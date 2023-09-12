AT Scalper
- Utilities
- Maruthupandiyan
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 20 February 2024
AT Scalper
- Helps trader to place order seamlessly
- Close mulitple position at a time
- Place SL or TP for multiple position in a click
- Place hedge order same time with predefined SL and TP
- Place multi layer pending order in a click
- Place martingale layer
- Be informed about SL and TP in currency
- Get to know time remaining in current candle
- Get to know current spread
- View PnL, Balance, Equity on screen
excellent tool thanks