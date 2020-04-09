Digital Clock Real Time Display

🕐 General Description

The Digital Clock is an indicator developed by Everton Messias that displays a real-time digital clock directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. This indicator is perfect for traders who need to keep track of time during trading sessions without leaving the platform.

Main Features:

⏰ Real-time display (hours:minutes:seconds)

🎨 Fully customizable (colors, font, size)

📍 Flexible positioning anywhere on the chart

🔄 Automatic update every second

💻 Compatible with all timeframes and instruments

⚙️ Installation

Step by Step:

Download the file DigitalClock.mq5

Open MetaTrader 5

Access the MetaEditor:

Press F4 or

Click Tools → MetaQuotes Language Editor

Import the file:

In MetaEditor, click File → Open

Select DigitalClock.mq5

Or drag the file into the MetaEditor window

Compile the indicator:

Press F7 or

Click the Compile button

Add it to the chart:

Return to MetaTrader 5

In the Navigator window, click Indicators → Custom

Drag DigitalClock onto the chart

Or right-click the chart → Indicators → Custom → DigitalClock

⚙️ Configuration

Input Parameters:

When adding the indicator or opening its settings, you will see the following options:

Appearance:

Text Color – Color of the clock text

Font Size – Font size (8–40 pixels)

Font Name – Font type (recommended: Arial Bold)

Positioning:

Horizontal Position – Horizontal location:

0 = Left

1 = Right

2 = Center

Vertical Position – Vertical location:

0 = Top

1 = Bottom

2 = Middle

X Offset – Fine horizontal adjustment (pixels)

Y Offset – Fine vertical adjustment (pixels)

🎯 How to Use

Basic Positioning:

Example 1 – Top Right Corner:

Horizontal Position = 1 ( Right ) Vertical Position = 0 ( Top ) X Offset = 10 Y Offset = 20

Example 2 – Center of Chart:

Horizontal Position = 2 ( Center ) Vertical Position = 2 ( Middle ) X Offset = 0 Y Offset = 0

Example 3 – Bottom Left Corner:

Horizontal Position = 0 ( Left ) Vertical Position = 1 ( Bottom ) X Offset = 10 Y Offset = 20

Fine Adjustments:

Use X Offset and Y Offset for micro-adjustments:

Increase X Offset → Moves right

Decrease X Offset → Moves left

Increase Y Offset → Moves down

Decrease Y Offset → Moves up

🎨 Customization

Recommended Colors:

Color | Code | Appearance

Green LED | clrLimeGreen | 🟢

Red | clrRed | 🔴

Blue | clrDodgerBlue | 🔵

White | clrWhite | ⚪

Yellow | clrYellow | 🟡

Recommended Fonts:

Arial Bold – Most readable

Courier New – Digital style

Lucida Console – Compact

Tahoma – Modern

Suggested Sizes:

Small: 12–14px

Medium: 16–18px

Large: 20–24px

Extra Large: 26–30px

💡 Tips & Tricks

For Visual Highlight:

Text Color = clrLimeGreen Font Size = 18 Font Name = "Arial Bold"

For a Subtle Look:

Text Color = clrGray Font Size = 14 Font Name = "Tahoma"

Smart Positioning:

Use top-right corner to avoid interfering with price

Use bottom-left corner to avoid covering indicators

Center it if you have free space Multi-Timeframe:

The indicator works on all timeframes simultaneously. You can:

Use different settings for each timeframe

Or maintain the same configuration for consistency

🔧 Troubleshooting

Problem: Clock does not appear

Solution:

– Check if the indicator compiled without errors

– Confirm it appears in the Custom Indicators list

– Try increasing Font Size

Problem: Clock in the wrong position

Solution:

– Adjust Horizontal/Vertical Position

– Use X/Y Offset for refinement

– Resize the chart window

Problem: Incorrect time

Solution:

– The indicator uses your computer’s time

– Verify Windows date/time settings

Problem: Text is cut off

Solution:

– Reduce Font Size

– Change the clock position

– Use a more compact font

📞 Support

Developer: Everton Messias

To report problems or suggestions:

– Check this manual first

– Confirm your parameter configuration

– Test on a clean chart (without other indicators)

🔄 Updates

The indicator is maintained and updated regularly. To check for updates:

– Follow the source code

– Check for new versions on the official website

– Consult the MQL5 community

⚠️ Disclaimer

This indicator is provided “as is”, without any warranties. The developer is not responsible for any losses resulting from the use of this software. Use at your own risk.

🎯 Developed with precision for professional traders!

Last update: December 2023