PriceActionCore (MT5) – Pure Price Action Indicator

Version: 1.50

Platform: MetaTrader 5



Remember to enable the description view on the platform!

Pure Price Action Profile

Clean charts, only candles (no indicators).

Horizontal lines: support, resistance, daily close, previous day's high and low.

Used by traders who trade pullbacks, breakouts, and reversals.

👉 Very efficient for those who trust their eyes more than indicators.

Description

PriceActionCore is a visual indicator for traders who use Price Action as the basis for their decisions. It automatically displays the most important horizontal lines on the chart, related to the previous day and the opening of the current day, facilitating the identification of support, resistance levels, and critical price zones without relying on moving averages or other derived indicators.

Functionality

The indicator draws four horizontal lines directly on the chart, each with a distinct color and accompanied by a descriptive label positioned on the left side of the line:

High Prev (Previous day's high) – blue line (DodgerBlue)

Low Prev (Previous day's low) – magenta line (Magenta)

Close Prev (Previous day's close) – orange line (Orange)

Open Day (Current day's open) – green line (Lime)

Furthermore, the lines are dashed, adjustable in width, and are automatically cleared after 24 hours, ensuring the chart remains organized.

Key Benefits

Facilitates the analysis of key support and resistance levels from the previous day.

Helps quickly identify the relevant price range for the current day.

Ideal for Price Action, Breakout, and Day Trading strategies.

Fully visual and clean, without cluttering the chart with unnecessary information.

Customizable Settings

Line colors: user-definable.

Line width: adjustable.

Automatic labels on the left side, making it easy to read important levels.

Summary

PriceActionCore.mq5 is a simple yet powerful tool for traders who want to focus exclusively on price behavior, offering clear visual information that supports quick and precise decisions.



