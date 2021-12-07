Format Charts

5

If you use several charts open at the same time, you know how boring it is to apply formats to each chart individually. This script can change all open charts using a single command.

Parameters:

1 - Choose symbol to put on charts: apply the selected symbol to all charts. If "current", it does not change the symbol;

2 - Choose timeframe or leave empty: apply the selected timeframe to all charts. If "CURRENT", it does not change the timeframe;

3 - Apply template to the charts: If true, apply the template bellow to all charts;

4 - New template name;

5 - Change "Show trade levels" property: the options are show, do not show or "leave as is".

Reviews 1
Digital Saiyan
34
Digital Saiyan 2025.03.11 22:19 
 

A taste of heaven

Recommended products
LT Volume Weighted Average Price
Thiago Duarte
5 (7)
Utilities
Volume Weighted Average Price or VWAP is an indicator wich shows different average prices on chart. This is very useful to find strong negotiation price areas and as trend following. Configurations: Day, Week and Month - Show different VWAPs according to the period. You can change each line style on "colors" tab. Any doubt or suggestion please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot   <3 PayPal, Skrill, Nete
FREE
LT Candle Time with Alert MT5
Thiago Duarte
5 (9)
Utilities
This indicator show the candle remaining time on the chart and/or in the corner of the window. It also display notificaton (popup and push) when a new candle is formed (optional). You configure the timer on candles and at chart corner. I don't need to explain the functions because are very simple. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38677 Any doubt or suggestion please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I a
FREE
BoletaMiniPanel
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
5 (4)
Utilities
Simple panel with  Stop loss (Loss), Stop gain (Gain) , Trailing stop (TS) and Breakeven (BE-P). Lot is the number of contracts to be traded. Gain is the number, in points, that the stop gain will be positioned. If you don't want to put stop gain, just put 0 (zero) in place and when you open the order it won't have this stop. Loss is the number, in points, that the stop loss will be placed. If you don't want to put stop loss, just put 0 (zero) in place and when you open the order it won't ha
FREE
Know the Candle Close Time
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
Utilities
This indicator allows to know the remaining time before the closing of the candle. It works on every timeframe. It is very usefull when your trading strategy depend of the close or the open of a specific candle. So use it like you want. Don't forget to leave a comment or a request for a EA or an indicator. Also spread it to your friends and don't hesitate to visit my profile to see others tools.
FREE
World Time Display
Mohd Firuz Fahmi Bin Yusoff
Indicators
The best and the only World Time Display for MT5 Features : - JAPAN, LONDON & NEW YORK Time Display - You can customize with different Font, Color And Text Size - You can customize Box Position and Box Color to meet your satisfaction - Only For Metatrader 5 - Customize GMT according to your Time Zone - Simple To Use. Just Attach to your MT5 - No hidden code or no errors
FREE
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.65 (49)
Utilities
Have you missed any tools or shortcuts in Meta Trader? Simple things that would make your daily trading much easier ? We have the solution for you: our Trade Panel! This is an EA tool (Expert Advisor) that, if configured to controll all symbols, needs to be loaded only once. This is the Lite version (free) of our tool. Professional version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode try change the tickets digi
FREE
LT Agression Indicator
Thiago Duarte
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a buyer and seller aggression indicator that analyzes the shape of each candle and project this data in a histogram form. There are 4 histograms in one. On the front we have two: Upper - Buyer force. Lower - Seller force. At the background we also have two histogram, both with same color. They measure the combined strenght of buyers and sellers. This histograms can be turned off in Input Parameters. It is also possible to have the real or tick volume to help on this force measurement. IN
FREE
Server Clock
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (5)
Utilities
Many friends asked me for a simple, non-obtrusive, resource-friendly clock to track the time during their trades. It seems pretty obvious, but it is a must-have for those trading the market manually, waiting for the Market News, or just to visually know what time it is... Trading is an absorbing endeavor! So, here it is... Totally configurable, including Font Type, Font Size and Chart Location: Upper Left/Center/Right OR Lower Left/Center/Right, with a little twist of adjusting the Offset, just
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Rainbow MT5
Jamal El Alama
4 (1)
Indicators
Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Clean Chart Nice View Erase All Objects
Gerald Birkner
Utilities
SIMPLE AND QUICK CHART CLEANUP SCRIPT - FREE FOR ALL - EASY TO DRAG AND DROP ONTO THE CHART - A MUST HAVE IN MY EYES Everybody loves to draw on a chart! But cleaning is nobodies favor. Most of the time it will be faster to dump all and redraw the important part. Repetition makes you good! ALWAYS think about that! KEEP IT GROWING, ;-) I wish you a good day, Traders! If you need something, send me a message. Best wishes to you from Vienna!
FREE
RC Hour Interval Lines MT5
Francisco Rayol
Indicators
The Rayol Code Hour Interval Lines indicator was  designed to assist your trading experience.  It  draws the range of hours chosen by the user directly on the chart, so that it enables traders to visualize price movements during their preferred trading hours, providing  traders a more comprehensive view of price movements and market dynamics. This indicator allows the user to choose not only the Broker's time, but also the Local time. This way, the user no longer needs to calculate local time in
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
4.33 (6)
Indicators
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Lot Size Line
Stefan Warratz
Utilities
This little tool helps you to define your risk management with a simple line dragging on the chart. It shows you the actual lot size calculated on account % or fixed money amount directly at the line. All you have to do is activate the line by pressing the "t" key on your keyboard and drag the line to your stop loss point. Thats it. In the settings you can define the color and width of line and text, also space of text to line and the right and you can set the risk in percent of account or fixed
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Phone Trade Manager
Krutik Piyushkumar Parekh
Utilities
Smart Lot-Size Calculator And Trade Assistant for Mobile Trading Overview: This is the tool every trader in the market must have no matter if you are scalper, swing traders, day trader, or long term trader. This On-The-Go trading tool will help you stay disciplined and also stay free from daily trade management chores, Most traders face common problems like   1. Calculation of proper lot-size of a position to take controlled risk  2. Managing every trade and trailing stop-loss if trades goes in
FREE
Position Selective Close MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
OrderBook History Playback
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. This expert adviser OrderBook History Playback allows you to playback the market book events on the history using files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The exper
FREE
Expansoes M
Marcus Vinicius Da Silva Miranda
Indicators
The M Extensions are variations of the Golden Ratio (Fibonacci Sequence). It is the World's first technique developed for Candle Projections. Advantages: Easy to plot. Candle anchoring; High and accurate precision as support and resistance; Excellent Risk x Return ratio; Works in any timeframe; Works in any asset / market.   The M Extensions are classified into: M0: Zero point (starting candle) RC: Initial candle control region M1: Extension region 1 M2: Extension region 2 M3: Extension regi
FREE
Bar Countdown
Mario Antonio Oliveira
4.86 (7)
Indicators
Bar Countdown is a simple indicator for MetaTrader 5 that shows the time remaining of the each candle. It can be placed in any corner of the chart or near of the price close and it'll help you to know if the current candle is ending. Choose the counter format between HR:MIN:SEC and MIN:SEC It is so easy to use, configure the color, size and counter position on the chart and that's it!!! The Countdown starts now! Updates: 2021/02/28; v1.0: Initial release 2021/03/16; v1.1: Minor code changes   
FREE
Heiken Ashi Rsi Oscillator MT5
Noiros Tech
4.8 (5)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD This system is an Heiken Ashi system based on RSI calculations . The system is a free open source script originally published on TradingView by JayRogers . We have taken the liberty of converting the pine script to Mq4 indicator . We have also added a new feature which enables to filter signals and reduces noise on the arrow signals. Background HEIKEN ASHI Th
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
Utilities
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It uses Fibonacci-based price levels combined with trend and structure analysis to define entry and exit points. The EA supports both long and short positions and includes built-in risk management parameters. Core Features: Uses Fibonacci retracement and extension logic to plot entry, SL and TP points. Configurable lot size and stop loss/take profit levels Choice of 1 or 2 entry points Supports fixed o
FREE
Pivot Levels of Day Or Week Or Month
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (3)
Utilities
The utility draws pivot levels based on a selection from day week month The previous candlestick of the selected timeframe is taken and the values for the levels are calculated using the following formulas: Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)); The style and thickness for all lines are adjusted. The colors for the R, Pivot and S lines ar
FREE
Platinum Candle for Telegram
Rennan Lima
Utilities
This robot sends Telegram notifications based on the coloring rules of PLATINUM Candle indicator. Example message for selling assets: [SPX][M15] PLATINUM TO SELL 11:45. Example message for buying assets : [EURUSD][M15] PLATINUM TO BUY 11:45 AM. Before enable Telegram notifications  you need to create a Telegram bot, get the bot API Key and also get your personal Telegram chatId. It's not possible to send messages to groups or channels. You can only send messages to your user chatId. You should
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT5: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 5. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on u
FREE
LT Spread MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.5 (2)
Utilities
This is a simple indicator that shows the spread in points. It is useful for those like trade scalper, in addition to be customizable. Functions: Color - I don't need to explain :) Font type - I don't need to explain :) Font size - I don't need to explain :) First text - text in front of spread number Second text - aditional text after the spread number. Corner - specify the corner where the spread will be written. Horizontal distance - horizontal distance from the edge. Vertical distance - ve
FREE
Boleta Easy Trade
Silvio Garcia Wohl
Utilities
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (15)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account typ
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilities
Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
More from author
MultiTimeFrame Support Resistance Levels Indicator
Vital H B Engenharia Ltda
Indicators
53% OFF until December 31 (Normal price $125)! Don't miss the opportunity to have this invaluable tool!  This is a totally automated multi timeframe support and resistance levels finder on every MT5 chart. No manual work! Just drop this indicator on a chart and you will have the S/R levels always up to date. It is very convenient and helps the trader to anticipate possible stalls and reversions in price movements. The levels are displayed as lines and each timeframe has a different color. The i
Format Charts MT4
Vital H B Engenharia Ltda
Utilities
If you use several charts open at the same time, you know how boring it is to apply formats to each chart individually. This script can change all open charts using a single command. Parameters: 1 - Choose symbol to put on charts: apply the selected symbol to all charts. If "current", it does not change the symbol; 2 - Choose timeframe or leave empty: apply the selected timeframe to all charts. If "CURRENT", it does not change the timeframe; 3 - Apply template to the charts: If true, apply the t
FREE
Multi TF Support Resistance Levels Indicator MT4
Vital H B Engenharia Ltda
Indicators
53% OFF until December 31 (Normal price $125)! Don't miss the opportunity to have this invaluable tool!  This is a totally automated multi timeframe support and resistance levels finder on every MT4 chart. No manual work! Just drop this indicator on a chart and you will have the S/R levels always up to date. It is very convenient and helps the trader to anticipate possible stalls and reversions in price movements. The levels are displayed as lines and each timeframe has a different color. The
Filter:
Digital Saiyan
34
Digital Saiyan 2025.03.11 22:19 
 

A taste of heaven

Reply to review