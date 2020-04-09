Digital Clock Real Time Display
- Utilities
- Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
- Version: 1.0
🕐 General Description
The Digital Clock is an indicator developed by Everton Messias that displays a real-time digital clock directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. This indicator is perfect for traders who need to keep track of time during trading sessions without leaving the platform.
Main Features:
⏰ Real-time display (hours:minutes:seconds)
🎨 Fully customizable (colors, font, size)
📍 Flexible positioning anywhere on the chart
🔄 Automatic update every second
💻 Compatible with all timeframes and instruments
⚙️ Installation
Step by Step:
Download the file DigitalClock.mq5
Open MetaTrader 5
Access the MetaEditor:
Press F4 or
Click Tools → MetaQuotes Language Editor
Import the file:
In MetaEditor, click File → Open
Select DigitalClock.mq5
Or drag the file into the MetaEditor window
Compile the indicator:
Press F7 or
Click the Compile button
Add it to the chart:
Return to MetaTrader 5
In the Navigator window, click Indicators → Custom
Drag DigitalClock onto the chart
Or right-click the chart → Indicators → Custom → DigitalClock
⚙️ Configuration
Input Parameters:
When adding the indicator or opening its settings, you will see the following options:
Appearance:
Text Color – Color of the clock text
Font Size – Font size (8–40 pixels)
Font Name – Font type (recommended: Arial Bold)
Positioning:
Horizontal Position – Horizontal location:
0 = Left
1 = Right
2 = Center
Vertical Position – Vertical location:
0 = Top
1 = Bottom
2 = Middle
X Offset – Fine horizontal adjustment (pixels)
Y Offset – Fine vertical adjustment (pixels)
🎯 How to Use
Basic Positioning:
Example 1 – Top Right Corner:
Example 2 – Center of Chart:
Horizontal Position = 2 (Center) Vertical Position = 2 (Middle) X Offset = 0 Y Offset = 0
Example 3 – Bottom Left Corner:
Fine Adjustments:
Use X Offset and Y Offset for micro-adjustments:
Increase X Offset → Moves right
Decrease X Offset → Moves left
Increase Y Offset → Moves down
Decrease Y Offset → Moves up
🎨 Customization
Recommended Colors:
Color | Code | Appearance
Green LED | clrLimeGreen | 🟢
Red | clrRed | 🔴
Blue | clrDodgerBlue | 🔵
White | clrWhite | ⚪
Yellow | clrYellow | 🟡
Recommended Fonts:
Arial Bold – Most readable
Courier New – Digital style
Lucida Console – Compact
Tahoma – Modern
Suggested Sizes:
Small: 12–14px
Medium: 16–18px
Large: 20–24px
Extra Large: 26–30px
💡 Tips & Tricks
-
For Visual Highlight:
Text Color = clrLimeGreen Font Size = 18 Font Name = "Arial Bold"
-
For a Subtle Look:
-
Smart Positioning:
Use top-right corner to avoid interfering with price
Use bottom-left corner to avoid covering indicators
Center it if you have free space
-
Multi-Timeframe:
The indicator works on all timeframes simultaneously. You can:
Use different settings for each timeframe
Or maintain the same configuration for consistency
🔧 Troubleshooting
Problem: Clock does not appear
Solution:
– Check if the indicator compiled without errors
– Confirm it appears in the Custom Indicators list
– Try increasing Font Size
Problem: Clock in the wrong position
Solution:
– Adjust Horizontal/Vertical Position
– Use X/Y Offset for refinement
– Resize the chart window
Problem: Incorrect time
Solution:
– The indicator uses your computer’s time
– Verify Windows date/time settings
Problem: Text is cut off
Solution:
– Reduce Font Size
– Change the clock position
– Use a more compact font
📞 Support
Developer: Everton Messias
To report problems or suggestions:
– Check this manual first
– Confirm your parameter configuration
– Test on a clean chart (without other indicators)
🔄 Updates
The indicator is maintained and updated regularly. To check for updates:
– Follow the source code
– Check for new versions on the official website
– Consult the MQL5 community
⚠️ Disclaimer
This indicator is provided “as is”, without any warranties. The developer is not responsible for any losses resulting from the use of this software. Use at your own risk.
🎯 Developed with precision for professional traders!
Last update: December 2023