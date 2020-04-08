BlockOscilationDay

Volume Speedometer Flavio Javier Jarabeck Indicators

Imagine the ability to have Volume Speed second by second presented to you in the form of a speedometer... Well, imagine no more... Welcome to the new Minions Labs creation: Volume Speedometer . Volume Speedometer is a Minions Labs idea that was born trying to show in realtime what is happening with the Volume Flow of orders (or Ticks, if you don't have that) during the day. This indicator was created to be used in Intraday trading and the goal is to give you a "heads up" when the Volume flow is