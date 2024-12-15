Advanced Trading Chaos

Advanced Trading Chaos 

The main purpose of the indicator is to help the trader detect the signals described by Bill Williams in his books to make a quick and correct trading decision.


1)Bullish/Bearish Reversal Bar(BDB)

2) Divergent Bar(DB)

3) Second Sage Signal — the third consecutive Awesome Oscillator bar 

4) Working fractals (Fractals that worked above/below the red forehead 

5) Three bar coloring modes
5.1) Coloring of bars according to the AO indicator (Including the squatting bar)
5.2) Coloring of bars by zones (AO+AC, also includes a squat bar)
5.3) MFI bar coloring
5.4) Standard bar coloring + squat bar
5.5) Chart style selection (Candle or bars)

This indicator is part of the Trading Chaos system and is recommended for use with the following products  


qtek
qtek 2025.04.08 15:26 
 

Замечательный индикатор. Всё что нужно для торговли по Торговому Хаосу в одном флаконе, и даже для тех, кто предпочитает свечи, а не бары. Спасибо автору за отличную работу.

Sergei Gurov
874
Reply from developer Sergei Gurov 2025.04.08 17:51
Благодарю за отзыв!
