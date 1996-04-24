DailyChange

Daily Change Indicator - Real-Time Market Variation Display

Overview

Daily Change Indicator is a professional trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5 that provides real-time monitoring of daily price variations directly on your chart. This lightweight yet powerful indicator displays the current day's price change in both absolute points and percentage terms, positioned conveniently next to the Bid price line for immediate market assessment.

Key Features

  • Real-Time Daily Variation: Tracks and displays price change since daily open

  • Dual Display Format: Shows both absolute points change and percentage variation

  • Bid Price Integration: Displays current Bid price alongside variation data

  • Smart Color Coding: Green for positive changes, red for negative changes

  • Flexible Positioning: Customizable location on chart (default: upper left corner)

  • Automatic Daily Reset: Automatically recalculates at market open

  • Non-Repainting: Provides accurate, real-time data without lag

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Timeframes: All timeframes (M1 to MN1)

  • Instruments: All symbols (Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices)

  • Resource Usage: Low CPU and memory consumption

  • Update Frequency: Real-time (1-second updates)

Input Parameters

  • Label Color  - Text color customization

  • Font Size  - Adjustable text size (8-20px)

  • Font Family  - Custom font selection

  • Corner Position  - Chart corner placement options

  • X Offset  - Horizontal positioning adjustment

  • Y Offset  - Vertical positioning adjustment

Professional Applications

  • Day Traders: Quick assessment of daily market direction

  • Swing Traders: Monitoring intraday momentum shifts

  • Risk Management: Immediate visibility of daily volatility

  • Market Analysis: Real-time performance tracking

  • Multi-Chart Monitoring: Consistent display across multiple instruments

Installation & Usage

  1. Download and compile the indicator

  2. Attach to any chart window

  3. Customize appearance through input parameters

  4. Monitor daily variation in real-time

Benefits

  • Enhanced Market Awareness: Immediate visual feedback on daily performance

  • Time-Saving: Eliminates manual calculation of daily changes

  • Customizable: Adapts to your preferred chart layout and style

  • Reliable: Stable performance during all market conditions

  • User-Friendly: Intuitive display requiring no technical expertise

Support

This indicator is designed for stability and reliability. For optimal performance, ensure your MT5 platform is updated to the latest version.


