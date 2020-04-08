ChartExpert Buy vs Sell Power Visualizer
- Indicators
- Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Buy vs Sell Power Strength Visualizer
🔍 Description:
The Buy vs Sell Power Strength Visualizer is an exclusive MetaTrader 5 indicator that transforms market strength analysis into an intuitive visual experience. It plots Buy Power and Sell Power indicators and colors the chart background based on which force is dominant:
🟢 Green → Buy Power dominant (buying pressure)
🔴 Red → Sell Power dominant (selling pressure)
⚫ Black → Balance between forces
Perfect for traders who want to quickly identify trends and make more assertive decisions!
🎯 Key Benefits:
✅ Instant market strength visualization (no number crunching)
✅ Simplified setup (only 1 main parameter)
✅ Dynamic colored background for better chart immersion
✅ Built-in anti-piracy protection
⚙️ Customizable Parameters:
-
PeriodBuySell (indicator period – default: 13)
📊 How to Use:
-
Add the indicator to your MT5 chart
-
Observe background colors to identify dominant force
-
Use with your strategy for entry/exit confirmation
🛡️ License & Security:
-
Available on MQL5 Market
-
Hardware activation (linked to your computer)
-
Technical support included
📌 Practical Example:
// Chart output example: // [Buy Power]: 2.45 | [Sell Power]: -1.87 → GREEN BACKGROUND (Buy dominant)
🔗 Get Yours Now!
Transform your technical analysis with clear, professional visuals!
📥 Available for immediate download after purchase.