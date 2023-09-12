Mini Panel Plus

4.31

Remodeling the BoletaMiniPanel, the Mini Panel Plus has the same functionalities, but is now in the form of a box that allows it to be minimized and placed anywhere on the chart.

Simple Panel with Stop loss (Loss), Stop gain (Gain), Trailing stop (TS) and Breakeven (BE-P).

The Lot is the number of contracts to be traded.

Gain is the number, in points, at which the stop gain will be positioned. If you don't want to place a stop gain, just put 0 (zero) in its place and when you open the order it will not have this stop.

Loss is the number, in points, at which the stop loss will be placed. If you don't want to place a stop loss, just put 0 (zero) in its place and when you open the order it will not have this stop.

TS is the number, in points, at which the trailing stop will be activated and represents the distance that the stop loss will be from the current price.   Upon reaching this number of points, the price will reach breakeven and will follow the price at this distance of points.

BE-P is the number, in points, that the stop loss will be placed above the trade entry price. This option serves to discount the spread and/or brokerage of the operation when the Breakeven button is pressed.

Only one parameter has to be configured when inserting the Panel.

The AP parameter is the number, in points, that the stop loss moves each tick when the trailing stop is activated. This number, in general, can be equal to the tick size of the asset being traded. If you want the trailing stop to move faster, the AP must have a higher number.

After changing the values of any of the fields, you MUST click on the chart for the values to be updated.

As a recommendation, use the demo version on a demo account to test and learn about the utility.


Reviews 17
Andrew
189
Andrew 2025.12.14 12:10 
 

Из множества похожих утилит я пользуюсь только этой и она мне очень нравится. спасибо большое автору!

Marvin Oelsner
232
Marvin Oelsner 2025.12.10 08:56 
 

Finally a simple and so usefull tool! I was searching for ages for a simple and easy panel like this! All the others have way too mnay functions I don't need. This one does the job perfectly with only the really nessesory features! Well done!

Tarunis
19
Tarunis 2025.04.24 04:15 
 

Great panel, i have been using it everyday, if it would be possible to resize it aswell for smaller screens that would be awesome, thank you for creating it ! &lt;

Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (15)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account typ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilities
Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Viktors V
25
Viktors V 2026.01.07 11:16 
 

I started using this tool. First of all, a great idea, but the execution is a bit disappointing. 1. It starts to slow down the entire MT5, often has to be turned off so that the charts don't slow down. 2. Breakeven - it works great if there is a "0" value. Or if there is +15 points, it works great on the BUY section, BUT when you are SELL and want breakeven with 15 points before the entry price, those 15 points are still negative against you. It works on BYY entry, not on SELL entry.

Andrew
189
Andrew 2025.12.14 12:10 
 

Из множества похожих утилит я пользуюсь только этой и она мне очень нравится. спасибо большое автору!

Marvin Oelsner
232
Marvin Oelsner 2025.12.10 08:56 
 

Finally a simple and so usefull tool! I was searching for ages for a simple and easy panel like this! All the others have way too mnay functions I don't need. This one does the job perfectly with only the really nessesory features! Well done!

david.l
514
david.l 2025.11.12 03:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye
767
Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye 2025.05.07 17:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tarunis
19
Tarunis 2025.04.24 04:15 
 

Great panel, i have been using it everyday, if it would be possible to resize it aswell for smaller screens that would be awesome, thank you for creating it ! &lt;

Marcus Rocha
18
Marcus Rocha 2025.03.14 12:39 
 

Infelizmente não funciona...

PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
19454
Reply from developer PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A. 2025.03.14 12:50
Olá Marcus, você pode ser mais específico? Lembre-se que é um expert você deve ligar o Autotrading e Permitir algotrading nas configurações do expert. Estou usando esse expert aqui normalmente.
AndroidSpirit
14
AndroidSpirit 2025.01.15 14:50 
 

I use this about one year, love it. The one thing i consider now with my trade is automatic move SL to BE, not Trailing stop. can you add the feature automatic move SL to BE. I searched a few EA trade managers but none were as intuitive and easy to use as this one

phegha
14
phegha 2024.11.04 15:40 
 

Poderia inserir , algo apenas para Saídas Parcial , exemplo entro com 5 contratos . quero sair Parcial com 1 contrato quando bater 200 pontos , 1 com 300 e assim por diante Consegue ?

Julio Cesar dos Santos
20
Julio Cesar dos Santos 2024.08.11 22:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
19454
Reply from developer PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A. 2024.08.12 15:48
Tente fazer o procedimento que está na seção de comentários (comments)
4xMind
51
4xMind 2024.07.11 20:00 
 

Really useful and easy to use but the only thing weird is i have have to input numbers every time i open terminal, just make a setting to auto save it or we can save setting as a file.

Whallace Costa E Silva
211
Whallace Costa E Silva 2024.07.10 11:33 
 

Expert muito muito útil. Parabéns ao Patrick pela criação e muito grato pela disponibilização gratuita.

adriana cs
39
adriana cs 2024.06.19 17:22 
 

Maravilhoso! Muito obrigado!

ttpuppy
14
ttpuppy 2024.05.06 04:39 
 

DANGER All positions were closed unintentionally by this tool, even though it was outside trading hours!

PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
19454
Reply from developer PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A. 2024.05.06 17:57
Hello, thank you for your review. In the past three years, this is the first time this error has been reported. Could you please provide the log files for analysis? Also, you have to be careful to turn off the trailing stop (set it to zero) if you are managing multiple orders. I don't know some of the behaviors the expert could have if you managing multiple orders, so I advise testing it on a demo account. However, there is no line of code to close all orders besides the "close all" button. This application I use for my trades and share it here so that others can use it too, but I don't trade multiple positions, so everything is fine for me at the moment. Let this review be a new warning for anyone who is going to use the expert to test their types of operations on a demo account.
David Bisimwa Sezi
538
David Bisimwa Sezi 2024.04.12 12:15 
 

Wonderfull tools. Like it

rob.uk
19
rob.uk 2024.02.21 12:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Igor Mishchenko
211
Igor Mishchenko 2023.11.27 10:22 
 

It is really useful tool. Very easy to manage orders. Thanks!

