Fibo Channels

Fibo Daily Channel Indicator

The Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations.

This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease.

It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the price nears significant levels within a user-defined pip interval.

A unique feature of this indicator is its swap rate information label, which dynamically displays whether the current symbol offers a positive swap for long or short positions. The swap label is color-coded—green for positive swap opportunities, red for negative, and gray if neutral—keeping traders informed on potential overnight holding costs or gains. Price levels are clearly labeled on the chart, with options for formatting and customizing these levels to suit individual preferences.

The Fibo Daily Channel Indicator is ideal for both intraday and swing traders looking to enhance their technical analysis with Fibonacci levels. Compatible with lower timeframes (D1 and below), this indicator seamlessly adapts to various trading assets, offering a clean and professional charting experience.



