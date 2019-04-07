Premium level Pro

  • Indicators
  • Dmitriy Kashevich
    Dmitriy Kashevich

    Dmitriy Kashevich

    2 (8)
    Hello everyone, I am a trader with 4 years of experience and 7 years of programming experience, on this site I publish my best trading indicators that show excellent income! I know that something will be interesting to you from my products.
    27 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.4
  • Updated: 27 February 2020
  • Activations: 7
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions!

This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists!

The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else!

From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool!

1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle.

2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies

Instructions:

As soon as the red arrow appears, open a down trade, close when the blue arrow appears and you can also open after the blue up!

Try and test! Recommended settings are default!

Shows the greatest accuracy on the daily chart!

The indicator uses a very small margin of about 10 Pips in relation to its 2600 Pips profitability!
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MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
ClassicSBA
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
Indicators
this indicator very simple and easy if you understand and agree with setup and rule basic teknical sba you can cek in link : please cek my youtube channel for detail chanel : an for detail info  contact me  basicly setup buy (long) for this indicator is Magenta- blue and green candle or magenta - green  and green candlestik and for setup sell (short) is Black - yellow - and red candle or black - red  and red candlestik
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MTRade is a professional arrow indicator based on the classic Parabolic SAR algorithm. It automatically detects the moments of trend direction change and displays clear signal arrows on the chart: up (buy) and down (sell). Basis: original Parabolic SAR algorithm with full adaptation for visual display by arrows; Signals: up arrow — possible up reversal (buy); down arrow — possible down reversal (sell); No redrawing: signals are recorded only after a confirmed reversal, excluding "jumps" and
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
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lauro1956
5822
lauro1956 2020.02.23 16:45 
 

Good indicator, you have to practice with it, I get better and better results.

I've rented it if his behavior remains as it is, I'll buy it without a minute's hesitation

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