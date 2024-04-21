SX Theme Setter MT5

5

SX Theme Setter is intended for changing chart appearance in 2 modes:

- Gradient background mode:
In this mode, the indicator creates a gradient background for your chart. Colors, steps and gradient type can be selected by user.

- Color theme:
Color theme mode provides more than 50 built-in different color themes which can be selected from a list. Most of these themes are converted from official color themes of real trading platforms of the past and present. Try them out and see if they suit your eyes.

SX Theme Setter for MT4 is available here.

#Tags: Chart Background, Chart theme, Color Theme, Colour Theme, Faded Background, Gradient Background, Faded Gradient Background, Chart Templates, Background Fading Indicator

DISCLAIMER: Please notice that we do not provide any financial advice. We only provide tools for anyone interested in improving their trading.

Reviews 1
Abraham Correa
4755
Abraham Correa 2024.06.22 20:45 
 

Self-explanatory of a rating! This lad knows the platforms available on the internet! The color themes show familiar default chart settings of other platforms which is unique! Perfect for setting the tone on a chart, thank you! (:

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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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Abraham Correa
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Abraham Correa 2024.06.22 20:45 
 

Self-explanatory of a rating! This lad knows the platforms available on the internet! The color themes show familiar default chart settings of other platforms which is unique! Perfect for setting the tone on a chart, thank you! (:

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