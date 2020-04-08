BlockOscilationDay
- Indicators
- Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
- Version: 3.20
- Activations: 5
BlockOscilationDay – Professional Market Visual Analysis
Description
BlockOscilationDay is a sophisticated technical indicator that provides a clear and elegant visual analysis of market movements. Designed for traders who value simplicity and efficiency, the indicator combines multiple layers of information in a clean and intuitive interface.
Main Features
-
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Configurable dynamic trend lines across any timeframe
Visualization of significant levels from the previous day
Daily oscillation rectangles with intuitive colors
-
Minimalist Design
Clean, uncluttered visual interface
Traffic-light color codes (green/red) for easy interpretation
Discreet graphical elements that do not interfere with price analysis
-
Smart Functionality
Automatic detection of high and low swings
Previous day’s support and resistance lines
Rectangles indicating the market’s prevailing direction
Optional arrows for turning points
Customizable Settings
-
Trend Lines
Number of lines to maintain
Customizable thickness and style
Specific timeframe for analysis
-
Daily Rectangles
Adjustable display period
Customizable line styles
Colors based on current price position
-
Visual Elements
Customizable colors for all elements
Control over line thickness and style
Optional informational labels
Advantages
-
Clear Visualization: Essential information without visual clutter
-
Customizable: Adaptable to your trading style
-
Intuitive: Colors and shapes that facilitate decision-making
-
Efficient: Minimal system resource consumption
Enhance your technical analysis with a tool that combines visual elegance with practical functionality. BlockOscilationDay is the ideal choice for traders seeking clarity and precision in market analysis.