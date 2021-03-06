Pivot Levels of Day Or Week Or Month

The utility draws pivot levels based on a selection from

day

week

month

The previous candlestick of the selected timeframe is taken and the values for the levels are calculated using the following formulas:









Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot));



The style and thickness for all lines are adjusted.





The colors for the R, Pivot and S lines are adjusted separately.





When the utility is removed from the chart, the lines are removed. There is also such a utility https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63805 It gives you more options.



