Stochastic Reversal allows you to recognize reversals professionally.

Stochastic Indicator: This technical indicator was developed by George Lane more than 50 years ago.

The reason why this indicator survived for so many years is because it continues to show consistent signals even in these current times.

The Stochastic indicator is a momentum indicator that shows you how strong or weak the current trend is. It helps you identify overbought and oversold market conditions within a trend.

Rules for a Buy Trade

Long Setup: Stochastic indicator is below the 20 line and the %K line crossed above the %D line.

Rules for a Sell Trade

Short Setup: Stochastic indicator is above the 80 line and the %K line crossed below the %D line.

The 15-minute chart is the best time frame for day trading because is not too fast and at the same time not too slow.

How to trade with Stochastic R

The trading signals of Stochastic R System are clear and easy to trade! The indicator is useful for beginners as well as professional traders. As soon as the new candle opens and the indicator draws an arrow, it means there is an opportunity that the market will reverse the direction. So a trader can act immediately.

Input parameters

K Period – Stochastic %K period

– Stochastic %K period D Period - Stochastic %D period

- Stochastic %D period Slowing - Stochastic %parameter







