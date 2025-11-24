PriceMovementMapper
- Utilities
- Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
- Version: 3.32
- Activations: 5
PriceMovementMapper revolutionizes technical analysis with its unique visual approach to price action. This innovative indicator for MT5 creates dynamic blocks that map daily opening/closing ranges with smart vertical lines showing price extremes. Unlike conventional tools, it provides crystal-clear visualization of market structure, trend strength, and key support/resistance levels through color-coded rectangles and intuitive connection lines. Each trading day is represented as a distinct block showing the price's complete journey from open to close, with vertical extensions revealing how far the price traveled beyond opening and closing levels. Perfect for swing traders, technical analysts, and price action enthusiasts seeking an edge in identifying high-probability trading opportunities. The indicator works on all financial instruments and timeframes below daily, offering unmatched clarity in understanding market movement with customizable color, style, and fill options for a personalized trading experience.
PriceMovementMapper - Price Movement Mapper
Description for MQL5 Publication
PriceMovementMapper is an innovative technical indicator that revolutionizes price action visualization in MetaTrader 5. Unlike any other tool available on the market, it offers a unique and intuitive visual representation of daily price movements, allowing traders to identify patterns and opportunities with unprecedented clarity.
EXCLUSIVE FEATURES
Price Action Blocks
Colored rectangles that visually represent the relationship between daily opening and closing
Automatic colors: GREEN for up days, RED for down days
Customizable line thickness and style settings
Smart Vertical Movement Lines
For UP Days:
Line from HIGH to CLOSE
Line from LOW to OPEN
For DOWN Days:
Line from HIGH to OPEN
Line from LOW to CLOSE
Advanced Settings
Customizable timeframe for analysis
Adjustable number of historical days
Previous day reference lines
Optional descriptive labels
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
Unique Visualization - Combines range analysis with price action
Quick Identification of trends and reversions
Integrated Multi-timeframe Analysis
Flexible Configuration for different trading styles
Clean Interface without visual clutter
PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS
Swing Trading: Identify entry points based on daily price action
Trend Analysis: Visualize the strength of daily movements
Support/Resistance: Identify key levels through daily extremes
Pattern Confirmation: Validate candlestick patterns with enhanced visualization
WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?
Beginner Traders who need clear price action visualization
Professionals seeking a competitive visual edge
Technical Analysts working with multiple timeframes
Swing Traders focused on daily movements
AVAILABLE NOW - Transform your technical analysis with a unique and powerful visual approach!
Easy Installation - Set up in seconds and start mapping price movement like never before!
Stand out from other traders with a tool that truly shows WHERE and HOW the price moved during each trading session.
PriceMovementMapper - Don't just see the price, UNDERSTAND its movement!