AlgoRadar

ALGORADAR - REAL-TIME TRADE ANALYTICS

The Most Powerful On-Chart Performance Analyzer for MetaTrader 5

NO EXTERNAL SOFTWARE. NO DIGGING THROUGH FILES. LIVE STATS RIGHT ON YOUR CHART.

Unlike other portfolio analyzers that force you to run standalone apps or hunt through MT5 folders for reports, AlgoRadar displays your complete trading performance directly on your charts in real-time.

ANALYZE & RANK ALL YOUR EAs ON ONE CHART!

Running multiple Expert Advisors? Which one is actually your BEST performer? AlgoRadar gives you the complete picture! Instantly see which strategies are making money and which are dragging you down - all displayed LIVE on your MT5 chart.

  • ONE dashboard for ALL your accounts
  • ONE click to see best/worst performers
  • ZERO configuration - just click "Scan"!

UNIQUE EA RANKING & SCORING SYSTEM

Finally know EXACTLY how your EAs stack up against each other!

Visual Rankings - Gold, Silver, Bronze medals for top performers

Composite Score - Proprietary formula weighing Win Rate, Profit Factor, Sharpe Ratio & Drawdown

Click-to-Sort - Instantly re-rank by Profit, Trades, Win%, PF, DD%, or Score

Side-by-Side Comparison - All strategies in one sortable ladder

Spot the Winners - Identify your edge, cut underperformers

No more guessing which EA is carrying your account. AlgoRadar shows you the REAL rankings based on comprehensive performance data!

KEY FEATURES

Auto EA Detection - Instantly identifies all your strategies

Smart Ranking - Click any column to sort by Profit, Win%, PF, DD%, Score

Multi-Broker Aggregation - Unlimited accounts in one view

Prop Firm Mode - Track targets, drawdown limits, challenge phase

6 Time Periods - Today, Yesterday, Week, Month, Year, All Time + Custom

Hour-by-Hour Heatmap - Find your most profitable trading times

Symbol Performance - Best/worst pairs for each EA

One-Click Screenshots - Capture and share instantly

7 POWERFUL TABS

Overview - Live balance chart, key stats, period cards

EA Cards - Visual snapshots with mini equity curves & medals

EA Ladder - Sortable rankings table with profit/loss bars

Calendar - Daily P/L heatmap, spot your best trading days

Charts - Overlay all strategies, compare performance visually

Prop Firm - Challenge tracking with 4 drawdown calculation methods

Settings - Scan EAs, rename strategies, configure display

MULTI-ACCOUNT POWER

Running EAs across multiple prop accounts or brokers? AlgoRadar brings EVERYTHING together!

  • Aggregate unlimited accounts and brokers
  • Combined rankings across your entire portfolio
  • VPS, home PC, laptop - all synced automatically

FREE AlgoRadar Exporter included for multi-account sync!

PROP FIRM MODE

  • Set profit targets & drawdown limits as percentages
  • Phase 1 / Phase 2 / Funded tracking
  • 4 daily drawdown methods (covers all major prop firm rules)
  • Visual progress chart with target & DD limit lines
  • Monthly goal tracking

METRICS TRACKED

Net Profit/Loss, Win Rate %, Profit Factor, Max Drawdown ($,%), Sharpe Ratio, Expectancy, Average Win, Average Loss, Risk/Reward Ratio, Best Trade, Worst Trade, Total Trades, Consecutive Wins, Consecutive Losses, Composite Score, Best Symbol, Worst Symbol, Profit by Hour, Daily Drawdown, Balance Curve, Equity Curve

SETUP IN 60 SECONDS

  1. Drag AlgoRadar onto any chart
  2. Click "Scan & Configure"
  3. Done! All your EAs detected and ranked automatically.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • AlgoRadar - Main Analytics Dashboard
  • AlgoRadar Exporter - FREE (for multi-account sync) - contact developer to receive
  • User Manual (PDF)
  • Lifetime updates & support

STOP GUESSING. START KNOWING.

You can't improve what you don't measure. Know which EAs are winning. Cut the losers. Maximize your edge.

GET ALGORADAR NOW!

The main changes: added # and ## headings to create section hierarchy, used horizontal

Recommended products
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicators
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
Order Blocks Breaker MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
Smart Fair Value Gap Pro
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
Indicators
Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with the cleanest FVG indicator on the market. Smart FVG Pro is not just another gap detector. It is designed for professional traders who need to filter out noise and focus on high-probability reversal zones. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with every minor gap, Smart FVG Pro uses advanced filtering logic (Trend + Volatility) and a unique "Smart Mitigation" system to automatically remove invalidated zones, keeping your chart clea
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
Indicators
About the Indicator This indicator is based on Monte carlo simulations on the closing prices of a financial instrument. By definition, Monte carlo is a statistical technique used to model the probability of different outcomes in  a process that involves random numbers based on previously observed outcomes. How does it Work? This indicator generates multiple price scenarios for a security by modelling random price changes over time based on historical data. Each simulation trial uses random vari
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Kemet Pro Gold Scaping
Ibrahim Murad Ibrahim Awad
5 (3)
Experts
KEMET PRO GOLD – MT5 EXPERT ADVISOR An automated scalping trading Expert Advisor designed primarily  for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform ============================================ SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS: Platform:  MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Primary Symbol : XAUUSD Accepted: XAUUSD (standard 2 Digits symbol) Not tested : XAUUSD.s, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD., GOLD, or any modified symbols Other Gold Symbols:  Supported, but performance may vary and is not optimized Timefram
FREE
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Utilities
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Bybit BTC Scalper
STANTON ROUX
4 (8)
Experts
BTC Scalper - Automated RSI Breakout Strategy for BTCUSD Unlock the power of automated trading with BTC Scalper! This expert advisor is a fully autonomous trading strategy, designed to capitalize on fast-moving BTCUSD markets. It leverages a potent combination of RSI Breakouts and two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to find high-probability trade entries, ensuring optimal confluence for success. Key Features: Fully Automated Trading : Set it, forget it, and let BTC Scalper handle your trades 2
FREE
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Surfer – Precision Trend Capture for MT5 Ride the waves of the market with Moving Average Surfer , designed for traders who demand precision, efficiency, and automated risk management. This EA seamlessly combines the directional insight of fast and slow moving averages with advanced market filters to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Dual Moving Average Analysis: Leverages fast and slow MA signals to gauge market direction, enhancing trade accuracy. In
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -  high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically. Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned? The full version of the system for MetaTrader 4:   TickSniper  scalper  for MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS. The
Trade Mate
Sotirios Apostolos Adaloglou
Utilities
Trade Mate is the trading tool for manual traders who want to take their trading to the next level. Packed with advanced features like automatic trailing stop loss, lot size calculation, pending orders, partial close, open trade management, and daily drawdown protection(makes it easier to stick to your daily equity risk).  Trade Mate offers everything you need to trade with precision and confidence. Don't settle for less - try Trade Mate today and see the difference for yourself! Check it on You
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
Kronos Clock and Alarms
Luigi Lopez
Utilities
Kronos is a multi-timer that displays local time, server time and the countdown of the current period. The programme is multilingual, with a choice of English, Italian and Spanish Language selectables in input. Available in four colours and with the choise of five types of font to be used. Like any other programme we have created, the graphic interface is developed to be non-invasive and intuitive. At start-up, the three windows that make up the graphic interface of Kronos are closed on the left
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
A Simple and Practical Order Entry Panel
Shou Xin Geng
Utilities
This Order Risk Control Panel is designed with the core concept of "Simple, Efficient and Accurate Risk Control". Tailor-made for all types of traders, whether they are beginners or experienced professionals, it allows for quick mastery and realization of refined risk management in every trade. The panel deeply integrates risk control logic into the entire order placement process, fundamentally addressing the pain points of "cumbersome risk control settings and delayed operations" in traditiona
Close MT5 Script by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Utilities
The   Close script   is a simple tool that allows traders to close their trades by three methods. Just run the script and choose the close method. Closing methods Symbol  - Allows closing all open trades for a specific symbol. All_Trades  - Allows closing all open trades. Magic_Number  - Allows closing all open trades according to their magic number. Recommendation AutoTrading functions must be activated.  If the AutoTrading function is disabled, the script will not work. EA should be stopped.
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Codez Hotkeys
Mzwandile Derrick Mkhonza
Utilities
The best way to place and close trades using your keyboard. Perfect for Scalpers, sniper entries. The default keys are as follows: 8= Buy (Lots set by user) 5= Sell  (Lots set by user) 9= Closes All Buy Positions 6= Closes All Sell Positions 2= Opens a Sell and a Buy position instantly. 0= CLOSES All Positions //These are the default keys, can be changed upon request.
Price Action Trade Panel EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
Price Action Trade Panel MT5  calculates the buying/selling force level balance of any symbol/instrument, based on pure price action data of the specified (8 by default) past candles. This will give you the closest market sentiment possible by monitoring the price action of 32 symbols/instruments that are available on the indicator's panel. A buying/selling force level over 60% gives a quite solid level for buy/sell the specific symbol (using the default settings).  Price Action Trade Panel MT5
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Indicators
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
PriceActionCore
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
PriceActionCore (MT5) – Pure Price Action Indicator Version: 1.50 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Remember to enable the description view on the platform! Pure Price Action Profile Clean charts, only candles (no indicators). Horizontal lines: support, resistance, daily close, previous day's high and low. Used by traders who trade pullbacks, breakouts, and reversals. Very efficient for those who trust their eyes more than indicators. Description PriceActionCore is a visual indicator for traders
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicators
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Boleta TPSL Mini indice Mini Dolar Brasil
Carlos Ignacio Rincones Pons
Utilities
Boleta de negociação, adiciona automáticamente as ordens Take Profit e Stop Loss quando excutada uma ordem de compra ou venda. Ao apertar as teclas de atalho (A, D, ou TAB), serão inseridas duas linhas de pre-visualização, representando as futuras ordens de take profit (azul) e stop loss (vermelho), as quais irão manter o distanciamento especificado pelo usuário. Ditas ordens só serão adicionadas ao ser executada a ordem inicial. Ao operar a mercado, as ordens pendentes de take profit, e stop lo
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilities
Overview Crypto Charting for MT5 provides real-time OHLC data for various cryptocurrencies via WebSocket integration. It is designed for traders who require consistent and automated chart updates from multiple exchanges directly within the MetaTrader 5 platform. The product supports all standard MT5 timeframes and offers historical data synchronization features. Features Real-Time Charts via WebSocket Provides continuous, low-latency market data without relying on traditional API connections. A
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilities
Live Forex Signals is designed for trading on site signals   https://live-forex-signals.com/en and  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Parameters Username   and   Password   if you have a subscription to the sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com , then you should fill in these parameters with your credentials; if there is no subscription, then leave the fields empty; Comment   comment on the deals being opened Ris
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT5.  This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades. This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to user guide. The Tel
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Utilities
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilities
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an advanced charting solution designed for professional traders seeking for custom charts / custom timeframes , including seconds charts / seconds timeframe, renko charts / renko bars, cluster charts / footprint charts and advanced tools present in most of the popular platforms. Unlike traditional offline charts or simplistic custom indicators, this solution constructs fully custom bars with true timestamp accuracy , down to miliseconds, allowing for a powerful and precise tr
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Utilities
Effortlessly manage multiple trading accounts The Local Trade Copier EA is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to manage several accounts at the same time, without the need for a MAM or a PAMM account. It copies from up to 8 master accounts to unlimited slave accounts . [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 100% self hosted Easy to install and use It can copy from MT4 to
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Utilities
Binance Trading Tool for MT5 1. This product include live chart from websocket, historical chart, automatic updates on restart of mt5 terminal to make it run smooth with zero manual intervention that makes you experience to trade Binance smoothly. Trading, Live chart & Historical Data available for Spot and Futures Chart Features : 1. Live OHLC Chart via Websocket (wss) 2. Update History from API 3. Auto Update history on charts every time you open MT5 4. All time frame supports from M1 to
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilities
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilities
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilities
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, managed auto
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilities
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Tick Charts
Vasily Kravtsov
4 (1)
Utilities
A Tick Chart app. It lets you create real-time tick charts, based on number of ticks per candle. You can choose the amount of ticks per candle, and the amount of ticks to load. Supports showing trade history and trade levels.   When you add this EA to an instrument it automatically generates a custom symbol with the _Tick added to the name. The tick chart should open automatically. Make sure the timeframe of the tick chart is set to M1. You can apply your own templates and indicators, just like
Hotkeys for Streamdeck
Manuel Michiels
5 (1)
Utilities
MT5-StreamDeck offers the possibility to use a certain number of pre-programmed Hot-keys with a clearly defined role. So by the push of a button you can open a trade with a pre-defined lot size, stoploss and take profit. Close all your trades, close the ones in profit, or in loss, set Break-even or set a trailing stop. All this with a Hot key button. See the feature list for all the actions that can take place at the push of a button. Ideal for Quick Scalping or day trading with set risk managem
Partial Close Expert MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Partial Close Expert  is tool combines many functions into one automated system. This EA can help traders manage their positions more effectively by offering multiple options for managing risk and maximizing potential gains. With Partial Close Expert, traders can set a   partial close   level to lock in profits, a   trailing stop   level to protect profits and limit losses, a   break-even   level to ensure that the trade will break even if the price moves against them, and several other functio
Quant Panel
Kevin Craig E Gittins
Utilities
Quant Panel Pro The Ultimate Multi-EA Performance Dashboard for Quantitative Traders Stop juggling multiple charts or external tools to monitor your algorithmic strategies! Quant Panel Pro delivers institutional-grade portfolio monitoring in one sleek, professional interface. Key Features Quantitative Analytics at Your Fingertips Real-time P&L aggregation   across all Expert Advisors Statistical win rate analysis   with trade frequency metrics Advanced drawdown tracking   (realized & unrealized
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilities
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
More from author
PropGuard Basic
Stephen J Martret
Utilities
PropGuard Basic - Free Trade Protection for Prop Firm Challenges ️ Protect Your Prop Firm Account From Rule Violations PropGuard Basic is a FREE EA designed to help prop firm traders stay within challenge rules. Never accidentally breach your daily drawdown or profit targets again! Key Features Real-Time Monitoring - Visual performance bar shows your position between drawdown limit and profit target with color-coded status Profit Target Protection - Auto-closes all trades when daily ta
FREE
PropGuard
Stephen J Martret
Utilities
PropGuard ️ NEVER LOSE A PROP FIRM CHALLENGE AGAIN DUE TO A MISSED RULE The ONLY complete protection system that enforces EVERY major prop firm rule automatically - even while you sleep. LAUNCH SPECIAL: $89.99 | Next Price: $149 | Final Price: $499 One failed challenge costs more than PropGuard - but you get protection FOR LIFE. INDUSTRY-FIRST FEATURES INTELLIGENT NEWS PROTECTION AUTO MODE: Forex Factory integration (8 currencies + indices) with live 24-hour countdown MANUAL MODE: 2 c
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review