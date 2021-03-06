Pivot Levels of Day Or Week Or Month

5
The utility draws pivot levels based on a selection from
  • day
  • week
  • month
The previous candlestick of the selected timeframe is taken and the values for the levels are calculated using the following formulas: 


Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3
R1 = (2 * Pivot) - low
S1 = (2 * Pivot) - high
R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1)
R3 = high + (2 * (Pivot - low))
S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1)
S3 = low - (2 * (high - Pivot));

The style and thickness for all lines are adjusted.

The colors for the R, Pivot and S lines are adjusted separately.

When the utility is removed from the chart, the lines are removed.

There is also such a utility https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63805

It gives you more options.


Reviews 3
fundsmen
36
fundsmen 2024.06.24 04:02 
 

Very useful and reliable trading companion.

Arash Emami
42
Arash Emami 2022.10.24 19:44 
 

perfect 👌

Carlos Santana
18
Carlos Santana 2022.03.30 02:36 
 

Very usefull, nice work

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The utility draws reversal levels using the formulas for each of the selected number of candles: Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)) H = high L = low U = if the candle is bullish, then close. Otherwise - open D = if the candle is bullish, then open. Otherwise - close On any timeframe. After a new candle closes on the calculated timeframe
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Draws trend lines from the high and / or low values ​​of the week. The color and thickness of the levels are customizable. All trend lines can be edited. Suitable levels of the past can be renamed and other properties changed. Levels are re-read only on the H1 timeframe once an hour. ...
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When creating, modifying and moving a trend line, two anchor points will be selected: high / low, open / close, median or weighted from the candlestick prices. For high / low, open / close, if the anchor point is above the candlestick, the upper price will be taken, below the candlestick - the lower one. If the point is inside the candlestick, then if the first point is higher than the second, then the first one goes up, the second goes down. Conversely, if the second is higher than the first.
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Stop Loss Util
Nikolay Mitrofanov
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The utility automatically sets the take-profit and stop-loss levels specified by the user in the parameters and moves the stop-loss line when the specified number of points above the trade price is exceeded. There are 4 trailing stop options: Disabled - Disabled Trail - Simply move the stop-loss level To breakeven - Move the stop-loss to breakeven when the value of points specified in the settings is exceeded and do not move the level any further As steps - Move the stop-loss to breakeven when
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fundsmen
36
fundsmen 2024.06.24 04:02 
 

Very useful and reliable trading companion.

Arash Emami
42
Arash Emami 2022.10.24 19:44 
 

perfect 👌

Carlos Santana
18
Carlos Santana 2022.03.30 02:36 
 

Very usefull, nice work

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