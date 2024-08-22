Crash index scalping indicator

Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index.

Introduction

The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices through the use of a VPS.

Key Features

1. **Non-Repainting**: The indicator does not repaint, ensuring that the signals remain consistent over time.

2. **Audible Alert**: An audible alert is triggered whenever a signal is generated, helping traders to act swiftly.

3. **Push Notifications**: Receive push notifications directly on your mobile device, ensuring you never miss a signal.

4. **Mobile Compatibility**: Compatible with any mobile phone when used with a VPS, making it accessible on the go.

Installation and Setup

1. Download the Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator file.

2. Open your trading platform and navigate to the 'Indicators' section.

3. Select 'Import Indicator' and choose the Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator file.

4. Apply the indicator to the Crash 1000 chart on the M1 timeframe.

5. Customize the settings according to your preference and save.

How to Use the Indicator

1. Open the Crash 1000 chart on the M1 timeframe.

2. Wait for a Lime Green Arrow to appear on the chart.

3. Immediately open a Buy position when the arrow pops out.

4. Hold the trade for 5 minutes.

5. Take your profit after 5 minutes.

6. If a spike occurs during the trade, exit immediately to minimize loss.

Best Practices

1. Practice good risk management by setting appropriate stop-loss levels.

N.B The blue background can be requested separately

Thank you for your support, happy trading!



