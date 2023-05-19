TradeInfo MT5

TradeInfo is a utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position.
Displayed information:
- Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin).
- Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc.
- Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit.
- Today’s and yesterday’s range.
- Remaining time to the next candle.
- Last day profit information.
- MagicNumber filter.
- Comment filter.
Indicator parameters:
- ShowProfitInfo - show profit info panel
- ShowTodayRanges - show today/yesterday price ranges
- ShowAccountOrderInfo - show account info panel
- MagicNumber - MagicNumber based filter
- CommentFilter - comment of order based filter
- OnlyAttachedSymbol - show only the attached symbol profits/losses
- StartDateFilter - start date of profit calculation
- FontSize - size of font
Start date filter is not working. I input same date and time as shown in MT5 history, 2026.03.30 16:00:59, however, it still shows data for the past week