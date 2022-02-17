PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5

3.5

Effortlessly manage multiple trading accounts

The Local Trade Copier EA is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to manage several accounts at the same time, without the need for a MAM or a PAMM account. It copies from up to 8 master accounts to unlimited slave accounts.

Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ

  • 100% self hosted
  • Easy to install and use
  • It can copy from MT4 to MT5 and vice-versa
  • No installer, config files, servers, memory pipes or DLLs used
  • Local execution, no network latency
It implements all the features you'll ever need:
  • Up to 8 master accounts and unlimited slave accounts
  • Works with all brokers and DD/NDD/ECN/STP execution
  • Works with accounts with different account currencies
  • Works between live and demo accounts indistinctively
  • Supports suffix in symbol names in master and slave accounts
  • Filters by magic number and order comment
  • Won't interfere with other trades
  • Optionally copy SL and TP levels
  • Optionally copy pending orders
  • Symbols translation supported
  • Partial close supported
  • Reverse mode
  • Flexible trade size:
    - Fixed lot
    - Multiplier
    - Proportional
    - Proportional with multiplier

The EA can copy trades using the investor or the master password of any account.

How to copy trades from one master account to one or many slave accounts

  1. Install the EA in the source terminal
  2. Load the EA to any chart and select "MASTER" as behavior
  3. Install the Local Trade Copier EA in the receiver terminal or terminals
  4. Load the EA to any chart and select "SLAVE" as behavior

That's it! Trades will be copied from the master account to the slave account(s).


How to copy trades from many master accounts to one or many slave accounts

  1. Load the EA in all the master accounts transmitting on different channel inputs.
  2. Load the EA many times in all the slave accounts, each instance reading from a different channel.
Each instance of the EA can read and copy trades from a single channel. So, load it more than once to copy from many accounts.


Attention to...

  • Load the EA just once per terminal.
  • Use a different channel parameter for each master account.
  • Do not login to another account when the EA is operating.
  • Do not copy trades from a nfa-fifo account to a non-nfa-fifo account.
  • If you unload the EA from any terminal, all trades will be left unattended.
  • Do not use the investor password in the receiver account, it won't trade.
  • If the receiver account has a suffix in symbol names, for example "EURUSD.fx", you must type ".fx" in the "suffix" parameter.

Input Parameters

  • Behavior: Choose MASTER for source and SLAVE for receiver accounts.
  • Channel: Choose a channel to transmit trades on. From 1 to 8.
  • Copy From: Choose MT4 or MT5, depending on where you loaded the Master Instance.
  • Lotsize Type: Fixed lotsize, Multiplier, Proportional or Proportional with multiplier.
  • Fixed Lotsize: Trade size for all trades if "fixed lotsize" is chosen in the above parameter.
  • Multiplier: Lotsize multiplier applied to all trades if enabled in the inputs above.
  • Reverse Mode: If enabled, the slave accounts will trade exactly the opposite of the master account. To copy very bad traders.
  • Copy SL and TP: If enabled, the slave will copy the stop-loss and take-profit levels for all orders.
  • Copy Pending Orders: If enabled, the slave account will copy pending orders from the master account.
  • Slave Symbol Prefix: If needed, you can type the symbol prefix for all symbols.
  • Slave Symbol Suffix: If needed, you can type the symbol suffix for all symbols.
  • Symbol Translation: Accept different symbol names for identical instruments, separated by commas.
    Example: "US500=SP500=SPX500,GOLD=XAUUSD"
  • Filter by Magic Number: Only copy trades from the master account with a particular magic number.
  • Filter by Comment: Only copy trades from the master account which order comment matches this input.
  • Master Symbol Prefix: If needed, you can type the symbol prefix for all symbols.
  • Master Symbol Suffix: If needed, you can type the symbol suffix for all symbols.
  • Magic Number: Magic number used to trade in the slave account.
  • Slippage: Maximum slippage for the orders in the slave account.


Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of PZ Trading Solutions.



Reviews 4
saroq
287
saroq 2022.04.26 13:49 
 

Arturo Lopez Perez, PZ Trader, creates and sells quality products. The Local Trade Copier is another one of those quality products. It is reliable and offers an enormous range in its functionality. If you need a trade copier that works and one that will do what you need it to do when your copy needs change this is the product to buy.

NomadMan31
94
NomadMan31 2022.11.16 16:29 
 

This EA works but it doesn't want to copy sometimes, in the journal section of my MT5 account it says '810*****': failed market buy 0.06 EURUSDz [No money], and the account is funded $50 and has no trades open and the leverage is correctly set. It is a demo account and I adjusted the account balance when this started to occur, how can I resolve this issue.

aaronpriest
511
aaronpriest 2022.08.22 13:35 
 

Works very well. Very fast and the proportional and multiplier features are fantastic. It doesn't quite fit my needs though and I have three suggestions for new features that would help with risk control for slave settings: 1) Copy existing trades (true/false). To skip already opened trades on the master account, which can be dangerous if they have been open a while and are already near stop loss. 2) Copy close trade signal (true/false). Skip closing trades from the master account, if you have a local risk / trade manager on the slave account already. 3) Max risk % and/or risk $ amount. Skip copying any new trades from the master account if it would exceed this risk on the slave. Those three improvements would help when copying a master account to several slave accounts that might have different risk parameters (prop firm rules for example). Thanks!


