BB Scalping mt5

BB Scalping expert is my latest powerful breakout/scalping and non-martingale masterpiece trading gold with precision!  This system trades breakouts using the bollinger band and zig-zag indicator in combination.  Multiple pending orders are placed at the high and low of the bollinger bands, when it triggers there is a trailing stop following the breakout price until the orders get stopped out. 
The EA uses the zigzag indicator for dynamic stop loss to protect your account and manage the risk properly
This EA can trade any pair at any time frame but is the best on gold m15 for plenty of trades and quick profits!  

Minimum recommended deposit:  $1000

Real-time results can be viewed here.

Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!

Settings  and manual here 

Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my blog here.  Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else!

  • Open new series -true/false - beginning of a new series of orders
  • Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy.
  • Trade Sell -allow the adviser to sell.
  • Support manual orders true/false – allow EA to control manual orders
  • Order Comment – BB Scalping
  • Start lots – The starting lot size
  • Use Money Management – true/false - use of automatic lot calculation
  • Autolot. Free margin for each 0.01 lot -the amount of free margin for opening every 0.01 lots
  • TP -take profit in points
  • Trail Start, points -activation of a trailing stop
  • Trail Step -distance from the price when activating trailing stop
  • Close from reverse signal true/false – close all when signal reverses
  • Start  hour – starting time when opening the first order
  • End hour – time to stop trading
  • Draw on-off – draw of profit labels on chart
  • Next is Font settings
  • Background color result – color of background
  • Magic EA – unique magic number of EA
  • Next are settings of ZigZag indicator
  • Next are settings of Bollinger Band indicator


Reviews 3
Dennis Eleojo
89
Dennis Eleojo 2025.10.20 20:13 
 

works great in small and big timeframe !! slow and steady profits !! love it and thanks to the developer!!

Ahmed ABDELGADIR
170
Ahmed ABDELGADIR 2025.10.18 18:49 
 

I run BB Scalp EA during London and NY overlap performs beautifully. Entries are razor sharp and exits are well Timed. I’ve seen minimal slippage using an ECN broker. Definitely a professional Grade scalper.

Artur Volodkevic
378
Artur Volodkevic 2025.09.29 07:15 
 

Amazing EA! Works perfectly on gold M15, frequent trades, smart trailing stop and no martingale. Big thanks to the developer, really great job!

