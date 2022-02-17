PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5

Effortlessly manage multiple trading accounts



The Local Trade Copier EA is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to manage several accounts at the same time, without the need for a MAM or a PAMM account. It copies from up to 8 master accounts to unlimited slave accounts .



100% self hosted

Easy to install and use



It can copy from MT4 to MT5 and vice-versa



No installer, config files, servers, memory pipes or DLLs used

Local execution, no network latency



It implements all the features you'll ever need:



Up to 8 master accounts and unlimited slave accounts



Works with all brokers and DD/NDD/ECN/STP execution



Works with accounts with different account currencies

Works between live and demo accounts indistinctively

Supports suffix in symbol names in master and slave accounts



Filters by magic number and order comment

Won't interfere with other trades



Optionally copy SL and TP levels



Optionally copy pending orders

Symbols translation supported



Partial close supported



Reverse mode



Flexible trade size:

- Fixed lot

- Multiplier

- Proportional

- Proportional with multiplier

The EA can copy trades using the investor or the master password of any account.





How to copy trades from one master account to one or many slave accounts



Install the EA in the source terminal

Load the EA to any chart and select "MASTER" as behavior

Install the Local Trade Copier EA in the receiver terminal or terminals

Load the EA to any chart and select "SLAVE" as behavior

That's it! Trades will be copied from the master account to the slave account(s).

How to copy trades from many master accounts to one or many slave accounts Load the EA in all the master accounts transmitting on different channel inputs. Load the EA many times in all the slave accounts, each instance reading from a different channel. Each instance of the EA can read and copy trades from a single channel. So, load it more than once to copy from many accounts.



Attention to... Load the EA just once per terminal.

Use a different channel parameter for each master account.



Do not login to another account when the EA is operating.

Do not copy trades from a nfa-fifo account to a non-nfa-fifo account.



If you unload the EA from any terminal, all trades will be left unattended.



Do not use the investor password in the receiver account, it won't trade.

If the receiver account has a suffix in symbol names, for example "EURUSD.fx", you must type ".fx" in the "suffix" parameter.

Input Parameters

Behavior: Choose MASTER for source and SLAVE for receiver accounts.



Channel: Choose a channel to transmit trades on. From 1 to 8.

Copy From: Choose MT4 or MT5, depending on where you loaded the Master Instance.



Lotsize Type: Fixed lotsize, Multiplier, Proportional or Proportional with multiplier.



Fixed Lotsize: Trade size for all trades if "fixed lotsize" is chosen in the above parameter.

Multiplier: Lotsize multiplier applied to all trades if enabled in the inputs above.



Reverse Mode: If enabled, the slave accounts will trade exactly the opposite of the master account. To copy very bad traders.



Copy SL and TP: If enabled, the slave will copy the stop-loss and take-profit levels for all orders.

Copy Pending Orders: If enabled, the slave account will copy pending orders from the master account.



Slave Symbol Prefix: If needed, you can type the symbol prefix for all symbols.

Slave Symbol Suffix: If needed, you can type the symbol suffix for all symbols.

Symbol Translation: Accept different symbol names for identical instruments, separated by commas.

Example: "US500=SP500=SPX500,GOLD=XAUUSD"



Filter by Comment: Only copy trades from the master account which order comment matches this input.



Master Symbol Prefix: If needed, you can type the symbol prefix for all symbols.

Master Symbol Suffix: If needed, you can type the symbol suffix for all symbols.

Magic Number: Magic number used to trade in the slave account.

Slippage: Maximum slippage for the orders in the slave account.

Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of PZ Trading Solutions.



