PivotWave

Introducing PivotWave – your ultimate trading companion that redefines precision and market analysis. Designed with traders in mind, PivotWave is more than just an indicator; it’s a powerful tool that captures the pulse of the market, identifying key turning points and trends with pinpoint accuracy.

PivotWave leverages advanced algorithms to provide clear visual signals for optimal entry and exit points, making it easier for traders to navigate volatile market conditions. Whether you are a beginner seeking guidance or an experienced trader aiming to sharpen your strategy, PivotWave adapts seamlessly to your trading style, helping you stay ahead of the curve.

Key Features:

  • Intuitive Visuals: Easily spot buy and sell opportunities with color-coded trend lines and arrows.

  • Versatile Timeframe Analysis: Works across multiple timeframes to give you a comprehensive market perspective.

  • Reliable Alerts: Get alerts and notifications for major trend shifts, ensuring you never miss an important market move.

Transform your trading journey with PivotWave – a blend of simplicity, power, and performance, crafted to help you make informed decisions and maximize your profits.


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Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicators
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
Momentum Explosion Pro
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicators
Momentum Explosion Pro is an advanced trading indicator designed to help traders identify and capitalize on powerful market movements. By analyzing momentum and volatility dynamics, this tool provides clear buy and sell signals, empowering traders to make precise and timely decisions. Key Features: Momentum and Explosion Signals:   Accurately detects shifts in market momentum and explosive price movements to highlight profitable opportunities. Customizable Alerts:   Stay informed with notificati
ATR Momentum Dashboard
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicators
ATR Momentum Dashboard - Professional Currency Volatility Analyzer Transform Your Trading with Real-Time Currency Strength Analysis The   ATR Momentum Dashboard   is a cutting-edge indicator that provides instant visibility into currency volatility across all major forex pairs. Built for professional traders who demand precision and clarity in their market analysis. Key Features Real-Time Currency Ranking : Automatically ranks all 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD) by
RSI TrendLine Breakout Pro
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicators
RSI Trendline Breakout Pro   RSI indicator with automatic trendline detection and high-precision breakout signals. Overview Transform your trading with the most advanced RSI trendline breakout system available on the market. This professional indicator combines sophisticated zone-based analysis with automatic trendline detection to deliver high-precision trading signals that work across all timeframes and market conditions. Key Features Advanced Signal Detection Zone-based RSI analysis with aut
ORB Dashboard
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicators
Are you tired of jumping between 10 different charts trying to figure out which pair is about to move? The   ORB Dashboard   solves that problem entirely. Drop it on a single chart and it watches all your favourite symbols simultaneously — giving you a clean, real-time snapshot of exactly which pairs are ready to trade right now. What Is the ORB Strategy? The   Opening Range Breakout (ORB)   is one of the most battle-tested intraday trading strategies used by professional traders worldwide.
ORB Displacement
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicators
ORB Displacement London Sweep Bias · NY Displacement · Order Block & FVG Zone Entry Signal "The market tells you its direction every single morning. Asian range. London sweep. NY displacement. You just need to know how to read it." What Is ORB Displacement? Every trading day follows the same institutional rhythm. The Asian session builds a quiet range. London opens and sweeps one side of it — taking out retail stops and building the liquidity needed for the real move. Then New York opens, displ
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