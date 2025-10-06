Gatilho Swing Indicator Manual

Overview

Gatilho Swing is an advanced visual indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines multiple technical analysis tools in a single panel. It identifies significant levels, draws session rectangles, marks previous day's highs/lows, and signals tops and bottoms with colored arrows.

Main Features

1. Previous Day's High and Low Lines

Draws horizontal lines at previous day's high and low levels

Optional descriptive text for easy identification

Customizable color, style, and thickness

2. H1 Session Rectangles

Creates visual rectangles for each 1-hour candle

Adjustable number of rectangles kept on chart

Customizable styles and colors

3. Top and Bottom Identification Arrows

Green arrow (code 233) for bottoms (swing lows)

Red arrow (code 234) for tops (swing highs)

Based on configurable lookback analysis

Parameter Settings

Rectangle Settings

RectanglesToKeep: Number of rectangles to keep (0-10) - Default: 500

RectColor: Rectangle color - Default: Magenta

RectWidth: Line thickness - Default: 1

RectStyle: Line style - Default: STYLE_DOT

Line Settings

ColorHigh: Previous day's high color - Default: DodgerBlue

ColorLow: Previous day's low color - Default: Magenta

LineWidth: Line thickness - Default: 1

LineStyle: Line style - Default: STYLE_DOT

ShowLineLabels: Show description on lines - Default: true

Arrow Settings

ShowArrows: Enable/disable arrows - Default: true

ArrowUpColor: Up arrow (bottom) color - Default: Lime

ArrowDnColor: Down arrow (top) color - Default: Red

ArrowSize: Arrow size - Default: 1

ArrowStyle: Arrow style - Default: STYLE_DOT

Sensitivity Configuration

SwingLookback: Period for top/bottom detection - Default: 5

How to Interpret Signals

Support/Resistance Lines

Blue Line: Previous day's high - potential resistance

Magenta Line: Previous day's low - potential support

H1 Rectangles

Each rectangle represents a 1-hour candle range

Useful for visualizing intra-hour volatility

Congestion areas are visible as rectangle clusters

Arrow Signaling

Red Arrow (Top): Indicates local high after upward movement

Green Arrow (Bottom): Indicates local low after downward movement

Installation and Usage

MT5 Installation

Download the .mq5 file Place in folder: \MQL5\Indicators\ Compile in MetaEditor (F7) Attach to chart through indicator navigator

Chart Application

Select H1 timeframe (works on others but optimized for H1) Adjust parameters according to your strategy Use Zoom for better visualization

Usage Tips

For Day Trading

Use previous day's lines as reference levels

Combine arrows with other indicators for confirmation

Rectangles help identify consolidation periods

For Swing Trading

Increase SwingLookback to detect more significant swings

Use support/resistance lines to plan entries and exits

Observe arrow clusters to identify reversal zones

Parameter Optimization

Volatile markets: Reduce SwingLookback to 3-4

Calm markets: Increase SwingLookback to 6-8

For clean visualization: Reduce RectanglesToKeep to 50-100

Applied Technical Analysis

Signal Confluence

Strong Reversal Zone: When an arrow appears near previous day's line Confirmed Breakout: When price breaks lines with volume False Breakout: When price touches lines but returns within range

Price Patterns

Double Top/Bottom: Two similar arrows at nearby levels

Triangles: Rectangle convergence with reduced amplitude

Channels: Rectangles aligned between two parallel lines

Limitations and Considerations

Known Limitations

Based only on price data (OHLC)

Does not include volume analysis

Sensitive to SwingLookback parameter

Rectangles may visually clutter the chart

Recommendations

Always use in conjunction with other indicators

Adjust colors for contrast with your chart background

In timeframes smaller than H1, may generate many false signals

Periodically clean old objects for better performance

Maintenance and Updates

Object Cleanup

Indicator automatically cleans old objects when removed

For manual cleanup: ObjectsDeleteAll(0,"LastH1_")

Performance

Keep RectanglesToKeep below 1000 for better performance

On less powerful computers, disable rectangles

Suggested Strategies

Strategy 1: Range Trading

Buy at previous day's low with green arrow confirmation

Sell at previous day's high with red arrow confirmation

Stop loss outside adjacent rectangles

Strategy 2: Breakout Trading

Wait for previous day's line breakout

Confirm with closing outside rectangle ranges

Enter on retest with arrow confirmation

Strategy 3: Swing Reversal

Identify arrow clusters in a price zone

Wait for divergence with RSI/Stochastic

Enter on first arrow after divergence

Advanced Customization

Code Modifications

Change arrow codes (233/234) to other MT5 codes

Add sound/visual alerts for specific arrows

Implement Fibonacci levels on rectangles

EA Integration

Use object names for reading by Expert Advisors

Objects are named with prefix "LastH1_" for easy identification

Lines have selectable properties for interaction

Support and Updates

For questions or suggestions:

Check MT5 logs for errors Adjust parameters according to the market Consider the broader daily timeframe context

Note: This indicator is a decision support tool. Always practice proper risk management and use stop loss in all trades.