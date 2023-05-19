TradeInfo MT5

4.38
TradeInfo is a utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position.


Displayed information:
  • Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin).
  • Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc.
  • Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit.
  • Today’s and yesterday’s range.
  • Remaining time to the next candle.
  • Last day profit information.
  • MagicNumber filter.
  • Comment filter.

Indicator parameters:
  • ShowProfitInfo - show profit info panel
  • ShowTodayRanges - show today/yesterday price ranges
  • ShowAccountOrderInfo - show account info panel
  • MagicNumber - MagicNumber based filter
  • CommentFilter - comment of order based filter
  • OnlyAttachedSymbol - show only the attached symbol profits/losses
  • StartDateFilter - start date of profit calculation
  • FontSize - size of font


Reviews 21
jezza
195
jezza 2026.03.30 13:06 
 

Start date filter is not working. I input same date and time as shown in MT5 history, 2026.03.30 16:00:59, however, it still shows data for the past week

Do Tran Tien
164
Do Tran Tien 2025.11.24 13:30 
 

Can I have the MT4 version?

patrickdrew
3225
patrickdrew 2025.08.18 11:00 
 

Works very well.

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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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Linear Regression Channel Pro
Manuraj Dhanda
4 (1)
Indicators
Linear Regression Channel Pro The ultimate tool for statistical trend analysis. Automatically identifies the "Fair Value" of price and volatility extremes. Overview Linear Regression Channel Pro is a professional-grade indicator that automatically draws and updates the Linear Regression Channel for the current market trend. Unlike standard indicators that curve like Bollinger Bands, this tool draws precise straight-line channels based on the "Least Squares" mathematical method. It is designed fo
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Symbol Switch MT5
Manuraj Dhanda
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Symbol Changer & Multi-Chart Sync Stop wasting time manually changing symbols on every chart. The Smart Symbol Changer is not just a button panel—it is a complete workspace management tool designed for professional traders who monitor multiple assets (Forex, Crypto, Indices) across multiple chart windows. Why this is the best Symbol Changer for MQL5: Most symbol changers are messy and clutter your screen. This tool features a Smart Auto-Grid that automatically sorts your symbols alphabetic
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Zone Trader MT5
Manuraj Dhanda
Utilities
Zone Trader is a professional semi-automated trading assistant designed to help manual traders execute precise grid strategies with built-in risk management. Instead of manually calculating lot sizes and placing individual pending orders, Zone Trader allows you to visually define your grid directly on the chart using drag-and-drop lines. With a single click, the EA calculates the risk, splits the volume across your specified layers, and places the necessary orders to fill the zone between your S
GridPilot MT5
Manuraj Dhanda
Experts
Directionless Grid Trading With Smart Auto‑Pruning & Visual Dashboard GridPilot MT5 is a modern, direction‑agnostic grid trading system engineered for stability, clarity, and long‑term robustness. It automatically builds a balanced buy/sell grid around price, takes profits at predefined pip intervals, and intelligently prunes older positions to prevent runaway exposure - all while giving you a clean, real‑time dashboard directly on the chart. This EA is designed for traders who want a simple, s
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Adeshola Adeyinka
869
Adeshola Adeyinka 2026.08.11 07:46 
 

I like the layout of the columns. One improvement would be to allow users to hide or reveal the profit amount, giving them the flexibility to keep their capital confidential.

Arun Chhabra
312
Arun Chhabra 2026.05.09 09:02 
 

Date filter not working. Showing last 5 days including today.

jezza
195
jezza 2026.03.30 13:06 
 

Start date filter is not working. I input same date and time as shown in MT5 history, 2026.03.30 16:00:59, however, it still shows data for the past week

DreamcatcherNEW
42
DreamcatcherNEW 2026.01.19 07:55 
 

The New version will not show the spread, tried multiple times, please check this.

Thomas Pierre Maurice Moine
1173
Thomas Pierre Maurice Moine 2026.01.05 13:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Do Tran Tien
164
Do Tran Tien 2025.11.24 13:30 
 

Can I have the MT4 version?

Manuraj Dhanda
6951
Reply from developer Manuraj Dhanda 2025.11.25 08:30
Search in MT4 Market, somebody have the same indicator already for MT4.
patrickdrew
3225
patrickdrew 2025.08.18 11:00 
 

Works very well.

KristofSX
21
KristofSX 2025.08.10 09:10 
 

useful!

gunay389
14
gunay389 2025.07.20 15:19 
 

super

Chiwi's IT
839
Paula Bianca Van Kerchove 2025.04.04 19:23 
 

Nice indicator although some colors and letters are not that good visible. I have noticed on 3 accounts it does go good and 1 account its not accurate although they are all from the same broker and on the same server. But I like this tool. Looking forward to see what the seller has for us in the future.

GTman
208
GTman 2024.11.16 05:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ChippiEA
537
ChippiEA 2024.11.07 09:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oratile Mathobela
20
Oratile Mathobela 2024.10.09 01:40 
 

great indicator, it has been working perfectly for me. Though the font option doesn't seem to change the size of the font, I think it is broken since I have been trying to change the font size so that this indicator doesn't take up half my screen.

mezzo42222
44
mezzo42222 2024.09.20 15:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jadwiga1
49
Jadwiga1 2024.07.25 20:21 
 

is freezing the chart. not useful.

Manuraj Dhanda
6951
Reply from developer Manuraj Dhanda 2024.08.09 15:09
Issue Fixed in Version 1.11
B
258
B 2024.06.19 04:43 
 

Good indicator, clean and nice. But some issues: Terminal Warning: indicator is too slow, 2265 ms. rewrite the indicator, please. Resolution issues on high resolution screens. Font display missing issue. show only current symbol issue. It better to have the option to cut some calculation and display, too much info on calculation and display.

Manuraj Dhanda
6951
Reply from developer Manuraj Dhanda 2024.08.09 15:09
Issue Fixed in Version 1.11
[Deleted] 2024.05.19 13:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sylvain Treutenaere
135
Sylvain Treutenaere 2024.05.04 11:06 
 

I have been using it for a week now, reliable with real time data.

Arpit Sharma
483
Arpit Sharma 2023.11.29 09:13 
 

There should be some Colour/Font changing thing also. Not All use Black and White backgrounds at least giving that provision will help to hide the not wanted information(depends on using person) also.

Nicolas
151
Nicolas 2023.06.28 02:37 
 

utility very practical

12
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