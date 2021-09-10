Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard for Binary Options (MT5).



You can use any of the BOA Signals Indicators with the dashboard. Just change the BOA Signals Indicator Name in the dashboard settings to the indicator you want to get signals from. For example: CHILL.

BLAZE:

Strategy

:

LAVA:

Strategy:

BURN:

Strategy

:

BOIL:

Strategy

:

COLD:

Strategy

:

CHILL:

Strategy

:

ICE:

Strategy

:

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You can now stop missing trades & stop chart jumping looking for trade set-ups!



This dashboard scans multiply currencies at the same time and alerts you to the trade set-up based on any of the Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Signals Indicators. The dashboard settings are adjustable so you can change the look and feel. The signals can be seen visually and heard audible.



The most popular currency pairs are listed by default. The signals work on all time frames and with all Forex Currency Pairs and as well as other Assets (i.e. Commodities, Stocks, Crypto). Remember, most Brokers do not offer OTC (Over-The-Counter) Assets.



Green check mark: means Long/Call signal based on the BOA Signal Indicator settings.

Red check mark: means Short/Put signal based on the BOA Signal Indicator settings.

White X: means No signal based on the BOA Signal Indicator settings.

Also a Bar Time count down that displays the remaining time before the candle closes, which is based on the selected Time Frame. Make sure you select the correct time frame for the strategy.



NOTE: The signals are in real-time so one second the dashboard and indicators may give you a signal and change within the same candle (bar) meaning the signal may disappear. This implies that you can also get multiple signals in the same candle (bar). The Binary Options Broker and the MT5 Broker are probably not going to be the same. This means price will not be exactly the same, but generally very close.



If you have any questions or need help feel free in contacting me.