO Features

                    TDO calculates pure momentum as percent, so it is used to compare different securities from different markets. (Ex: compare EURUSD with Gold & Dow Jones Industrial).

                    TDO panel calculation depends on five different periods, to cover a wide range of market cycles and can be more effective at catching trends.

                    TDO arrow appears when all TDO panel dots are in line for the first time. This feature reduces the number of false zero-line cross signals to their lowest number.

                    Sound, email alerts when trend strengthens and when arrow signals appear at the beginning of a new trend.

                    You can switch between FX pairs by pressing the Symbols Button. You can choose to open the chart in a new window.

                    You can add a Standard Deviation Channel or a Linear Regression Channel by pressing the Channel Button.

                    You can add a Grid from different levels of round numbers.

                    You can add support & resistance levels.

                    Well-designed parameters to help the user navigate between them.

                    TDO code is revised to make sure that it will not consume the user's PC memory.

                    TDO arrows do not repaint or recalculate its results.


                    Important TDO Parameters


                    1) TDO SETTINGS

                    • First TDO Period [ Min =1 ]:This is the first cycle in the TDO Panel. Default is 10.

                    2) TDO COLORS LIST & BUTTONS

                    • Chart Colors List:You can choose between four different color lists, or you can choose to (Do Nothing).

                      3) TDO ARROWS & ALERT
                      4) TDO PANEL ALERT
                      5) TDO SYMBOLS BUTTONS

                      • Window to Show Symbols Panel:Show Symbol Buttons in Main chart window  or in TDO Window.
                      • Button Click Action:Open chart on the same window or in a new window.
                      • Symbols Source From:Get symbols from custom symbol list  or from Market Watch.
                      • List of symbols (separated by ";"): If you choose symbols from a custom list then separate between symbols by ";".
                      • Buttons in a Horizontal Row [Min=(1)]:Number of buttons to show in a row.
                      • Time-Frames to Show [Min=(1) & Max=(9)]:Default is seven.

                      6) TDO CHANNEL

                      • Channel Kind: Choose between Standard Deviation Channels or Linear Regression Channel.
                      • Channel Ray:To show the channel as a ray.
                      • Channel Length: Number of candles used in channel calculation. Default is 160.

                      7) TDO GRID LINES

                      • Sub Grid Levels Count:You can add from zero to ten sub levels between main grid levels.

                      8) TDO ZIG ZONE LEVELS


                      If you have any questions then please, contact me via a private message or, write them in the comment section.
                      Muhammad Al Bermaui, CMT

                      Reviews 534
                      patrickdrew
                      2897
                      patrickdrew 2025.06.18 18:48 
                       

                      UPDATE:

                      After using it on demo for 12 hours I have gone live.

                      It is AMAZING and very helpful author!! :-)

                      --------------------------------------------------------------------

                      Seems to be a VERY well made indicator with a very helpful author.

                      I will update after some testing.

                      uptrendfx
                      96
                      uptrendfx 2025.04.17 21:34 
                       

                      Terrific work! I purchased both BD% as well as TDO after a comprehensive review and realized that, after many years of trying to make sense of and make profit from the Forex market, I find Muhammad's scientific approach and all of the resulting systems is outstanding. After testing, I intend to tell all of my friends and perhaps purchase other of his offerings. Also, his responsiveness and customer service is outstanding!!! Therefore, I thank you very much Muhammad, for offering your systems for sale! I can see the "science" behind your methods and offering your profitable creations to others is commendable!

                      Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
                      705
                      Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.01.14 14:50 
                       

                      This indicator stands out for its simplicity and sophistication. I appreciate how it builds upon existing analytical frameworks with an innovative approach. It offers a promising method for confirming trends objectively by analyzing momentum shifts. I fully endorse its potential.

