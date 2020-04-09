EssentialLines Indicator v3.00 – Manual (English)

EssentialLines v3.00 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically draws previous-day levels: High, Low, Open, Close and Mid Range. Each line has individual control for visibility, color, style and width.

1. Installation

Copy the file to: MT5/MQL5/Indicators

Restart MT5

Add the indicator to the chart

2. Settings

Visibility

High, Low, Open, Close, Mid Range

Enable only the levels you need.

Individual Parameters

Each line allows adjustment of:

• Color

• Style (SOLID, DASH, DOT, DASHDOT, DASHDOTDOT)

• Width (1–5 px)

Recommended widths:

1 px light, 2 px standard, 3 px highlight.

3. Ready-Made Configurations

Day Trade

ShowHighLine=true

ShowLowLine=true

ShowCloseLine=true

ShowMidRangeLine=true

HighLineWidth=3

LowLineWidth=3

CloseLineWidth=2

MidRangeLineWidth=2

Swing Trade

ShowHighLine=true

ShowLowLine=true

ShowOpenLine=true

ShowCloseLine=true

ShowMidRangeLine=true

HighLineStyle=SOLID

LowLineStyle=SOLID

OpenLineStyle=DASH

CloseLineStyle=DASH

MidRangeLineStyle=DOT

Minimalist

ShowHighLine=true

ShowLowLine=true

ShowOpenLine=false

ShowCloseLine=false

ShowMidRangeLine=false

4. Indicator Information

Clicking a line displays previous-day data such as range, distance between levels and relative percentages.

These values help identify strength, balance or weakness of market movement.

Reading rules:

• Above 60% → stronger direction

• 40–60% → neutral

• Below 40% → weaker direction

5. Common Strategies

Breakout

Use High and Low. Enter after a close beyond the level and a retest.

Range

Use High, Low and Mid Range. Enter at Mid Range targeting the opposite extreme.

Opening Setup

Use Open, Close and Mid Range for early-session breakouts.

6. Automatic Operation

• Updates daily at 00:00

• Removes old lines

• Writes update message to the log

7. Troubleshooting

Lines not showing: check visibility

Colors not applying: review parameters

Duplicate lines: remove and re-add the indicator

8. Limitations

No alerts

Draws only previous-day levels

No automatic backtesting

9. Requirements

MetaTrader 5

Symbol historical data