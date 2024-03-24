Trade Guardian MT5

The ultimate assistant to help you customize your risk per position, open multiple orders with different distance and sizes, manage and track your positions automatically with 5 types of Trailing Stops, Breakeven and Conditional Close functions, stop overtrading or exceeding various drawdown limits, stay safe from possible broker manipulation and many other easy-to-use functionalities. Suitable for both beginner and professional traders of all financial markets.


NOTICE 

Trade Guardian application does not work in strategy tester. Please download demo version from HERE or our Telegram Channel.



1. Trade Panel

  • Instant change of chart symbol and timeframe in application
  • 4 different ways of risk management including Fixed Lot Size, % of Balance, % of Equity and Direct Amount of Money
  • Ability to see the exact margin size in both currency and % of balance when using a fixed lot size
  • Ability to see the exact required lot size for the specified risk (% of Balance/Equity or direct amount of money) when choosing stop loss
  • Advanced position/order management using 2 different methods (Single, Grid-Martingale)
  • Various positions/orders sizes with 3 types of lot factor (Add, Multiply, Subtract)
  • Various positions/orders entries with specific distance as a grid step in pips/points
  • 3 types of Stop Loss and Take Profit units including Price, Pips and Money ($)
  • Multiple Stop Losses and Take Profits with exclusive Partial Close percentage and RR
  • Virtual SL-TP option for hidden stops to stay safe from broker manipulation (when on, SL/TP is not entered directly in Metatrader but saved and meant to be triggered by EA if the price hits either of targets)
  • Flexible RR Tool with lines and Risk-Reward calculation updating real-time on screen showing each SL/TP in all units 


2. Close Panel

  • 5 different types of closing positions including (Close Buy, Close Sell, Close Profit, Close Loss and Close All)
  • Ability to see the live profit of all relevant positions to each close type
  • Ability to see the live amount of involved margin (amount of money) for all relevant positions to each close type 
  • Available partial close of the profit for each close type
  • Conditional Close for managing Profit/Loss positions of any/all symbols
  • Easy functionality to close positions of any/all symbols when the specified condition is met
  • Simple functionalities for deleting all long/short/all orders at once


3. Manage Panel

  • Easy Breakeven setup with trigger point and amount of offset in pips/points
  • Auto offset for auto calculation of position spread + commission
  • Add, update and remove Breakeven using its checkbox for any/all symbols positions
  • Trailing Stop based on Fixed Distance using trigger point, distance and step in pips/points
  • Trailing Stop based on the lowest low or highest high value among previous N bars
  • Trailing Stop based on Moving Average indicator with its exclusive setting
  • Trailing Stop based on Parabolic SAR indicator with its exclusive setting
  • Trailing Stop based on Average True Range (ATR) indicator with its exclusive setting
  • Add, update and remove Trailing Stop using its checkbox for any/all symbols positions


4. Setting Panel

  • Dark/Light themes available for different chart templates
  • Sound Effects available for better user experience
  • Daily, weekly and monthly maximum drawdown limit based on % of Balance or amount of money
  • maximum number of daily losing trades (Losses) for preventing overtrading
  • Auto screenshot of any position chart on trade operations (positions open/close and pending order trigger) 
  • Mobile notifications based on Meta Quotes ID on trade operations
  • Add, update and remove any setting option by using its checkbox


General Features

  1. When initializing EA on a chart, one-click trading option is hidden for better visual
  2. Up & Down arrows on opening/closing positions are hidden on the chart but visible in screenshots
  3. Application could be collapsed and hidden by clicking minimize (eye icon) on app's header tab
  4. When hovering over some of the labels, a question mark may appear indicating a guide note is possible if clicked
  5. All positions and orders are saved in local storage by Trade Guardian
  6. Removing and reinitializing EA on chart does not affect positions/orders management (Already saved in storage)
  7. Removing and reinitializing EA would clear Breakeven and Trailing Stop setting if specified before (resetting BE/TS is required)
  8. Any graphical or object issues may be resolved by switching between panels or restarting EA


NOTE

Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any problems, questions or suggestions.
Your feedback and review is valuable and very welcomed.



Keywords:  

Trade Assistant, Trading Panel, Trade Manager,  Graphical Panel, Utility, RR Tool, Risk Management, Risk-Reward Calculation, Multi TP, Multi SL, Virtual TP, Virtual SL, Long Short Panel, Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Manual Trading, Close Panel, Conditional Close, Delete Orders, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, Auto Offset, Last Bars, Moving Average, Parabolic SAR, Average True Range, ATR, Order Management, Position Management, Dark Mode, Sound Effect, Drawdown limit, Overtrading, Max Drawdown, Max Loss, Max Trades, Auto Screenshot, Mobile Notification, Hidden Stop Loss, Hidden Take Profit


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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
Utilities
Custom Timeframe Manager Pro: Unlimited Timeframes in MetaTrader 5 Standard terminal settings often hide important price movement details. By limiting analysis to classic periods only, a trader risks missing trend inception points and true volatility levels. Custom Timeframe Manager Pro is a professional utility that expands the boundaries of MetaTrader 5. Create any custom periods, including fractional and exotic ones, and work with them exactly like standard terminal charts. Available period
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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