Exodus Account Protector

Description:

Protect your live or evaluation accounts by not letting it hit the maximum daily draw down! This utility is best for prop firms such as FTMO and MFF(MyForexFunds) and etc.

Guide:

Apply to EURUSD 1m Chart.





Default Settings:

Maximum Draw Down Balance: 4% Account Balance.

Maximum Draw Down Equity: 4% Account Balance

Target Profit Balance: 1% Account Balance.

Target Profit Equity: 1% Account Balance.

Time To Reset: 16:57 to 16:58 GMT





Behavior:

Setting starting_balance to 0 will automatically copy account balance as starting balance.

Setting starting_equity to 0 will automatically copy account equity as starting equity.

Setting maximum_draw_down_balance to 0 will automatically set maximum draw down balance to 4% of the account balance

Setting maximum_draw_down_equity to 0 will automatically set maximum draw down equity to 4% of the account equity

Setting target_profit_balance to 0 will automatically set target profit balance to 1% of the account balance

Setting target_profit_equity to 0 will automatically set target profit equity to 1% of the account equity

Settings: starting_balance (Dollar Amount) - Override Starting Balance.

starting_equity - (Dollar Amount) - Override Starting Equity.

maximum_draw_down_balance (Dollar Amount) - Override Starting Balance.

maximum_draw_down_equity - (Dollar Amount) - Override Starting Equity.

target_profit_balance (Dollar Amount) - Override Starting Balance.

target_profit_equity - (Dollar Amount) - Override Starting Equity.

ResetHour,ResetMinMinute,ResetMaxMinute - Resets





Notes:





Please note that the following will cause the EA to reset the counters.

Adding/Re-adding EA to Chart.

Changing Settings.





Disclaimer: We are not responsible for any financial loss or any loss that the utility might cause.