BlocoSwingBR - Advanced Graphical Analysis Indicator

Introducing BlocoSwingBR, a professional technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides a comprehensive view of market structure through multiple integrated graphical tools.

Main Features:

• Dynamic Rectangles: Automatically draws rectangles representing the range of each candle on the selected timeframe, enabling quick visualization of trading areas.

• Fixed Daily Rectangles: Creates fixed rectangles based on the daily high and low of each day, providing clear visual references of daily boundaries.

• Reference Lines: Automatically plots the previous day's high and low lines, essential for identifying support and resistance levels.

• Swing Point Detection: Automatically identifies and marks swing highs and lows with intuitive arrows, facilitating analysis of trend reversals and continuations.

Technical Characteristics:

Fully customizable (colors, widths, line styles)

Compatible with all timeframes and instruments

Interface organized by configuration groups

Performance optimized

Unique prefix for easy object management

Practical Applications:

Ideal for traders using price action analysis, identifying key levels, detecting swing patterns, and defining support and resistance areas. Perfect for strategies based on price action and classical technical analysis.

Simplified Configuration:

Organized in logical sections for intuitive setup of dynamic rectangles, fixed rectangles, previous day lines, and swing arrows, allowing adaptation to each trader's visual preferences.

Available for download in the MQL5 Library.



