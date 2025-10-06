Gatilho Swing
- Utilities
- Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Gatilho Swing Indicator Manual
Overview
Gatilho Swing is an advanced visual indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines multiple technical analysis tools in a single panel. It identifies significant levels, draws session rectangles, marks previous day's highs/lows, and signals tops and bottoms with colored arrows.
Main Features
1. Previous Day's High and Low Lines
-
Draws horizontal lines at previous day's high and low levels
-
Optional descriptive text for easy identification
-
Customizable color, style, and thickness
2. H1 Session Rectangles
-
Creates visual rectangles for each 1-hour candle
-
Adjustable number of rectangles kept on chart
-
Customizable styles and colors
3. Top and Bottom Identification Arrows
-
Green arrow (code 233) for bottoms (swing lows)
-
Red arrow (code 234) for tops (swing highs)
-
Based on configurable lookback analysis
Parameter Settings
Rectangle Settings
-
RectanglesToKeep: Number of rectangles to keep (0-10) - Default: 500
-
RectColor: Rectangle color - Default: Magenta
-
RectWidth: Line thickness - Default: 1
-
RectStyle: Line style - Default: STYLE_DOT
Line Settings
-
ColorHigh: Previous day's high color - Default: DodgerBlue
-
ColorLow: Previous day's low color - Default: Magenta
-
LineWidth: Line thickness - Default: 1
-
LineStyle: Line style - Default: STYLE_DOT
-
ShowLineLabels: Show description on lines - Default: true
Arrow Settings
-
ShowArrows: Enable/disable arrows - Default: true
-
ArrowUpColor: Up arrow (bottom) color - Default: Lime
-
ArrowDnColor: Down arrow (top) color - Default: Red
-
ArrowSize: Arrow size - Default: 1
-
ArrowStyle: Arrow style - Default: STYLE_DOT
Sensitivity Configuration
-
SwingLookback: Period for top/bottom detection - Default: 5
How to Interpret Signals
Support/Resistance Lines
-
Blue Line: Previous day's high - potential resistance
-
Magenta Line: Previous day's low - potential support
H1 Rectangles
-
Each rectangle represents a 1-hour candle range
-
Useful for visualizing intra-hour volatility
-
Congestion areas are visible as rectangle clusters
Arrow Signaling
-
Red Arrow (Top): Indicates local high after upward movement
-
Green Arrow (Bottom): Indicates local low after downward movement
Installation and Usage
MT5 Installation
-
Download the .mq5 file
-
Place in folder: \MQL5\Indicators\
-
Compile in MetaEditor (F7)
-
Attach to chart through indicator navigator
Chart Application
-
Select H1 timeframe (works on others but optimized for H1)
-
Adjust parameters according to your strategy
-
Use Zoom for better visualization
Usage Tips
For Day Trading
-
Use previous day's lines as reference levels
-
Combine arrows with other indicators for confirmation
-
Rectangles help identify consolidation periods
For Swing Trading
-
Increase SwingLookback to detect more significant swings
-
Use support/resistance lines to plan entries and exits
-
Observe arrow clusters to identify reversal zones
Parameter Optimization
-
Volatile markets: Reduce SwingLookback to 3-4
-
Calm markets: Increase SwingLookback to 6-8
-
For clean visualization: Reduce RectanglesToKeep to 50-100
Applied Technical Analysis
Signal Confluence
-
Strong Reversal Zone: When an arrow appears near previous day's line
-
Confirmed Breakout: When price breaks lines with volume
-
False Breakout: When price touches lines but returns within range
Price Patterns
-
Double Top/Bottom: Two similar arrows at nearby levels
-
Triangles: Rectangle convergence with reduced amplitude
-
Channels: Rectangles aligned between two parallel lines
Limitations and Considerations
Known Limitations
-
Based only on price data (OHLC)
-
Does not include volume analysis
-
Sensitive to SwingLookback parameter
-
Rectangles may visually clutter the chart
Recommendations
-
Always use in conjunction with other indicators
-
Adjust colors for contrast with your chart background
-
In timeframes smaller than H1, may generate many false signals
-
Periodically clean old objects for better performance
Maintenance and Updates
Object Cleanup
-
Indicator automatically cleans old objects when removed
-
For manual cleanup: ObjectsDeleteAll(0,"LastH1_")
Performance
-
Keep RectanglesToKeep below 1000 for better performance
-
On less powerful computers, disable rectangles
Suggested Strategies
Strategy 1: Range Trading
-
Buy at previous day's low with green arrow confirmation
-
Sell at previous day's high with red arrow confirmation
-
Stop loss outside adjacent rectangles
Strategy 2: Breakout Trading
-
Wait for previous day's line breakout
-
Confirm with closing outside rectangle ranges
-
Enter on retest with arrow confirmation
Strategy 3: Swing Reversal
-
Identify arrow clusters in a price zone
-
Wait for divergence with RSI/Stochastic
-
Enter on first arrow after divergence
Advanced Customization
Code Modifications
-
Change arrow codes (233/234) to other MT5 codes
-
Add sound/visual alerts for specific arrows
-
Implement Fibonacci levels on rectangles
EA Integration
-
Use object names for reading by Expert Advisors
-
Objects are named with prefix "LastH1_" for easy identification
-
Lines have selectable properties for interaction
Support and Updates
For questions or suggestions:
-
Check MT5 logs for errors
-
Adjust parameters according to the market
-
Consider the broader daily timeframe context
Note: This indicator is a decision support tool. Always practice proper risk management and use stop loss in all trades.