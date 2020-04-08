DailyFirstHourLines
- Indicators
- Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
- Version: 1.8
- Activations: 5
Description
The Daily First Hour Lines is an innovative technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically plots support and resistance levels based on the first 1-hour candle of each trading session. Developed for traders operating in financial markets, this indicator provides crucial visual references to identify potential reversal points and trend continuation.
Main Features
-
First H1 Candle Lines: Plots dotted lines at the high and low levels of the first 1-hour candle each day
-
Previous Day References: Includes dashed lines with the previous day's high and low levels
-
Intuitive Color Coding:
-
Blue (DodgerBlue) for highs
-
Magenta for lows
-
-
Automatic Cleanup: Automatically removes objects older than 48 hours to keep the chart organized
-
Daily Update: Processes automatically once daily after 01:00
Benefits for Traders
-
Support/Resistance Identification: The first H1 candle lines often act as important intraday support and resistance levels
-
Context Analysis: The previous day's lines provide additional context for price analysis
-
Clean Visuals: Discreet design that doesn't clutter the chart with unnecessary information
-
Fully Automatic: Requires no manual intervention after installation
How to Use
-
Install the indicator in MetaTrader 5
-
Attach it to the desired chart (recommended: H1, H4, or Daily charts)
-
Observe the automatically plotted lines:
-
Dotted lines: High and low of the first H1 candle of the current day
-
Dashed lines: High and low of the previous day
-
Trading Applications
-
Breakout Trading: Use the levels as entry points for breakouts
-
Mean Reversion: Trade against extremes when price moves significantly away
-
Risk Management: Use the levels to set stops and targets
-
Trend Analysis: Identify trend strength by observing how price reacts to the levels
Technical Configuration
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Timeframes: All (optimized for H1 and higher)
-
Markets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities
-
Features: Low CPU consumption, efficient updating
Source Code
The indicator was developed in MQL5 following programming best practices, with clean and commented code for easy understanding and customization.
Note: This indicator is an analysis aid tool and does not guarantee profitable results. Always use stop loss and proper risk management in all trades.