MACD Intraday Trend PRO

5

MACD Intraday Trend PRO is an Indicator developed through an adaptation made of the original MACD created by Gerald Appel in the 1960s.

Through years of trading it was observed that by changing the parameters of the MACD with Fibonacci proportions we achieve a better presentation of the continuity of the trend movements, making that it is possible to more efficiently detect the beginning and end of a price trend.

Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to identify very clearly the divergences of tops and bottoms, thus taking better advantage of trading opportunities.

Features

  • The Indicator MACD Intraday Trend PRO works with any currency pair, at any timeframes and with Renko charts.
  • It is possible to set the Trend Detection Speed by selecting 6 modes:
    • FASTEST
    • FAST
    • NORMAL
    • SLOW
    • SLOWEST

Resources

  • It has 6 configurable alerts:

    1. MACD pulls back on Signal Line
    2. MACD crosses Signal Line
    3. MACD crosses level zero
    4. Signal Line crosses level zero
    5. MACD change TREND Color
    6. Signal Line change TREND Color

  • For each alert it is possible to configure:
    • Popup
    • Sound(There are 13 types of sound available.)
    • Smartphone notification
    • Popup and  Sound
    • Popup and Smartphone notification
    • Sound and Smartphone notification
    • Popup, Sound and Smartphone notification


Integration with Expert Advisors or other Indicators

  • There are 8 buffers available for access and integration with expert advisors or other indicators, they are filled even with the alerts turned off, they are:
    • Buffer ID 5: MACD Value
    • Buffer ID 6: Signal Line Value
    • Buffer ID 12: Alert 1
    • Buffer ID 13: Alert 2
    • Buffer ID 14: Alert 3
    • Buffer ID 15: Alert 4
    • Buffer ID 16: Alert 5
    • Buffer ID 17: Alert 6

  • The Buffers referring to the 6 Alerts can contain the following values:
    • Downtrend: (-1)
    • Undefined trend: (0)
    • Uptrend: (+1)


If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/



Reviews 9
nadim757611
105
nadim757611 2026.06.03 08:29 
 

its helpful

Simon Peter Ward
857
Simon Peter Ward 2025.10.30 10:01 
 

Superb Indicator!!! only one i use......

ROLF WILLY ORTMANN
929
ROLF WILLY ORTMANN 2025.09.25 10:16 
 

DELUXE Indicator.

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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Reversal Master for MT5
Alexey Minkov
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Reversal Master for MT5 Reversal Master for MT5 is a non‑repainting reversal indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps you detect potential market reversal points and shows the maximum favourable price movement after each historical signal, so you can better understand how price behaved after similar situations in the past. The MT5 version keeps the familiar reversal‑signal logic of the original Reversal Master for MT4, but adds improved visualisation, historical statistics and a points summary panel
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Trend WIN B3 is a professional trading system created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) on B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses Fuzzy Logic in several timeframes (1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, H1, H4, D1) to identify the price trend, applying weights in each timeframe according to the calculations made. After identified the trend, the system positions a STOP order (BUY or SELL) according to the average volatility, and when the position is opened, the EA conducts the trade thro
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The EA uses volatility, spread, frequency, and timing to decide when to trade. The EA uses the Limit Orders method to open Positions. In this case, the Slippage will at most be positive on executing the entries. The EA uses the Trailing Take Profit logic, as the focus of the system is to make money while protecting your capital. Most trades are closed quickly, so like a sniper headshot. Main features Does not use martingale Does not use grid Optimized currency pair: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 PAY AT
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The EA uses volatility, spread, frequency, and timing to decide when to trade. The EA uses the Limit Orders method to open Positions. In this case, the Slippage will at most be positive on executing the entries. The EA uses the Trailing Take Profit logic, as the focus of the system is to make money while protecting your capital. Most trades are closed quickly, so like a sniper headshot. Main features Does not use martingale Does not use grid Optimized currency pairs: EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDJPY |
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nadim757611
105
nadim757611 2026.06.03 08:29 
 

its helpful

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2026.06.08 23:36
Tks for the review
Simon Peter Ward
857
Simon Peter Ward 2025.10.30 10:01 
 

Superb Indicator!!! only one i use......

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2025.10.30 10:09
Tks for the review
ROLF WILLY ORTMANN
929
ROLF WILLY ORTMANN 2025.09.25 10:16 
 

DELUXE Indicator.

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2025.09.25 10:27
Tks for the review
Dachs87
169
Dachs87 2024.11.05 20:00 
 

sehr sehr gut, erstaunlich treffsicher, viel genauer als die meisten anderen Indikatoren, wirklich solide und robuste Trenderkennung

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2024.11.05 20:01
Tks for the review
Julpa
212
Julpa 2022.03.10 22:16 
 

Great indicator

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.03.10 22:29
Tks for the review
Quantum Trader
3019
Quantum Trader 2021.07.13 12:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.07.26 21:51
Tks
Fabio_Novaes
175
Fabio_Novaes 2021.06.30 21:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 23:09
tks
Marilise Ravaglio Da Cunha Junqueira
386
Marilise Ravaglio Da Cunha Junqueira 2021.06.30 15:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.07.26 21:51
Obrigado
Robson Souza
122
Robson Souza 2021.06.30 14:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 15:08
Hi Robson, tks for your review.
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