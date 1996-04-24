DailyChange

Daily Change Indicator - Real-Time Market Variation Display

Overview

Daily Change Indicator is a professional trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5 that provides real-time monitoring of daily price variations directly on your chart. This lightweight yet powerful indicator displays the current day's price change in both absolute points and percentage terms, positioned conveniently next to the Bid price line for immediate market assessment.

Key Features

Real-Time Daily Variation : Tracks and displays price change since daily open

Dual Display Format : Shows both absolute points change and percentage variation

Bid Price Integration : Displays current Bid price alongside variation data

Smart Color Coding : Green for positive changes, red for negative changes

Flexible Positioning : Customizable location on chart (default: upper left corner)

Automatic Daily Reset : Automatically recalculates at market open

Non-Repainting: Provides accurate, real-time data without lag

Technical Specifications

Platform : MetaTrader 5

Timeframes : All timeframes (M1 to MN1)

Instruments : All symbols (Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices)

Resource Usage : Low CPU and memory consumption

Update Frequency: Real-time (1-second updates)

Input Parameters

Label Color - Text color customization

Font Size - Adjustable text size (8-20px)

Font Family - Custom font selection

Corner Position - Chart corner placement options

X Offset - Horizontal positioning adjustment

Y Offset - Vertical positioning adjustment

Professional Applications

Day Traders : Quick assessment of daily market direction

Swing Traders : Monitoring intraday momentum shifts

Risk Management : Immediate visibility of daily volatility

Market Analysis : Real-time performance tracking

Multi-Chart Monitoring: Consistent display across multiple instruments

Installation & Usage

Download and compile the indicator Attach to any chart window Customize appearance through input parameters Monitor daily variation in real-time

Benefits

Enhanced Market Awareness : Immediate visual feedback on daily performance

Time-Saving : Eliminates manual calculation of daily changes

Customizable : Adapts to your preferred chart layout and style

Reliable : Stable performance during all market conditions

User-Friendly: Intuitive display requiring no technical expertise

Support

This indicator is designed for stability and reliability. For optimal performance, ensure your MT5 platform is updated to the latest version.



