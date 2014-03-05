News Expert MT5

Welcome to the world of Forex trading, where every tick of the market can be influenced by news events. Introducing our expert advisor for MetaTrader, your ultimate tool for navigating the complexities of news trading. This innovative advisor is specifically designed to automate your trading strategy during key macroeconomic releases, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.

When important indicators are announced, volatility often spikes, creating potential for profit. Our expert advisor analyzes these events in real-time, executing trades based on predefined parameters tailored to your risk tolerance and goals. Imagine having a reliable partner that monitors the market 24/7, reacting instantly to news releases, while you focus on refining your trading strategies.

With our expert advisor, you can harness the power of news volatility trading without the stress of manual execution. Elevate your Forex trading experience and let technology work for you—because in this fast-paced market, timing is everything.

Description



The news source for the news expert is the MQL5.com website. Only high important news is used for work. The expert is displayed on the chart as a panel with buttons that are responsible for a specific event, and data indicators for each event (previous, forecast, actual). At the bottom of the panel is a timer that shows how much time is left until the next event, and a data update button. Event buttons can be colored in several colors, namely:

an event that has not yet occurred - yellow;

an event that is selected for trading - lime;

an event that has already occurred - gray.

Therefore, you can always easily determine the status of an event by color. All colors used in the panel can be changed in the expert settings.

When you click on the event button, the trade settings window appears (screenshot 2). Here you can select the instrument (currency pair), the moment of entering the market (before or after the release), the conditions for opening a particular order/position.

At the bottom of this window there are 3 buttons - apply, cancel, trade settings. The trade settings button opens an additional window (screenshot 3) where you can specify the lot, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven and additional settings for pending orders.

Possible problems

