DailyFirstHourLines

Daily First Hour Lines - Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Description

The Daily First Hour Lines is an innovative technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically plots support and resistance levels based on the first 1-hour candle of each trading session. Developed for traders operating in financial markets, this indicator provides crucial visual references to identify potential reversal points and trend continuation.

Main Features

  • First H1 Candle Lines: Plots dotted lines at the high and low levels of the first 1-hour candle each day

  • Previous Day References: Includes dashed lines with the previous day's high and low levels

  • Intuitive Color Coding:

    • Blue (DodgerBlue) for highs

    • Magenta for lows

  • Automatic Cleanup: Automatically removes objects older than 48 hours to keep the chart organized

  • Daily Update: Processes automatically once daily after 01:00

Benefits for Traders

  • Support/Resistance Identification: The first H1 candle lines often act as important intraday support and resistance levels

  • Context Analysis: The previous day's lines provide additional context for price analysis

  • Clean Visuals: Discreet design that doesn't clutter the chart with unnecessary information

  • Fully Automatic: Requires no manual intervention after installation

How to Use

  1. Install the indicator in MetaTrader 5

  2. Attach it to the desired chart (recommended: H1, H4, or Daily charts)

  3. Observe the automatically plotted lines:

    • Dotted lines: High and low of the first H1 candle of the current day

    • Dashed lines: High and low of the previous day

Trading Applications

  • Breakout Trading: Use the levels as entry points for breakouts

  • Mean Reversion: Trade against extremes when price moves significantly away

  • Risk Management: Use the levels to set stops and targets

  • Trend Analysis: Identify trend strength by observing how price reacts to the levels

Technical Configuration

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Timeframes: All (optimized for H1 and higher)

  • Markets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities

  • Features: Low CPU consumption, efficient updating

Source Code

The indicator was developed in MQL5 following programming best practices, with clean and commented code for easy understanding and customization.

Note: This indicator is an analysis aid tool and does not guarantee profitable results. Always use stop loss and proper risk management in all trades.


