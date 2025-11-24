PriceMovementMapper revolutionizes technical analysis with its unique visual approach to price action. This innovative indicator for MT5 creates dynamic blocks that map daily opening/closing ranges with smart vertical lines showing price extremes. Unlike conventional tools, it provides crystal-clear visualization of market structure, trend strength, and key support/resistance levels through color-coded rectangles and intuitive connection lines. Each trading day is represented as a distinct block showing the price's complete journey from open to close, with vertical extensions revealing how far the price traveled beyond opening and closing levels. Perfect for swing traders, technical analysts, and price action enthusiasts seeking an edge in identifying high-probability trading opportunities. The indicator works on all financial instruments and timeframes below daily, offering unmatched clarity in understanding market movement with customizable color, style, and fill options for a personalized trading experience.

PriceMovementMapper - Price Movement Mapper

PriceMovementMapper is an innovative technical indicator that revolutionizes price action visualization in MetaTrader 5. Unlike any other tool available on the market, it offers a unique and intuitive visual representation of daily price movements, allowing traders to identify patterns and opportunities with unprecedented clarity.

EXCLUSIVE FEATURES

Price Action Blocks

Colored rectangles that visually represent the relationship between daily opening and closing

Automatic colors: GREEN for up days, RED for down days

Customizable line thickness and style settings

Smart Vertical Movement Lines

For UP Days:

Line from HIGH to CLOSE

Line from LOW to OPEN

For DOWN Days:

Line from HIGH to OPEN

Line from LOW to CLOSE

Advanced Settings

Customizable timeframe for analysis

Adjustable number of historical days

Previous day reference lines

Optional descriptive labels

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

Unique Visualization - Combines range analysis with price action

Quick Identification of trends and reversions

Integrated Multi-timeframe Analysis

Flexible Configuration for different trading styles

Clean Interface without visual clutter

PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS

Swing Trading: Identify entry points based on daily price action

Trend Analysis: Visualize the strength of daily movements

Support/Resistance: Identify key levels through daily extremes

Pattern Confirmation: Validate candlestick patterns with enhanced visualization

WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?

Beginner Traders who need clear price action visualization

Professionals seeking a competitive visual edge

Technical Analysts working with multiple timeframes

Swing Traders focused on daily movements

