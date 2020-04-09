EssentialLines

EssentialLines Indicator v3.00 – Manual (English)

EssentialLines v3.00 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically draws previous-day levels: High, Low, Open, Close and Mid Range. Each line has individual control for visibility, color, style and width.

1. Installation

Copy the file to: MT5/MQL5/Indicators
Restart MT5
Add the indicator to the chart

2. Settings

Visibility
High, Low, Open, Close, Mid Range
Enable only the levels you need.

Individual Parameters
Each line allows adjustment of:
• Color
• Style (SOLID, DASH, DOT, DASHDOT, DASHDOTDOT)
• Width (1–5 px)

Recommended widths:
1 px light, 2 px standard, 3 px highlight.

3. Ready-Made Configurations

Day Trade
ShowHighLine=true
ShowLowLine=true
ShowCloseLine=true
ShowMidRangeLine=true
HighLineWidth=3
LowLineWidth=3
CloseLineWidth=2
MidRangeLineWidth=2

Swing Trade
ShowHighLine=true
ShowLowLine=true
ShowOpenLine=true
ShowCloseLine=true
ShowMidRangeLine=true
HighLineStyle=SOLID
LowLineStyle=SOLID
OpenLineStyle=DASH
CloseLineStyle=DASH
MidRangeLineStyle=DOT

Minimalist
ShowHighLine=true
ShowLowLine=true
ShowOpenLine=false
ShowCloseLine=false
ShowMidRangeLine=false

4. Indicator Information

Clicking a line displays previous-day data such as range, distance between levels and relative percentages.
These values help identify strength, balance or weakness of market movement.

Reading rules:
• Above 60% → stronger direction
• 40–60% → neutral
• Below 40% → weaker direction

5. Common Strategies

Breakout
Use High and Low. Enter after a close beyond the level and a retest.

Range
Use High, Low and Mid Range. Enter at Mid Range targeting the opposite extreme.

Opening Setup
Use Open, Close and Mid Range for early-session breakouts.

6. Automatic Operation

• Updates daily at 00:00
• Removes old lines
• Writes update message to the log

7. Troubleshooting

Lines not showing: check visibility
Colors not applying: review parameters
Duplicate lines: remove and re-add the indicator

8. Limitations

No alerts
Draws only previous-day levels
No automatic backtesting

9. Requirements

MetaTrader 5
Symbol historical data


Reply to review