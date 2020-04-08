BlockOscilationDay

BlockOscilationDay – Professional Market Visual Analysis

Description
BlockOscilationDay is a sophisticated technical indicator that provides a clear and elegant visual analysis of market movements. Designed for traders who value simplicity and efficiency, the indicator combines multiple layers of information in a clean and intuitive interface.

Main Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis
    Configurable dynamic trend lines across any timeframe
    Visualization of significant levels from the previous day
    Daily oscillation rectangles with intuitive colors

  • Minimalist Design
    Clean, uncluttered visual interface
    Traffic-light color codes (green/red) for easy interpretation
    Discreet graphical elements that do not interfere with price analysis

  • Smart Functionality
    Automatic detection of high and low swings
    Previous day’s support and resistance lines
    Rectangles indicating the market’s prevailing direction
    Optional arrows for turning points

Customizable Settings

  • Trend Lines
    Number of lines to maintain
    Customizable thickness and style
    Specific timeframe for analysis

  • Daily Rectangles
    Adjustable display period
    Customizable line styles
    Colors based on current price position

  • Visual Elements
    Customizable colors for all elements
    Control over line thickness and style
    Optional informational labels

Advantages

  • Clear Visualization: Essential information without visual clutter

  • Customizable: Adaptable to your trading style

  • Intuitive: Colors and shapes that facilitate decision-making

  • Efficient: Minimal system resource consumption

Enhance your technical analysis with a tool that combines visual elegance with practical functionality. BlockOscilationDay is the ideal choice for traders seeking clarity and precision in market analysis.


