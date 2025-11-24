PriceMovementMapper

PriceMovementMapper revolutionizes technical analysis with its unique visual approach to price action. This innovative indicator for MT5 creates dynamic blocks that map daily opening/closing ranges with smart vertical lines showing price extremes. Unlike conventional tools, it provides crystal-clear visualization of market structure, trend strength, and key support/resistance levels through color-coded rectangles and intuitive connection lines. Each trading day is represented as a distinct block showing the price's complete journey from open to close, with vertical extensions revealing how far the price traveled beyond opening and closing levels. Perfect for swing traders, technical analysts, and price action enthusiasts seeking an edge in identifying high-probability trading opportunities. The indicator works on all financial instruments and timeframes below daily, offering unmatched clarity in understanding market movement with customizable color, style, and fill options for a personalized trading experience.

PriceMovementMapper is an innovative technical indicator that revolutionizes price action visualization in MetaTrader 5. Unlike any other tool available on the market, it offers a unique and intuitive visual representation of daily price movements, allowing traders to identify patterns and opportunities with unprecedented clarity.

EXCLUSIVE FEATURES
Price Action Blocks
Colored rectangles that visually represent the relationship between daily opening and closing
Automatic colors: GREEN for up days, RED for down days
Customizable line thickness and style settings

Smart Vertical Movement Lines
For UP Days:
Line from HIGH to CLOSE
Line from LOW to OPEN
For DOWN Days:
Line from HIGH to OPEN
Line from LOW to CLOSE

Advanced Settings
Customizable timeframe for analysis
Adjustable number of historical days
Previous day reference lines
Optional descriptive labels

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
Unique Visualization - Combines range analysis with price action
Quick Identification of trends and reversions
Integrated Multi-timeframe Analysis
Flexible Configuration for different trading styles
Clean Interface without visual clutter

PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS
Swing Trading: Identify entry points based on daily price action
Trend Analysis: Visualize the strength of daily movements
Support/Resistance: Identify key levels through daily extremes
Pattern Confirmation: Validate candlestick patterns with enhanced visualization

WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?
Beginner Traders who need clear price action visualization
Professionals seeking a competitive visual edge
Technical Analysts working with multiple timeframes
Swing Traders focused on daily movements

AVAILABLE NOW - Transform your technical analysis with a unique and powerful visual approach!
Easy Installation - Set up in seconds and start mapping price movement like never before!
Stand out from other traders with a tool that truly shows WHERE and HOW the price moved during each trading session.
PriceMovementMapper - Don't just see the price, UNDERSTAND its movement!


More from author
Gatilho Swing
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
Gatilho Swing Indicator Manual Overview Gatilho Swing   is an advanced visual indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines multiple technical analysis tools in a single panel. It identifies significant levels, draws session rectangles, marks previous day's highs/lows, and signals tops and bottoms with colored arrows. Main Features 1. Previous Day's High and Low Lines Draws horizontal lines at previous day's high and low levels Optional descriptive text for easy identification Customizable color, st
Digital Clock Real Time Display
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
General Description The Digital Clock is an indicator developed by Everton Messias that displays a real-time digital clock directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. This indicator is perfect for traders who need to keep track of time during trading sessions without leaving the platform. Main Features: Real-time display (hours:minutes:seconds) Fully customizable (colors, font, size) Flexible positioning anywhere on the chart Automatic update every second Compatible with all timeframes
FREE
ChartExpert Buy vs Sell Power Visualizer
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Indicators
Buy vs Sell Power Strength Visualizer   Description: The Buy vs Sell Power Strength Visualizer is an exclusive MetaTrader 5 indicator that transforms market strength analysis into an intuitive visual experience. It plots   Buy Power   and   Sell Power   indicators and colors the chart background based on which force is dominant: Green → Buy Power dominant (buying pressure) Red → Sell Power dominant (selling pressure) Black → Balance between forces Perfect for traders who want to quic
BullBea Display
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Indicators
BullBea Display – Pro Version Discover a professional tool designed for traders who value precision and speed in analysis. BullBea Display instantly shows the real strength of buyers (Bulls) and sellers (Bears) directly on the chart, allowing you to clearly see who controls the market at any given moment—without unnecessary signals. A minimalist design, clear metrics, and full compatibility with MetaTrader — all without changing the appearance of your chart. Now you always know where the stren
PullbackShit
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Indicators
PullbackShit – Signals on M5 The PullbackShit indicator was designed for traders who seek objective entries in pullbacks on the 5-minute timeframe. Based on the interaction between price and moving average, the indicator plots potential buy and sell points on the chart with clear visual arrows . Key features: Validated pullbacks : generates a signal only when the price returns to the moving average and confirms the move. Clear and visual signals : green arrows (buy) and red arrows (sell) dire
Candle Color Buy vs Sell Power Visualizer
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Indicators
Buy vs Sell Power Strength Visualizer   Description: The Buy vs Sell Power Strength Visualizer is an exclusive MetaTrader 5 indicator that transforms market strength analysis into an intuitive visual experience. It plots   Buy Power   and   Sell Power   indicators and colors the chart background based on which force is dominant: Green → Buy Power dominant (buying pressure) Red → Sell Power dominant (selling pressure) Black → Balance between forces Perfect for traders who want to quic
DailyFirstHourLines
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Indicators
Daily First Hour Lines - Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Description The   Daily First Hour Lines   is an innovative technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically plots support and resistance levels based on the first 1-hour candle of each trading session. Developed for traders operating in financial markets, this indicator provides crucial visual references to identify potential reversal points and trend continuation. Main Features First H1 Candle Lines : Plots dotted lines at the high and
PriceActionCore
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
PriceActionCore (MT5) – Pure Price Action Indicator Version: 1.50 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Remember to enable the description view on the platform! Pure Price Action Profile Clean charts, only candles (no indicators). Horizontal lines: support, resistance, daily close, previous day's high and low. Used by traders who trade pullbacks, breakouts, and reversals. Very efficient for those who trust their eyes more than indicators. Description PriceActionCore is a visual indicator for traders
First Order Block of the Day
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
Indicator First Order Block of the Day - Value Area Identification Description The   First Order Block of the Day   indicator is an essential tool for traders who operate based on the concept of order blocks and market profile analysis. This indicator automatically identifies the first order block formed in the first hour of trading each day, an area of extreme importance for strategic decision-making. Main Features Automatic Identification : Automatically draws the rectangle of the day's first
DailyChange
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
Daily Change Indicator - Real-Time Market Variation Display Overview Daily Change Indicator is a professional trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5 that provides real-time monitoring of daily price variations directly on your chart. This lightweight yet powerful indicator displays the current day's price change in both absolute points and percentage terms, positioned conveniently next to the Bid price line for immediate market assessment. Key Features Real-Time Daily Variation : Tracks and disp
First Block
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
Description The   First Order Block of the Day   indicator is an essential tool for traders who operate based on the concept of order blocks and market profile analysis. This indicator automatically identifies the first order block formed in the first hour of trading each day, an area of extreme importance for strategic decision-making. Main Features Automatic Identification : Automatically draws the rectangle of the day's first order block based on the 1h candle. Reference Lines : Adds the pre
BlocoSwingBR
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
BlocoSwingBR - Advanced Graphical Analysis Indicator Introducing BlocoSwingBR, a professional technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides a comprehensive view of market structure through multiple integrated graphical tools. Main Features: •   Dynamic Rectangles:   Automatically draws rectangles representing the range of each candle on the selected timeframe, enabling quick visualization of trading areas. •   Fixed Daily Rectangles:   Creates fixed rectangles based on the daily high and lo
BlockOscilationDay
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Indicators
BlockOscilationDay – Professional Market Visual Analysis Description BlockOscilationDay is a sophisticated technical indicator that provides a clear and elegant visual analysis of market movements. Designed for traders who value simplicity and efficiency, the indicator combines multiple layers of information in a clean and intuitive interface. Main Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis Configurable dynamic trend lines across any timeframe Visualization of significant levels from the previous day
BlockLongTimeFlexible
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
BlockLongTimeFlexible - Time Blocks Visualizer Master Market Time Analysis BlockLongTimeFlexible is the ultimate tool for traders and analysts who need to visualize and analyze time periods professionally and intuitively. Create customizable visual rectangles that highlight cycles, seasonalities, and temporal patterns directly on your chart. Simple Manual for BlockLongTimeFlexible Indicator What This Indicator Does Creates   colored rectangles   on the chart to mark specific time per
EssentialLines
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
EssentialLines Indicator v3.00 – Manual (English) EssentialLines v3.00 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically draws previous-day levels: High, Low, Open, Close and Mid Range. Each line has individual control for visibility, color, style and width. 1. Installation Copy the file to: MT5/MQL5/Indicators Restart MT5 Add the indicator to the chart 2. Settings Visibility High, Low, Open, Close, Mid Range Enable only the levels you need. Individual Parameters Each line allows adjustment of: •
PriceMovementMapperBR
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
Price Movement Mapper B3 - Exclusive Indicator for Brazilian Stock Market Technical Description: The Price Movement Mapper B3 is an advanced indicator specifically developed for technical analysis of assets traded on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3). This visual tool maps daily price movements through a unique graphical representation combining colored blocks with strategically placed vertical lines. Key Features: Colored Daily Blocks : Clear visual representation of open/close relationship Co
