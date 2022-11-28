Know the Candle Close Time
- Utilities
-
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric KaboreI am a self-taught developer with a passion for finance. I have been a trader for years and started developing trading algorithms some time ago.
- Version: 1.0
This indicator allows to know the remaining time before the closing of the candle. It works on every timeframe. It is very usefull when your trading strategy depend of the close or the open of a specific candle. So use it like you want.
Don't forget to leave a comment or a request for a EA or an indicator.
Also spread it to your friends and don't hesitate to visit my profile to see others tools.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating