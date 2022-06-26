Exodus Account Protector

4.2

Description:

Protect your live or evaluation accounts by not letting it hit the maximum daily draw down! This utility is best for prop firms such as FTMO and MFF(MyForexFunds) and etc.

Guide: 

  • Apply to EURUSD 1m Chart.


Default Settings:

  • Maximum Draw Down Balance: 4% Account Balance.
  • Maximum Draw Down Equity: 4% Account Balance
  • Target Profit Balance: 1% Account Balance.
  • Target Profit Equity: 1% Account Balance.
  • Time To Reset: 16:57 to 16:58 GMT


Behavior:

  • Setting starting_balance to 0 will automatically copy account balance as starting balance. 
  • Setting starting_equity to 0 will automatically copy account equity as starting equity. 
  • Setting maximum_draw_down_balance to 0 will automatically set maximum draw down balance to 4% of the account balance
  • Setting maximum_draw_down_equity to 0 will  automatically set maximum draw down equity to 4% of the account equity
  • Setting target_profit_balance to 0 will automatically set target profit balance to 1% of the account balance
  • Setting target_profit_equity to 0 will automatically set target profit equity to 1% of the account equity

Settings:

  • starting_balance (Dollar Amount) - Override Starting Balance.
  • starting_equity - (Dollar Amount) - Override Starting Equity.
  • maximum_draw_down_balance (Dollar Amount) - Override Starting Balance.
  • maximum_draw_down_equity - (Dollar Amount) - Override Starting Equity.
  • target_profit_balance (Dollar Amount) - Override Starting Balance.
  • target_profit_equity - (Dollar Amount) - Override Starting Equity.
  • ResetHour,ResetMinMinute,ResetMaxMinute - Resets


          Notes: 


          Please note that the following will cause the EA to reset the counters.

          • Adding/Re-adding EA to Chart.
          • Changing Settings.


          Disclaimer: We are not responsible for any financial loss or any loss that the utility might cause.

          Reviews 5
          Karin Brussaard
          23
          Karin Brussaard 2025.07.10 07:29 
           

          does what it has to do. perfect. I have multiple Terminals (MT5) on one server. How can I install this on multiple terminals. Everytime I want to install it on another Terminal one it goes back to the one I started with...

          theanhphuocdung
          66
          theanhphuocdung 2025.03.25 11:54 
           

          very nice EA and exactly what I'm looking for my recommendations 1. the default target profit is too low. For lazy people like me, I prefer its default be like 15-20%. I need this tool for drawdown control rather than for profit booking, so I just want to attach and adjust drawdown-related inputs 2. it would be nice if the EA has timezone converter too

          btw, the EA doesn't automatically update new value at reset time

          Paul Petrus Lombard
          523
          Paul Petrus Lombard 2023.02.06 14:38 
           

          Fantastic EA thank you for this :) I have recently lost a MFF funded account due to a slight mis-calculation from my side ... You know what would be an awesome feature you can add, am additional option to close ALL other EA's running on the terminal to be disabled when drawdown limit is reached!

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          Karin Brussaard
          23
          Karin Brussaard 2025.07.10 07:29 
           

          does what it has to do. perfect. I have multiple Terminals (MT5) on one server. How can I install this on multiple terminals. Everytime I want to install it on another Terminal one it goes back to the one I started with...

          theanhphuocdung
          66
          theanhphuocdung 2025.03.25 11:54 
           

          very nice EA and exactly what I'm looking for my recommendations 1. the default target profit is too low. For lazy people like me, I prefer its default be like 15-20%. I need this tool for drawdown control rather than for profit booking, so I just want to attach and adjust drawdown-related inputs 2. it would be nice if the EA has timezone converter too

          btw, the EA doesn't automatically update new value at reset time

          Kristjan Saarsalu
          510
          Kristjan Saarsalu 2023.03.29 08:54 
           

          FULL OF SHIT. STOP OUT WAS 5170. But dint close orders and my ac blown up. Dont use

          Jonel Agustin Mawirat
          1376
          Reply from developer Jonel Agustin Mawirat 2023.04.26 15:56
          May I ask for a screenshot? If a gap happens unfortunately no protector can protect you.
          Paul Petrus Lombard
          523
          Paul Petrus Lombard 2023.02.06 14:38 
           

          Fantastic EA thank you for this :) I have recently lost a MFF funded account due to a slight mis-calculation from my side ... You know what would be an awesome feature you can add, am additional option to close ALL other EA's running on the terminal to be disabled when drawdown limit is reached!

          Jonel Agustin Mawirat
          1376
          Reply from developer Jonel Agustin Mawirat 2023.02.07 07:54
          Thank you very much for your review! Thank you for the suggestion! I will surely add it in!
          mftrader
          198
          mftrader 2022.07.18 04:46 
           

          First quick test on demo account was successful. It closed successfully the loosing trades. With default setting is closing everything when balance or equity are in 4 percent minus. And it displays the values about the drawdown. So essential and highly appreciated this tool!

          Reply to review