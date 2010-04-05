First Block

Description

The First Order Block of the Day indicator is an essential tool for traders who operate based on the concept of order blocks and market profile analysis. This indicator automatically identifies the first order block formed in the first hour of trading each day, an area of extreme importance for strategic decision-making.

Main Features

Automatic Identification : Automatically draws the rectangle of the day's first order block based on the 1h candle.

Reference Lines : Adds the previous day's high and low as support/resistance areas.

Object Management : Automatically removes objects older than 48 hours to keep the chart organized.

Clear Visualization: Different colors and styles for easy identification of graphical elements.

Importance of the First 1-Hour Order Block

The first order block formed in the first hour of trading is widely recognized as one of the most significant areas for price action analysis due to:

High Liquidity and Market Participation

Represents the initial accumulation/distribution of large participants.

Establishes the initial trading range that often acts as a reference for the rest of the session.

Concentrates a significant volume of institutional orders.

Strong Performance as Support/Resistance

As support : When the price returns to this area after a bullish move, it often finds buyers.

As resistance : In downtrends, this area generally offers strong rejection to upward movements.

Significant breakout: A decisive break of this block often indicates a change in market sentiment.

Predictive Value

The direction of the initial breakout from this block often sets the tone for the session.

Returns to this area after breakouts offer entry opportunities with a better risk/reward ratio.

How to Use

The indicator works automatically after installation. Wait for the full formation of the day's first 1h candle. Observe how the price interacts with the identified block throughout the session. Use the previous day's high/low lines as additional areas of interest.

Technical Parameters

Recommended timeframe : H1 or lower for precise entries.

Pairs : Works with any currency pair or asset.

Operating hours: Activates automatically after 01:00 GMT.

This indicator is especially valuable for institutional traders, futures operators, and any professional who recognizes the importance of value areas in the financial market.

Note: This indicator should be used as part of a complete trading strategy, considering additional analysis and proper risk management.



