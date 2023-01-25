Clean Chart Nice View Erase All Objects

SIMPLE AND QUICK CHART CLEANUP SCRIPT - FREE FOR ALL - EASY TO DRAG AND DROP ONTO THE CHART - A MUST HAVE IN MY EYES


Everybody loves to draw on a chart! But cleaning is nobodies favor.

Most of the time it will be faster to dump all and redraw the important part.

Repetition makes you good! ALWAYS think about that!

KEEP IT GROWING, ;-) I wish you a good day, Traders!



If you need something, send me a message.

Best wishes to you from Vienna!


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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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