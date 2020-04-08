ChartExpert Buy vs Sell Power Visualizer

Buy vs Sell Power Strength Visualizer

🔍 Description:
The Buy vs Sell Power Strength Visualizer is an exclusive MetaTrader 5 indicator that transforms market strength analysis into an intuitive visual experience. It plots Buy Power and Sell Power indicators and colors the chart background based on which force is dominant:

🟢 Green → Buy Power dominant (buying pressure)
🔴 Red → Sell Power dominant (selling pressure)
⚫ Black → Balance between forces

Perfect for traders who want to quickly identify trends and make more assertive decisions!

🎯 Key Benefits:
✅ Instant market strength visualization (no number crunching)
✅ Simplified setup (only 1 main parameter)
✅ Dynamic colored background for better chart immersion
✅ Built-in anti-piracy protection

⚙️ Customizable Parameters:

  • PeriodBuySell  (indicator period – default: 13)

📊 How to Use:

  1. Add the indicator to your MT5 chart

  2. Observe background colors to identify dominant force

  3. Use with your strategy for entry/exit confirmation

🛡️ License & Security:

  • Available on MQL5 Market

  • Hardware activation (linked to your computer)

  • Technical support included

📌 Practical Example:

mql5

// Chart output example: // [Buy Power]: 2.45 | [Sell Power]: -1.87 → GREEN BACKGROUND (Buy dominant)

🔗 Get Yours Now!
Transform your technical analysis with clear, professional visuals!

📥 Available for immediate download after purchase.


