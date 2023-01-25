Clean Chart Nice View Erase All Objects

SIMPLE AND QUICK CHART CLEANUP SCRIPT - FREE FOR ALL - EASY TO DRAG AND DROP ONTO THE CHART - A MUST HAVE IN MY EYES





Everybody loves to draw on a chart! But cleaning is nobodies favor.

Most of the time it will be faster to dump all and redraw the important part.

Repetition makes you good! ALWAYS think about that!

KEEP IT GROWING, ;-) I wish you a good day, Traders!









If you need something, send me a message.

Best wishes to you from Vienna!



