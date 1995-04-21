ClassicMACD

🔹Classic MACD for MT5 – a faithful version of Gerald Appel's original.
✅ Two lines (MACD + Signal)
✅ Multicolor histogram for clear trend reading
✅ Maintains the essence of the classic indicator, absent in the native MT5 version

Trading Signals with the Classic MACD

The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) is one of the most popular and powerful indicators for identifying a trend's strength, direction, and momentum. Our Classic MACD for MT5, which is faithful to Gerald Appel's original, allows you to use all the classic signals to make trading decisions.

1. Crossover of the MACD Line with the Signal Line

This is the most common and powerful MACD signal.

  • Buy Signal: When the MACD line (the faster one) crosses above the signal line (the slower one), it's a strong indication that bullish momentum is increasing.

  • Sell Signal: When the MACD line crosses below the signal line, it's a signal that bearish momentum is gaining strength.

2. Position in Relation to the Zero Line

The MACD's zero line is the central point that separates bullish from bearish momentum.

  • Above the Zero Line: The MACD being above the zero line indicates that the short-term moving average is above the long-term one. This confirms an uptrend.

  • Below the Zero Line: The MACD being below the zero line shows that the short-term moving average is below the long-term one. This confirms a downtrend.

3. Divergence

Divergence is a crucial warning signal that can indicate a trend reversal. It happens when the price and the MACD move in opposite directions.

  • Bullish Divergence: The price makes a new low, but the MACD doesn't. This can signal that bearish momentum is weakening and an upward reversal is coming.

  • Bearish Divergence: The price makes a new high, but the MACD doesn't. This can indicate that bullish momentum is losing strength and a downward reversal is imminent.

