Simple Manual for BlockLongTimeFlexible Indicator

🎯 What This Indicator Does

Creates colored rectangles on the chart to mark specific time periods. Ideal for analyzing seasonal patterns, market cycles, and comparing different periods.

⚙️ Basic Setup in 3 Steps

1️⃣ Choose Period Type

Year/Month/Week : Select time unit

Units per Block : How many units each rectangle represents (ex: 2 weeks)

Number of Blocks: How many rectangles to create

2️⃣ Set Dates (Optional)

Use fixed dates : Check for specific periods

Start/End Date : Defines the first rectangle

Subsequent ones will be created automatically

3️⃣ Customize Colors

Main color : For all blocks

Color groups: Highlight specific blocks with different colors

🎨 Simplified Color System

Basic Colors

All blocks start with the main color

Use groups to color specific blocks

How to Use Groups

Group 1: "0,2,4" → Blocks 0, 2 and 4 become RED Group 2: "1,3,5" → Blocks 1, 3 and 5 become GREEN Group 3: "6-8" → Blocks 6, 7 and 8 become BLUE

Quick Tip:

"0,2,4" = specific blocks

"1-5" = all blocks from 1 to 5

💡 Practical Examples

Monthly Analysis

Type: Month Units: 1 (1 month per block) Blocks: 12 (1 year) Dates: 01/01/2024 to 01/31/2024 Group 1: "0,4,8" → January of each quarter

Weekly Analysis

Type: Week Units: 2 (2 weeks per block) Blocks: 6 (12 weeks) Group 1: "0,2,4" → Even blocks Group 2: "1,3,5" → Odd blocks

🚀 How to Use in Practice

To Identify Patterns

Configure blocks covering similar periods Use colors to mark performances Compare how price behaves in each block

To Plan Entries

Mark historical periods of high/low volatility Use colors to identify best moments Observe if patterns repeat

For Seasonal Analysis

Create annual blocks for the same period Compare year-to-year performance Identify seasonal trends

⚠️ Quick Tips

Block Numbering:

Block 0: First period (most recent)

Block 1: Second period

Block 2: Third period

...and so on

Best Practices:

Start with 2-3 colors to avoid clutter

Test first with few blocks

Use colors that contrast with background

Common Issues:

Blocks not appearing? Check dates

Colors not working? Enable groups first

Poor visibility? Increase line width

🔧 Quick Setup for Beginners

To Start Now:

Leave "Use fixed dates" UNCHECKED Choose: Week | 1 unit | 8 blocks Main color: Gray Ready! It's already working.

To Customize:

Check "Use fixed dates" Set start/end dates Enable groups and configure colors Apply and visualize

✅ Final Summary

Main Functionality: Create time rectangles on the chart

What It's For:

Analyze temporal patterns

Compare equivalent periods

Identify seasonality

Plan operations

Minimum Setup: Just choose the period type and how many blocks you want to see!

Tip: Start simple and add complexity as needed. The power of this indicator is in its flexibility!



