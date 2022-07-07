Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
- Indicators
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Saullo De Oliveira PachecoHi, my name is Saullo Pacheco, I'm Algo Trader and Autonomous MQL5 Developer.
Brazilian !!!
- Version: 1.70
- Updated: 31 August 2023
The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising.
If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please contact me on my Instagram profile:
Instagram: @saullo_algotrader
have good trades.
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This is great, but the alerts are missing. We need it!! Thanks for this great job. Waiting for the alerts too.