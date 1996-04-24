BlocoSwingBR

BlocoSwingBR - Advanced Graphical Analysis Indicator

Introducing BlocoSwingBR, a professional technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides a comprehensive view of market structure through multiple integrated graphical tools.

Main Features:

 Dynamic Rectangles: Automatically draws rectangles representing the range of each candle on the selected timeframe, enabling quick visualization of trading areas.

 Fixed Daily Rectangles: Creates fixed rectangles based on the daily high and low of each day, providing clear visual references of daily boundaries.

 Reference Lines: Automatically plots the previous day's high and low lines, essential for identifying support and resistance levels.

 Swing Point Detection: Automatically identifies and marks swing highs and lows with intuitive arrows, facilitating analysis of trend reversals and continuations.

Technical Characteristics:

  • Fully customizable (colors, widths, line styles)

  • Compatible with all timeframes and instruments

  • Interface organized by configuration groups

  • Performance optimized

  • Unique prefix for easy object management

Practical Applications:

Ideal for traders using price action analysis, identifying key levels, detecting swing patterns, and defining support and resistance areas. Perfect for strategies based on price action and classical technical analysis.

Simplified Configuration:

Organized in logical sections for intuitive setup of dynamic rectangles, fixed rectangles, previous day lines, and swing arrows, allowing adaptation to each trader's visual preferences.

Available for download in the MQL5 Library.


Recommended products
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
DG trade scalper
Xuan Long Hoang
Utilities
EA auto take profit, auto buy/sell, volume manager, sideway trade, trailing open point 1 – Auto open buy/sell EA automatically opens buy or sell according to settings: profit, stoploss, volume. Volume management: total number of orders and fixed size 2 – Auto take profit: take profit with min profit according to settings, take profit button according to min and max profit 3 – Order processing: there are 3 levels of stoploss of position, according to the number of pips set in EA 4 – Side way tra
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilities
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Hull Heikin Ashi Smoothed
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicators
Heikin Ashi candlesticks are a powerful tool for traders, offering a clear and smooth visualization of market trends. Unlike traditional candlesticks, they filter out market noise, providing a cleaner view of the market's direction and strength, which helps traders make more informed decisions. The Hull Heikin Ashi Smoothed indicator from Minions Labs takes this a step further by integrating the Hull Moving Average for enhanced smoothing and precision. This indicator not only simplifies trend id
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilities
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Crypto to MT5
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Utilities
Crypto.com to MT5 Live Candlestick Stream to Metatrader 5 from Crypto.com websocket Its a OHCLV (Open High Low Close Real Volume ) Live Rates Data you can check my other crypto product on my profile  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rajeshnait/seller 1. OHLCV Data 2. Supports and Creates Multiple Symbols 3. You need to add Crypto.com websocket and api URL as mentioned at Tools > Options > Allow Webrequest from URL tab and also tick Allow Webrequest checkbox - Websocket URL : stream.crypto.com - API
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Utilities
TradePad is a tool for both manual and algorithmic trading. We present you a simple solution for fast trading operations and control of positions on several trading instruments. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester! Trial version of the application for a demo account and a description of all the tools The application interface is adapted for high-resolution monitors, simple and intuitive. For comfortable work, the trader is offered the following set of tools: A hot ke
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Utilities
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Multifunctional Trading Panel All-in-one trading assistant with over 66 professional tools for smart, fast, and precise trading. This advanced trading utility combines risk management, order automation, technical analysis, and portfolio control in one powerful and intuitive dashboard. It helps traders reduce manual work, minimize mistakes, and make more confident trading decisions. Why Traders Choose This Tool Open, manage, and close trades faster — everything from
PriceMovementMapper
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
PriceMovementMapper revolutionizes technical analysis with its unique visual approach to price action. This innovative indicator for MT5 creates dynamic blocks that map daily opening/closing ranges with smart vertical lines showing price extremes. Unlike conventional tools, it provides crystal-clear visualization of market structure, trend strength, and key support/resistance levels through color-coded rectangles and intuitive connection lines. Each trading day is represented as a distinct bloc
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Utilities
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Utilities
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Fibonacci Auto
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
Automatically plots Fibo levels, based on the High & Low prices from the specified time frame Multiple bars   may be united: e.g. you can get a Fibo based on the 10-days Highs and Lows My   #1   Utility : 66+ features, including this indicator  |   Contact me  for any questions  |    MT4 version Helps to see potential reversal levels; Patterns formed at the Fibo levels tend to be stronger; Significantly   reduces   the   time   spent   on   manual  plotting ; Settings: Timeframe to calculate the
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator —a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicators
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
One of the number sequences is called "Forest Fire Sequence". It has been recognized as one of the most beautiful new sequences. Its main feature is that this sequence avoids linear trends, even the shortest ones. It is this property that formed the basis of this indicator. When analyzing a financial time series, this indicator tries to reject all possible trend options. And only if he fails, then he recognizes the presence of a trend and gives the appropriate signal. This approach allows one t
ProEngulfing For MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Pro Engulfing Indicator is professional indicator can detect qualified engulf patterns Free version of ProEngulfing is   QuallifiedEngulfing   By One Signal Limitation per day and less features Join   Koala Trading Solution Channel   in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution MT4 Version of this product already downable in link below :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52023 Introducing
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
SmartRAL
Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
Utilities
SmartRAL (Smart Risk Auto-Lot EA) SmartRAL: The Ultimate Risk & Lot Management Expert Advisor (EA) SmartRAL is an essential tool for traders who demand precise risk management and automated position sizing in MetaTrader 5. Stop guessing your lot size and let the algorithm handle the calculations. This EA allows you to trade with confidence by guaranteeing your risk exposure on every single trade, while offering absolute flexibility in setting your Stop Loss (SL). Key Features & Benefits Guarante
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Surfer – Precision Trend Capture for MT5 Ride the waves of the market with Moving Average Surfer , designed for traders who demand precision, efficiency, and automated risk management. This EA seamlessly combines the directional insight of fast and slow moving averages with advanced market filters to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Dual Moving Average Analysis: Leverages fast and slow MA signals to gauge market direction, enhancing trade accuracy. In
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilities
Overview Crypto Charting for MT5 provides real-time OHLC data for various cryptocurrencies via WebSocket integration. It is designed for traders who require consistent and automated chart updates from multiple exchanges directly within the MetaTrader 5 platform. The product supports all standard MT5 timeframes and offers historical data synchronization features. Features Real-Time Charts via WebSocket Provides continuous, low-latency market data without relying on traditional API connections. A
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilities
Live Forex Signals is designed for trading on site signals   https://live-forex-signals.com/en and  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Parameters Username   and   Password   if you have a subscription to the sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com , then you should fill in these parameters with your credentials; if there is no subscription, then leave the fields empty; Comment   comment on the deals being opened Ris
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT5.  This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades. This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to user guide. The Tel
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Utilities
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilities
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an advanced charting solution designed for professional traders seeking for custom charts / custom timeframes , including seconds charts / seconds timeframe, renko charts / renko bars, cluster charts / footprint charts and advanced tools present in most of the popular platforms. Unlike traditional offline charts or simplistic custom indicators, this solution constructs fully custom bars with true timestamp accuracy , down to miliseconds, allowing for a powerful and precise tr
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Utilities
Effortlessly manage multiple trading accounts The Local Trade Copier EA is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to manage several accounts at the same time, without the need for a MAM or a PAMM account. It copies from up to 8 master accounts to unlimited slave accounts . [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 100% self hosted Easy to install and use It can copy from MT4 to
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Utilities
Binance Trading Tool for MT5 1. This product include live chart from websocket, historical chart, automatic updates on restart of mt5 terminal to make it run smooth with zero manual intervention that makes you experience to trade Binance smoothly. Trading, Live chart & Historical Data available for Spot and Futures Chart Features : 1. Live OHLC Chart via Websocket (wss) 2. Update History from API 3. Auto Update history on charts every time you open MT5 4. All time frame supports from M1 to
EmoGuardian
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (5)
Utilities
DEMO VERSION    AVAILABLE !!!! contact me   (Try it FOR FREE for 20 days before purchasing! ) Stop losing prop firms accounts!! Avoid violations and risk warnings (1% ...) !! Avoid overtrading, FOMO and compulsive behaviours, by imposing advanced risk limits to your trading account using EmoGuardian. Automatically add Stop Losses to positions, manage EAs losses, load/unload EAs automatically. Limit the risk per position, per trade, per Time Range, per day. The risk management options have been
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilities
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT5 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
More from author
Gatilho Swing
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
Gatilho Swing Indicator Manual Overview Gatilho Swing   is an advanced visual indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines multiple technical analysis tools in a single panel. It identifies significant levels, draws session rectangles, marks previous day's highs/lows, and signals tops and bottoms with colored arrows. Main Features 1. Previous Day's High and Low Lines Draws horizontal lines at previous day's high and low levels Optional descriptive text for easy identification Customizable color, st
Digital Clock Real Time Display
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
General Description The Digital Clock is an indicator developed by Everton Messias that displays a real-time digital clock directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. This indicator is perfect for traders who need to keep track of time during trading sessions without leaving the platform. Main Features: Real-time display (hours:minutes:seconds) Fully customizable (colors, font, size) Flexible positioning anywhere on the chart Automatic update every second Compatible with all timeframes
FREE
ChartExpert Buy vs Sell Power Visualizer
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Indicators
Buy vs Sell Power Strength Visualizer   Description: The Buy vs Sell Power Strength Visualizer is an exclusive MetaTrader 5 indicator that transforms market strength analysis into an intuitive visual experience. It plots   Buy Power   and   Sell Power   indicators and colors the chart background based on which force is dominant: Green → Buy Power dominant (buying pressure) Red → Sell Power dominant (selling pressure) Black → Balance between forces Perfect for traders who want to quic
BullBea Display
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Indicators
BullBea Display – Pro Version Discover a professional tool designed for traders who value precision and speed in analysis. BullBea Display instantly shows the real strength of buyers (Bulls) and sellers (Bears) directly on the chart, allowing you to clearly see who controls the market at any given moment—without unnecessary signals. A minimalist design, clear metrics, and full compatibility with MetaTrader — all without changing the appearance of your chart. Now you always know where the stren
PullbackShit
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Indicators
PullbackShit – Signals on M5 The PullbackShit indicator was designed for traders who seek objective entries in pullbacks on the 5-minute timeframe. Based on the interaction between price and moving average, the indicator plots potential buy and sell points on the chart with clear visual arrows . Key features: Validated pullbacks : generates a signal only when the price returns to the moving average and confirms the move. Clear and visual signals : green arrows (buy) and red arrows (sell) dire
Candle Color Buy vs Sell Power Visualizer
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Indicators
Buy vs Sell Power Strength Visualizer   Description: The Buy vs Sell Power Strength Visualizer is an exclusive MetaTrader 5 indicator that transforms market strength analysis into an intuitive visual experience. It plots   Buy Power   and   Sell Power   indicators and colors the chart background based on which force is dominant: Green → Buy Power dominant (buying pressure) Red → Sell Power dominant (selling pressure) Black → Balance between forces Perfect for traders who want to quic
DailyFirstHourLines
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Indicators
Daily First Hour Lines - Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Description The   Daily First Hour Lines   is an innovative technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically plots support and resistance levels based on the first 1-hour candle of each trading session. Developed for traders operating in financial markets, this indicator provides crucial visual references to identify potential reversal points and trend continuation. Main Features First H1 Candle Lines : Plots dotted lines at the high and
PriceActionCore
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
PriceActionCore (MT5) – Pure Price Action Indicator Version: 1.50 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Remember to enable the description view on the platform! Pure Price Action Profile Clean charts, only candles (no indicators). Horizontal lines: support, resistance, daily close, previous day's high and low. Used by traders who trade pullbacks, breakouts, and reversals. Very efficient for those who trust their eyes more than indicators. Description PriceActionCore is a visual indicator for traders
First Order Block of the Day
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
Indicator First Order Block of the Day - Value Area Identification Description The   First Order Block of the Day   indicator is an essential tool for traders who operate based on the concept of order blocks and market profile analysis. This indicator automatically identifies the first order block formed in the first hour of trading each day, an area of extreme importance for strategic decision-making. Main Features Automatic Identification : Automatically draws the rectangle of the day's first
DailyChange
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
Daily Change Indicator - Real-Time Market Variation Display Overview Daily Change Indicator is a professional trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5 that provides real-time monitoring of daily price variations directly on your chart. This lightweight yet powerful indicator displays the current day's price change in both absolute points and percentage terms, positioned conveniently next to the Bid price line for immediate market assessment. Key Features Real-Time Daily Variation : Tracks and disp
First Block
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
Description The   First Order Block of the Day   indicator is an essential tool for traders who operate based on the concept of order blocks and market profile analysis. This indicator automatically identifies the first order block formed in the first hour of trading each day, an area of extreme importance for strategic decision-making. Main Features Automatic Identification : Automatically draws the rectangle of the day's first order block based on the 1h candle. Reference Lines : Adds the pre
BlockOscilationDay
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Indicators
BlockOscilationDay – Professional Market Visual Analysis Description BlockOscilationDay is a sophisticated technical indicator that provides a clear and elegant visual analysis of market movements. Designed for traders who value simplicity and efficiency, the indicator combines multiple layers of information in a clean and intuitive interface. Main Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis Configurable dynamic trend lines across any timeframe Visualization of significant levels from the previous day
BlockLongTimeFlexible
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
BlockLongTimeFlexible - Time Blocks Visualizer Master Market Time Analysis BlockLongTimeFlexible is the ultimate tool for traders and analysts who need to visualize and analyze time periods professionally and intuitively. Create customizable visual rectangles that highlight cycles, seasonalities, and temporal patterns directly on your chart. Simple Manual for BlockLongTimeFlexible Indicator What This Indicator Does Creates   colored rectangles   on the chart to mark specific time per
EssentialLines
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
EssentialLines Indicator v3.00 – Manual (English) EssentialLines v3.00 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically draws previous-day levels: High, Low, Open, Close and Mid Range. Each line has individual control for visibility, color, style and width. 1. Installation Copy the file to: MT5/MQL5/Indicators Restart MT5 Add the indicator to the chart 2. Settings Visibility High, Low, Open, Close, Mid Range Enable only the levels you need. Individual Parameters Each line allows adjustment of: •
PriceMovementMapper
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
PriceMovementMapper revolutionizes technical analysis with its unique visual approach to price action. This innovative indicator for MT5 creates dynamic blocks that map daily opening/closing ranges with smart vertical lines showing price extremes. Unlike conventional tools, it provides crystal-clear visualization of market structure, trend strength, and key support/resistance levels through color-coded rectangles and intuitive connection lines. Each trading day is represented as a distinct bloc
PriceMovementMapperBR
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
Price Movement Mapper B3 - Exclusive Indicator for Brazilian Stock Market Technical Description: The Price Movement Mapper B3 is an advanced indicator specifically developed for technical analysis of assets traded on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3). This visual tool maps daily price movements through a unique graphical representation combining colored blocks with strategically placed vertical lines. Key Features: Colored Daily Blocks : Clear visual representation of open/close relationship Co
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review