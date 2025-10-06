Gatilho Swing

Gatilho Swing Indicator Manual

Overview

Gatilho Swing is an advanced visual indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines multiple technical analysis tools in a single panel. It identifies significant levels, draws session rectangles, marks previous day's highs/lows, and signals tops and bottoms with colored arrows.

Main Features

1. Previous Day's High and Low Lines

  • Draws horizontal lines at previous day's high and low levels

  • Optional descriptive text for easy identification

  • Customizable color, style, and thickness

2. H1 Session Rectangles

  • Creates visual rectangles for each 1-hour candle

  • Adjustable number of rectangles kept on chart

  • Customizable styles and colors

3. Top and Bottom Identification Arrows

  • Green arrow (code 233) for bottoms (swing lows)

  • Red arrow (code 234) for tops (swing highs)

  • Based on configurable lookback analysis

Parameter Settings

Rectangle Settings

  • RectanglesToKeep: Number of rectangles to keep (0-10) - Default: 500

  • RectColor: Rectangle color - Default: Magenta

  • RectWidth: Line thickness - Default: 1

  • RectStyle: Line style - Default: STYLE_DOT

Line Settings

  • ColorHigh: Previous day's high color - Default: DodgerBlue

  • ColorLow: Previous day's low color - Default: Magenta

  • LineWidth: Line thickness - Default: 1

  • LineStyle: Line style - Default: STYLE_DOT

  • ShowLineLabels: Show description on lines - Default: true

Arrow Settings

  • ShowArrows: Enable/disable arrows - Default: true

  • ArrowUpColor: Up arrow (bottom) color - Default: Lime

  • ArrowDnColor: Down arrow (top) color - Default: Red

  • ArrowSize: Arrow size - Default: 1

  • ArrowStyle: Arrow style - Default: STYLE_DOT

Sensitivity Configuration

  • SwingLookback: Period for top/bottom detection - Default: 5

How to Interpret Signals

Support/Resistance Lines

  • Blue Line: Previous day's high - potential resistance

  • Magenta Line: Previous day's low - potential support

H1 Rectangles

  • Each rectangle represents a 1-hour candle range

  • Useful for visualizing intra-hour volatility

  • Congestion areas are visible as rectangle clusters

Arrow Signaling

  • Red Arrow (Top): Indicates local high after upward movement

  • Green Arrow (Bottom): Indicates local low after downward movement

Installation and Usage

MT5 Installation

  1. Download the .mq5 file

  2. Place in folder: \MQL5\Indicators\

  3. Compile in MetaEditor (F7)

  4. Attach to chart through indicator navigator

Chart Application

  1. Select H1 timeframe (works on others but optimized for H1)

  2. Adjust parameters according to your strategy

  3. Use Zoom for better visualization

Usage Tips

For Day Trading

  • Use previous day's lines as reference levels

  • Combine arrows with other indicators for confirmation

  • Rectangles help identify consolidation periods

For Swing Trading

  • Increase SwingLookback to detect more significant swings

  • Use support/resistance lines to plan entries and exits

  • Observe arrow clusters to identify reversal zones

Parameter Optimization

  • Volatile markets: Reduce SwingLookback to 3-4

  • Calm markets: Increase SwingLookback to 6-8

  • For clean visualization: Reduce RectanglesToKeep to 50-100

Applied Technical Analysis

Signal Confluence

  1. Strong Reversal Zone: When an arrow appears near previous day's line

  2. Confirmed Breakout: When price breaks lines with volume

  3. False Breakout: When price touches lines but returns within range

Price Patterns

  • Double Top/Bottom: Two similar arrows at nearby levels

  • Triangles: Rectangle convergence with reduced amplitude

  • Channels: Rectangles aligned between two parallel lines

Limitations and Considerations

Known Limitations

  • Based only on price data (OHLC)

  • Does not include volume analysis

  • Sensitive to SwingLookback parameter

  • Rectangles may visually clutter the chart

Recommendations

  • Always use in conjunction with other indicators

  • Adjust colors for contrast with your chart background

  • In timeframes smaller than H1, may generate many false signals

  • Periodically clean old objects for better performance

Maintenance and Updates

Object Cleanup

  • Indicator automatically cleans old objects when removed

  • For manual cleanup: ObjectsDeleteAll(0,"LastH1_")

Performance

  • Keep RectanglesToKeep below 1000 for better performance

  • On less powerful computers, disable rectangles

Suggested Strategies

Strategy 1: Range Trading

  • Buy at previous day's low with green arrow confirmation

  • Sell at previous day's high with red arrow confirmation

  • Stop loss outside adjacent rectangles

Strategy 2: Breakout Trading

  • Wait for previous day's line breakout

  • Confirm with closing outside rectangle ranges

  • Enter on retest with arrow confirmation

Strategy 3: Swing Reversal

  • Identify arrow clusters in a price zone

  • Wait for divergence with RSI/Stochastic

  • Enter on first arrow after divergence

Advanced Customization

Code Modifications

  • Change arrow codes (233/234) to other MT5 codes

  • Add sound/visual alerts for specific arrows

  • Implement Fibonacci levels on rectangles

EA Integration

  • Use object names for reading by Expert Advisors

  • Objects are named with prefix "LastH1_" for easy identification

  • Lines have selectable properties for interaction

Support and Updates

For questions or suggestions:

  1. Check MT5 logs for errors

  2. Adjust parameters according to the market

  3. Consider the broader daily timeframe context

Note: This indicator is a decision support tool. Always practice proper risk management and use stop loss in all trades.

