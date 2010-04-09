BullBea Display – Pro Version

Discover a professional tool designed for traders who value precision and speed in analysis. BullBea Display instantly shows the real strength of buyers (Bulls) and sellers (Bears) directly on the chart, allowing you to clearly see who controls the market at any given moment—without unnecessary signals.

A minimalist design, clear metrics, and full compatibility with MetaTrader — all without changing the appearance of your chart. Now you always know where the strength is, where the weakness lies, and can act one step ahead of the rest.

📊 See the numbers. Know who dominates. Make better decisions.

Customize your profile, add your favorite indicators, and trade like a professional!



