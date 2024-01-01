BlockLongTimeFlexible
- Utilities
- Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
- Version: 8.35
- Activations: 5
🚀 BlockLongTimeFlexible - Time Blocks Visualizer
📊 Master Market Time Analysis
BlockLongTimeFlexible is the ultimate tool for traders and analysts who need to visualize and analyze time periods professionally and intuitively. Create customizable visual rectangles that highlight cycles, seasonalities, and temporal patterns directly on your chart.
🎯 What This Indicator Does
Creates colored rectangles on the chart to mark specific time periods. Ideal for analyzing seasonal patterns, market cycles, and comparing different periods.
⚙️ Basic Setup in 3 Steps
1️⃣ Choose Period Type
-
Year/Month/Week: Select time unit
-
Units per Block: How many units each rectangle represents (ex: 2 weeks)
-
Number of Blocks: How many rectangles to create
2️⃣ Set Dates (Optional)
-
Use fixed dates: Check for specific periods
-
Start/End Date: Defines the first rectangle
-
Subsequent ones will be created automatically
3️⃣ Customize Colors
-
Main color: For all blocks
-
Color groups: Highlight specific blocks with different colors
🎨 Simplified Color System
Basic Colors
-
All blocks start with the main color
-
Use groups to color specific blocks
How to Use Groups
Group 1: "0,2,4" → Blocks 0, 2 and 4 become RED Group 2: "1,3,5" → Blocks 1, 3 and 5 become GREEN Group 3: "6-8" → Blocks 6, 7 and 8 become BLUE
Quick Tip:
-
"0,2,4" = specific blocks
-
"1-5" = all blocks from 1 to 5
💡 Practical Examples
Monthly Analysis
Type: Month Units: 1 (1 month per block) Blocks: 12 (1 year) Dates: 01/01/2024 to 01/31/2024 Group 1: "0,4,8" → January of each quarter
Weekly Analysis
Type: Week Units: 2 (2 weeks per block) Blocks: 6 (12 weeks) Group 1: "0,2,4" → Even blocks Group 2: "1,3,5" → Odd blocks
🚀 How to Use in Practice
To Identify Patterns
-
Configure blocks covering similar periods
-
Use colors to mark performances
-
Compare how price behaves in each block
To Plan Entries
-
Mark historical periods of high/low volatility
-
Use colors to identify best moments
-
Observe if patterns repeat
For Seasonal Analysis
-
Create annual blocks for the same period
-
Compare year-to-year performance
-
Identify seasonal trends
⚠️ Quick Tips
Block Numbering:
-
Block 0: First period (most recent)
-
Block 1: Second period
-
Block 2: Third period
-
...and so on
Best Practices:
-
Start with 2-3 colors to avoid clutter
-
Test first with few blocks
-
Use colors that contrast with background
Common Issues:
-
Blocks not appearing? Check dates
-
Colors not working? Enable groups first
-
Poor visibility? Increase line width
🔧 Quick Setup for Beginners
To Start Now:
-
Leave "Use fixed dates" UNCHECKED
-
Choose: Week | 1 unit | 8 blocks
-
Main color: Gray
-
Ready! It's already working.
To Customize:
-
Check "Use fixed dates"
-
Set start/end dates
-
Enable groups and configure colors
-
Apply and visualize
✅ Final Summary
Main Functionality: Create time rectangles on the chart
What It's For:
-
Analyze temporal patterns
-
Compare equivalent periods
-
Identify seasonality
-
Plan operations
Minimum Setup: Just choose the period type and how many blocks you want to see!
Tip: Start simple and add complexity as needed. The power of this indicator is in its flexibility!
⭐ Main Features
🎯 Total Flexibility
• Multiple Units: Years, Months, or Weeks
• Customizable Periods: Define specific dates or use automatic periods
• Sequential Blocks: Create multiple periods in continuous sequence
🎨 Smart Color System
• 3 Color Groups: Highlight different periods with specific colors
• Complete Customization: Independent color, width, and style for each group
• Clear Visualization: Instant differentiation between period types
⚡ Easy to Use
• Quick Setup: Intuitive interface and simple parameters
• Immediate Results: See blocks on chart within seconds
• Total Compatibility: Works with all assets and timeframes
💡 Professional Use Cases
For Swing Traders
Identify reversal weeks
Analyze recurring monthly patterns
Plan operations based on temporal cycles
For Position Traders
Monitor quarterly trends
Analyze annual seasonality
Identify high volatility periods
For Analysts
Compare performance between quarters
Study temporal correlations
Perform visual strategy backtesting
🛠 How It Works
-
Configure the Base Period
Select the time unit and how many blocks you want to visualize.
-
Define Dates
Use specific dates or automatic sequential periods.
-
Customize Colors (Optional)
Assign different colors to different period groups.
-
Visual Analysis
Identify patterns, temporal supports and resistances.
📈 Application Examples
Quarterly Analysis with Colors
• Red: Bullish quarters
• Green: Bearish quarters
• Blue: Neutral quarters
Annual Comparison
• Compare the same month across different years
• Identify recurring seasonal patterns
• Analyze relative performance
Volatility Study
• Highlight high volatility periods
• Identify temporal clusters
• Plan risk management