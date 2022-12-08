Bots Builder Pro MT5

4.17

This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder. One of a kind.

Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code.

Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization.


There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language.

Now, with Bots Builder Pro, anyone can create Expert Advisors and other tools using simple and intuitive visual interface.


User Manual can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751210

Version for MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88938

Bots Builder is a visual panel and DOES NOT work in strategy tester.

DEMO VERSION for live accounts: get free demo

Please, contact me if you have any questions or doubts before making a purchase decision.

Join my channel: AI Trading Solutions


To create a new Bot you only need to select its features from more than 50 available blocks. You can also create your own blocks, making the number of combinations literally unlimited.

After a source code file is created, you can use it as any other EA without any limitations: live operations, strategy tester, cloud optimisation and so on.


Functionality

50+ Built in blocks to start with. You can use multiple modules from any section at the same time.


Lot Methods: Fixed, Auto Lot, Martingale, Grid, Risk Per Trade and more.


Entry Signals: Range Breakouts, Indicators Lines crossing, Levels Breakouts, Moving Averages, RSI, CCI, WPR, ZigZag, Fractals, MACD, Stochastic and so on.


Filters: Spread Filter, Max Trades number, Time Range Filters and more.


Stop Loss and Take Profit: SL&TP in points or money, Break-Even, Trailing Stop, MA TSL, Previous Bar High / Low TSL, Basket SL&TP, PSAR TSL.


Trades Management: Closing Daily or on Fridays, Max Trade Holding Time, Closing in Profit First Chance, Max PnL in money or Account %.


Option to create your own custom modules, to be later used together with built in blocks.


100+ Elements for building all types of trading robots and trade management tools to automate your routine.


Built-in Examples which illustrate how different elements can be used for building different strategies.


Snippets for most frequently used combinations of elements, which can be later copied into other strategies / schemes.


Export / Import schemes into files.


English, Spanish and Russian localizations.


Built-in descriptions for all modules, elements and parameters.


Compatible with both MetaTrader4 and MetaTrader5 platforms: Bots Builder allows creating .mq4 and .mq5 files from any of the platforms. So you can test your strategies using all the power of MetaTrader5 tester and optimization cloud and then run them live on your MetaTrader4 account.


Inputs

There is only one input parameter in Bots Builder: Profile ID # which specifies the name of the currently used Profile. You can create different profiles for different strategies you are working on.


Limitations

Not all strategies can be created with Bots Builder Pro. Some strategies can not be created automatically.


Future Development

I am planning to further develop this project using my own ideas and valuable inputs / feedback from the users.

Please, do let me know if you have any comments or requests which can help make Bots Builder even better. I am listening.


About me

I am a professional developer with 10+ years of MQL programming experience and 1000+ performed job orders as a freelancer.

Now my full time job is to create professional solutions for traders.

Reviews 7
jaybirdy
19
jaybirdy 2024.04.24 08:03 
 

ALGO LEGOS -- DELUXE EDITION !!!

Just bought this... and already I'm blown away. There is more flexibility and nuance here than in any of the thousands-of-dollar programs I was considering buying. If you are a non-coder who has a specific strategy (or at least some specific elements) in mind, I can think of no more complete & flexible system than this. It's like a deluxe box of legos, where every piece & connector that you (as a non-coder) can conceive of, is somewhere in there. You can precisely design the elements you wish and then use the library of provided structures for the remaining elements. Obviously, there's a learning curve -- which ultimately I believe will save me untold amounts in time, money & frustration. -- I will update this review when I'm further along. Bonus: the dev responds almost immediately to questions.

Julien Yves Poirot
134
Julien Yves Poirot 2022.12.21 08:34 
 

I'm product manager at a French software editor with around 40 developers, what you did alone Andrey is just amazing! I'm sure you've spent hundreds of hours there! I was afraid to spend lot of time to learn how to build EA with MQL5, it's insolent how simple and complete your software is! Congrats!! Guys, you can rent or buy it eyes closed ;-)

Thibaut, Jean Jannoyer
1535
Thibaut, Jean Jannoyer 2025.04.23 17:37 
 

This builder is a powerful tool to create EA for non programmers. Need some practice, but the developper helps a lot thanks

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One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilities
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual QUANTUM RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, mana
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
Utilities
# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
Utilities
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
Royal Copier
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Utilities
Royal Copier — Professional MT5 Trade Copier Royal Copier is a professional real-time local trade copier for MetaTrader 5. It now includes both functions inside one single MT5 Expert Advisor. From the inputs, you simply choose whether the EA will run in Master Mode or Client Mode . This means the same EA can be used on the source account or on the receiving account, while preserving the original copier behavior. Royal Copier supports copying between accounts in all common combinations: MT5 to MT
EA Performance Logger Telegram
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
Utilities
The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool MT5
Mohamed Elsayed
4.33 (6)
Utilities
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
Footprint Secrets Orderflow Analyzer
Luca Sascha Schukalla
Utilities
The real‑time view of what is happening inside the market. Footprint Secrets brings detailed analysis directly into MetaTrader 5. It shows where volume is trading, how buyers and sellers are interacting, and how liquidity shifts as the market evolves. Designed for traders who want a precise, real‑time understanding of market behavior. Check out the free preview version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172398 Benefits for the Trader See the real activity behind price . Footprint ch
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
Utilities
The Global Investing FX Terminal is an all-in-one FX dashboard for MetaTrader 5 — CB policy rates, CFTC COT positioning, carry rankings, economic surprises, options skew, retail sentiment, and correlations, thirteen panels in total — rendered on a single zero-flicker canvas overlay and refreshing every 10 seconds from one attached EA. No external software required. Professional FX analysis requires simultaneous access to data that normally lives in separate platforms: rate derivatives, governmen
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
Utilities
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
More from author
Power Kick
Andrey Barinov
Experts
Power Kick is not an experimental trading robot. It represents the culmination of more than 14 years of professional MQL development and knowledge acquired through 1000+ completed freelance projects . The result is a mature trading system where every component has been refined through years of practical experience. REAL MONEY ACCOUNT TRACK RECORD : LIVE SIGNAL Power Kick is a professional trend-following trading system enhanced by an advanced smart position accumulation technique . No trading
BruteForce
Andrey Barinov
5 (1)
Experts
Why BruteForce? Short answer: Because every trade is built around an excellent Reward-to-Risk Ratio . The longer answer: BruteForce focuses on high-quality trading opportunities where the potential reward clearly outweighs the predefined risk. Every position is opened only when market conditions satisfy a strict set of entry conditions, while the Stop Loss is placed at a logical technical level. This keeps risk under control while allowing winning trades to deliver substantially larger returns t
Quant Wizard
Andrey Barinov
Experts
Quant Wizard is a professional trend following trading system designed to analyze market behavior and separate pullbacks from true trend direction. It identifies high-probability trading opportunities and executes trades according to the current market conditions. Highlights Institution-grade analytics => advanced market projections and filtering of trading conditions Reliable execution + monitoring of Terminal Connection and AutoTrading status Clear EA status dashboard displayed directly on th
Bots Builder Pro MT4
Andrey Barinov
5 (1)
Utilities
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
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Thibaut, Jean Jannoyer
1535
Thibaut, Jean Jannoyer 2025.04.23 17:37 
 

This builder is a powerful tool to create EA for non programmers. Need some practice, but the developper helps a lot thanks

NORIIWA
31
NORIIWA 2025.02.17 09:49 
 

I’m using both Mission Automate and Bots Builder Pro, these make me easy to code MQL program without knowledge of the programming language. The thing necessary is a function of the memory. No memory to store calculated value and to use later. The others, program quality (no error occur), usability by visualization, support (once I contacted, answer came soon) are good enough.

Andrey Barinov
72387
Reply from developer Andrey Barinov 2025.02.17 09:54
Hi, thanks for your feedback! I really appreciate. What do you mean by memory? Variables of different kinds are used to store the data!
Bekzhan Bolat
999
Bekzhan Bolat 2024.08.24 22:41 
 

Scammer! Cheater!

jaybirdy
19
jaybirdy 2024.04.24 08:03 
 

ALGO LEGOS -- DELUXE EDITION !!!

Just bought this... and already I'm blown away. There is more flexibility and nuance here than in any of the thousands-of-dollar programs I was considering buying. If you are a non-coder who has a specific strategy (or at least some specific elements) in mind, I can think of no more complete & flexible system than this. It's like a deluxe box of legos, where every piece & connector that you (as a non-coder) can conceive of, is somewhere in there. You can precisely design the elements you wish and then use the library of provided structures for the remaining elements. Obviously, there's a learning curve -- which ultimately I believe will save me untold amounts in time, money & frustration. -- I will update this review when I'm further along. Bonus: the dev responds almost immediately to questions.

Andrey Barinov
72387
Reply from developer Andrey Barinov 2024.04.24 08:08
Thanks for your kind words!
Kurren James Kidd
524
Kurren James Kidd 2023.07.13 19:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrey Barinov
72387
Reply from developer Andrey Barinov 2024.04.24 08:08
Thanks!
Ravayen
48
Ravayen 2023.02.12 21:49 
 

Really helpful tool for those of us that don't want to learn an entire new language (came to trade forex not write software) and the developer is quick to respond to questions. Still a bit of a learning curve to do things outside of the templates but all in all an amazing tool.

Andrey Barinov
72387
Reply from developer Andrey Barinov 2023.02.13 04:19
Thanks for your feedback. I really appreciate.
Julien Yves Poirot
134
Julien Yves Poirot 2022.12.21 08:34 
 

I'm product manager at a French software editor with around 40 developers, what you did alone Andrey is just amazing! I'm sure you've spent hundreds of hours there! I was afraid to spend lot of time to learn how to build EA with MQL5, it's insolent how simple and complete your software is! Congrats!! Guys, you can rent or buy it eyes closed ;-)

Andrey Barinov
72387
Reply from developer Andrey Barinov 2022.12.21 08:35
Thanks for your kind words. I really appreciate.
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